23-year-old Arsenal loanee keeps Championship club guessing when they would have him back

Nottingham Forest is waiting for Jordi Osei-Tutu to return and complete his loan spell with them.

The Arsenal youngster is supposed to spend this campaign on loan at the Championship club and started it brightly with them.

However, he suffered a hamstring injury in August and was recalled by the Gunners for treatment, according to Transfermarketweb.

He is still yet to recover from the injury and looks set to spend a few more weeks with the Gunners’ medical team.

Sending players out on loan improves their chances of reaching their potential, and that is why Arsenal has always used that channel.

However, there will always be the risk of the players suffering injuries and some of them could be very serious, while others are not.

Hopefully, Osei-Tutu would recover in time to spend the second half of next season with Forest.

At 23, he knows his time at Arsenal is almost up and he would be keen to impress at Forest and perhaps earn a permanent transfer from the Emirates in the summer.

He played two Championship matches for them before suffering the injury and he seems to have impressed them in that short period.