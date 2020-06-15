21 year-old opens door to Arsenal move following contract statement

Pape Gueye has revealed that he will not be joining Watford this summer, which could well boost Arsenal in their bid to bolster their midfield ahead of next season.

The 21 year-old had been announced back in April by Watford as their new signing, claiming he was set to join them on a free transfer at the end of his contract this month, but the player has now moved to write of such a deal.

Le Havre midfielder Pape Gueye formally announces he won't be going to Watford, despite Watford formally announcing the deal. https://t.co/3OngwAo1nT — Get French Football News (@GFFN) June 14, 2020

Arsenal may now be able to pick up where the Hornets left off, and strike their own deal for the soon-to-be free agent.

Clubs will be allowed to enter into talks with the young defensive midfielder, described as a Pogba-Kante hybrid, with his current contract entering it’s final two weeks.

Gueye may well be viewed as a potential alternative to Thomas Partey this summer, and with the Coronavirus having hit our finances in recent months, the free transfer may well prove a more viable option.

Partey is currently available for a reported €50 Million due to a clause in his current contract, and is believed to have turned down any attempt to sign a new deal with an increased clause.

His father also claimed that talks had taken place with Arsenal, while there is a number of reports claiming that he wants to join Arsenal, but we would still need to agree a fee with the Atleti, which may prove difficult with a strict transfer budget to work with.

Would Gueye be a much more likely signing given our financial situation? Could we find a way to field both in the same midfield?

Patrick