Arsenal forward changing his agent may derail potential deal

Bristol City manager unsure of Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah’s loan move after the striker changes agent.

The Arsenal forward has just returned from a loan spell with Leeds after he failed to play as many games as Arsenal would have wanted.

He is, however, not part of the first-team plans at the Emirates and Arsenal have told him that he can go out on loan again this month.

Bristol City was one of the teams who wanted to sign him on loan last summer, but Leeds beat them to his signature and they are back in the mix again.

However, Nketiah has just changed his agent and the move to City is now more complicated than it originally was.

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson is no longer confident of getting the attacker in his team this month as he knows his new agent may be working to get him another team.

The City boss said in a press conference: “I think he might have changed agent. Things like that can complicate it.

“Things like that can complicate any move.

“But it happens a lot. It’s not something that’s out of the ordinary though.”

Nketiah is a hot prospect for sure and it is imperative that he gets game time to further his development. Bristol City does seem very keen on the youngster and that keenness leads me to believe he will get significant game time if he joins them until the end of the season.

Hopefully, his agent will act in the best interests and not just lining his own pocket.