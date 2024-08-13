21yo Swedish international, Rosa Kafaji, signs longterm deal with Arsenal Women

Arsenal Women have today announced that Rosa Kafaji has officially joined the club from BK Häcken, signing a long-term contract that marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for both the player and the club. As she steps onto the pitch, Rosa will proudly wear the number 16 jersey.

A Rising Star from Stockholm

Born on July 5th, 2003, in Stockholm, Rosa’s journey began at AIK Football, a club renowned for nurturing young talent. She swiftly climbed through the ranks of AIK’s academy, showcasing her potential at every level. By 2019, at just 15 years old, Rosa made her senior debut, signaling the arrival of a future star. Over the next few seasons, she made 46 appearances for the club, netting 19 goals and establishing herself as a key player.

Making Her Mark at BK Häcken

In January 2022, Rosa made the bold move to BK Häcken, where her career truly flourished. During her time at the club, she racked up 61 appearances and scored 28 goals, solidifying her reputation as one of Sweden’s most promising young forwards. Her 2023/24 season was particularly memorable—Rosa became Häcken’s top scorer with 15 goals, four of which came in an exhilarating UEFA Women’s Champions League campaign. Häcken’s journey to the quarter-finals, including two victories over Real Madrid, was a testament to her talent and determination.

A Growing International Presence

Rosa’s achievements at the club level soon translated to the international stage. After progressing through the national youth teams, she earned her first senior cap in October 2023, coming off the bench against Italy in the UEFA Women’s Nations League. Since then, she has made nine appearances and scored one goal, with many more expected as her international career blossoms.

As Rosa dons the number 16 jersey, we’re excited to see her bring her talent, ambition, and goal-scoring prowess to The Arsenal. Rosa becomes Arsenal Women’s 3rd signing of the summer transfer window.

