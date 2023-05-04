23-year-old Premier League star re-emerges on Arsenal’s radar

Arsenal’s search for a new winger could see them return to sign Pedro Neto from Wolves in the summer.

The Gunners have long admired the Portugal star and continued following him.

He has suffered some serious injuries this season, which has limited his game time, but Neto remains one of the finest wingers in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta will continue to bolster his squad in the summer and a new winger is expected to move to the Emirates.

Neto has re-emerged on their radar and a report on Football Insider reveals they are back to tracking him again.

Arsenal added Leandro Trossard to their squad in the January transfer window after failing to buy Mykhailo Mudryk.

But Trossard is not as direct as Mudryk or Neto, which could be why Neto is still on their radar.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Neto is a superb winger to have in our squad and it would be great if we can add him to the group in the summer.

However, he should not expect to play immediately because we have several wingers in our squad now and the competition for game time is serious.

It would be interesting to see how much he would be worth and if he will move to London even without a guarantee of game time.

