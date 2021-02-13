£22 million will be enough for Arsenal to keep hold of Ceballos

Dani Ceballos could become an Arsenal player permanently if the Gunners pay £22 million.

The Spaniard has been on loan at the Emirates for the last two seasons and helped the Gunners win the FA Cup last year.

His return to the Emirates hasn’t been as good as his first spell at the club, but he is still a fan favourite.

The emerging midfield partnership of Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka has seen him play just a handful of games this season.

But the Ghanaian has been injured again, and that could open up a chance for Ceballos to play against Leeds United.

If he finds form and can earn a first-team place in this second half of the season, it might tempt Arsenal to sign him permanently.

Larazon says the Gunners can achieve that for just £22million.

Real Madrid is desperate for cash after seeing their income nosedive because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Spanish side hopes to cash in on some of their fringe players, and that includes Ceballos.

But Arsenal may face competition from Real Betis according to the same report.