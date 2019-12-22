Strikers that Arsenal can sign to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal’s striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is reportedly unsettled with Barcelona and Real Madrid keen to sign him.

The Gabonese striker is looking to win more trophies and he doesn’t believe that he can do that with Arsenal before his career finishes.

With Aubameyang most likely leaving in one of the next two transfer windows, here are some strikers I believe Mikel Arteta can sign to replace him.

Ciro Immobile

The Italian is back to his best form and I believe that he can even better Aubameyang’s legacy at Arsenal.

Immobile’s last foray outside Italy ended in disaster, but I believe he is more matured now as a person and experienced as a footballer, he would thrive.

Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen almost lost his way as a young striker at Wolfsburg, but the Nigerian is having a storming season at Lille.

He would be the perfect striker for Arteta to develop and turn into a superstar like Thierry Henry.

Danny Ings

Danny Ings can’t seem to stop scoring at the moment. The former Liverpool man took the gamble to leave the Reds last season and it has paid off.

Ings has returned from injury to score 11 Premier League goals at the time of this writing.

Ings is a striker that plays with his heart on his sleeves and scores all types of goals. His determination and hard work in front of goal are exactly what Arsenal need now.

Timo Werner

Werner is one of the best attackers in the world at the moment. He has proved over the last few seasons that he can keep his top level of performance.

Werner is fast, skilful and can score from all kinds of angles. He would be the perfect striker to replace Aubameyang, but he won’t come cheap.

Article by Ime