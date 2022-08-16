22 year-old Premier League star tipped for heavyweight tussle

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are claimed to have been informed of the potential availability of Wolves forward Pedro Neto.

The 22 year-old’s place in his current squad it set to come under pressure from the impending transfer of Goncalo Guedes, and with his current club having spent markedly this summer, Wolves are tipped to consider Neto’s departure.

The player or his representatives appears to be open to an exit according to 90Min, who claims to have sounded out some of the bigger clubs as they look to assess the situation.

With all of Chelsea, Arsenal and United believed to be looking into the idea of adding a right-sided forward, a potential tussle could follow after the Portuguese’s impressive performances since arriving in the Premier League.

Neto is one who always looks dangerous on the ball, and his positive way of playing is a delight for onlookers. Under the right tutelage, he could potentially be one of the best players in the division if his talents can be honed, and for him to become more clinical in front of goal.

I believe the Wolves man would be a better signing than Pino in regards to the current campaign, although with the Villarreal man being three years younger, he could potentially have the higher future ceiling, and Arsenal may have to decide whether our wide needs further prioritising for the now or the future.

Patrick