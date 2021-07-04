21 year old starlet “needs to leave Arsenal next season”

A couple of days ago, Fabrizio Romano revealed that the 21 year-old Arsenal academy product Reiss Nelson has reportedly refused to sign a new contract at Arsenal, after having a very unhappy season on the bench at Arsenal under Mikel Arteta.

Fabrizio Romano tweeted….

Arsenal have offered Reiss Nelson a new contract until 2024 to send him on loan immediatly after (current one expires in 11 months). Nelson has not accepted yet as he’s looking for other options. ⚪️🔴 #AFC Olympiacos and three English clubs already contacted Nelson to sign him. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 1, 2021

Nelson only made two League starts for the Gunners and was usually an unused substitute when he was even picked in the squad.

It would have made sense for Nelson to go on loan in January, and he may have got some form together if he was given a run in the first team, like Joe Willock did at Newcastle.

But his chance was not given, and it is no wonder that Nelson now thinks he needs to move away to get regular football.

The ex-Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell certainly thinks he needs to go, as he told FootballInsider: “I think this is a really important time for Reiss Nelson. He has all of the tools and all of the attributes to be a top player but he needs game time. Whether it is at Arsenal or elsewhere he needs to play.

“He might have to drop down to the Championship to do it but he needs to go and learn.

“You can have all of the skills, talent and ability but you need to be productive. As soon as he gets productivity into his game he can be an asset for this club.

“Let’s be honest though, to realise that potential he needs to leave Arsenal next season.”

It is quite annoying that he wasn’t given the chance, like Willock, to get a chance to prove his worth, even if simply to put himself in the shop window and increase his value, which Willock certainly has done. Is this another badly managed starlet under Arteta?

Darren N.