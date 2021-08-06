23 year-old tipped for possible Arsenal return in time for Chelsea clash

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes could make become available to make his return against Chelsea on August 22.

The 23 year-old was called up to play for Brazil at this summer’s Olympic Games only to struggle with his knee in training ahead of the competition.

Gabriel ha since returned to his home country to undergo physiotherapy as he looks to rehabilitate from his injury, and has since travelled back to Europe to continue his recovery process.

Football.London now believes he could well be able to make his return to action as soon as our second Premier League match of the season, with our trip to Brentford next weekend coming too soon.

Magalhaes become an instant hit in North London following his move from Lille last summer, quickly establishing himself as a regular in the first-team, but after contracting the Coronavirus he took time to return to 100%.

We will all be hoping that he can put his issues behind him and come back stronger this term, with the likes of Pablo Mari set to challenge him for the left-central role in defence.

The Brazilian could well be earmarked as the long-term partner for summer signing Ben White, and I can’t wait to see the pair form a formidable partnership as the season unfolds.

Partick