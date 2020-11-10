23-year-old Inter Milan man interesting Arsenal and other English teams

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barella.

The 23-year-old has emerged as one of the finest young Italian midfielders at the moment and his fine performances haven’t gone unnoticed by top European sides.

FC InterNews reports that the midfielder’s fine form has caught the attention of top English sides among other European teams.

The report claims that the Gunners, alongside Liverpool and Manchester United, are watching him.

The Premier League outfits are not the only ones looking to land the 23-year-old with the report adding that Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are also looking at signing him.

Arsenal has spent some money strengthening their team in this transfer window with the Gunners adding the likes of Thomas Partey and Gabriel Magalhaes, however, they didn’t add a creative midfielder after missing out on the signing of Houssem Aouar.

Barella would be a quality addition if they can land him, but that will be very tough to pull off.

This is because the report also adds that Inter Milan knows about interest in him from other teams and the Italians have plans to offer him a new deal.

It claims that they are looking to increase his current 2.5 m euros per season to 4 m euros per season until 2025.