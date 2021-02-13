£22 million will be enough for Arsenal to keep hold of Ceballos

Dani Ceballos could become an Arsenal player permanently if the Gunners pay £22 million.
The Spaniard has been on loan at the Emirates for the last two seasons and helped the Gunners win the FA Cup last year.
His return to the Emirates hasn’t been as good as his first spell at the club, but he is still a fan favourite.
The emerging midfield partnership of Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka has seen him play just a handful of games this season.
But the Ghanaian has been injured again, and that could open up a chance for Ceballos to play against Leeds United.
If he finds form and can earn a first-team place in this second half of the season, it might tempt Arsenal to sign him permanently.
Larazon says the Gunners can achieve that for just £22million.
Real Madrid is desperate for cash after seeing their income nosedive because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Spanish side hopes to cash in on some of their fringe players, and that includes Ceballos.
But Arsenal may face competition from Real Betis according to the same report.
Personally I feel he coming in as a sub isn’t 2 bad. He can be a good squad player & if Madrid sees £20m, they can’t turn it down. Overall he’s not bad.
No thanks for that money.
Hope we don’t splash the cash on him unless it’s a lot less than £20 million. I actually think he’s a bit meh.
No
No way should we sign him Not good enough for Arsenal he shouldn’t be anywhere near first team What does he actually do
That would make absolutely no sense, as he couldn’t even be considered a viable longer-term investment since his future market value would be directly tied to him getting significant minutes, which would have been very problematic from a selection standpoint…I don’t trust this club when it comes to making a footballing decision over a financial one, so I would rather not even tempt them with the option…he probably should have been shipped back to Spain during the January window, then we could have given one of our younger players more minutes, like Azeez
He’s good as a rotational player or backup. He’s not worth even at anything more than 10m in my opinion at this time.
But at this moment Arsenal can save 22m for key player or important player who can made better impact or improve the squad greatly.
Arsenal will be nuts to waste money at this time. Save it for prioty purchases. Especially funds are limited.