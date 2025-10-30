22-year-old La Liga attacker is impressing Arsenal

Karl Etta Eyong has become one of the most exciting young attackers in La Liga, impressing greatly at Levante since joining from Villarreal during the summer. His form has drawn widespread attention, with Arsenal among the clubs closely monitoring his progress.

Eyong finished last season strongly and was expected to play a bigger role at Villarreal this term. However, the Spanish side recognised that consistent playing time would be difficult to guarantee, so they approved his transfer to Levante while including favourable clauses in the agreement. The move has proved successful, as he has quickly adapted and delivered strong performances for his new club.

Growing Premier League Interest

At 22, Eyong fits the profile of players Arsenal like to pursue. The Gunners have a long-term recruitment strategy focused on signing young talents who can develop within the club’s system and provide lasting value to the team. His pace, technical ability, and intelligence in attack make him a particularly appealing option for the Gunners.

Levante, like many smaller Spanish clubs, would be open to selling one of its top assets if the right offer were made. Arsenal’s interest reflects their desire to strengthen their attacking options with emerging talent capable of contributing immediately and evolving further under Premier League conditions.

According to Sport Witness, reports from Spain suggest that Manchester United and Manchester City are also tracking Eyong’s progress closely, with the possibility that one of them could make a move during the January transfer window.

Arsenal’s Transfer Decision

The growing competition for Eyong’s signature means Arsenal may need to act decisively if they intend to bring him to the Emirates Stadium. Waiting too long could see them lose out to rival Premier League clubs with greater financial flexibility.

Eyong’s rise at Levante demonstrates his technical quality and adaptability in one of Europe’s toughest leagues. If Arsenal truly view him as a long-term investment, they will have to move quickly to avoid missing out on a talented young forward

