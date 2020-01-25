Thierry Henry reveals the managerial tips he got from Arsene Wenger

Thierry Henry opens up on what he picked up from his time under Arsene Wenger
Thierry Henry remains one of the best players to ever play for Arsenal and arguably their best player in the Premier League era.
He starred for the Gunners from 1999 to 2007 before joining Barcelona. He has now gone into management.
His first stint as a manager with AS Monaco ended disastrously as he was fired three months into the job.
He has now been offered the chance to make a name for himself as a manager with Canadian side Montreal Impact.
He has been preparing for the new MLS season that starts in February, but he took some time out to talk about the lessons he learnt from Arsene Wenger that he hopes to take into management.
According to Henry, Arsene Wenger brought to his attention the importance of getting to know your teammates.
“He made me realise, ‘Stop asking yourself the wrong question and ask yourself the right question.'” Henry said per the mirror.
“You need to analyse who you are playing with. Can Dennis Bergkamp play you the ball? Can Freddie Ljungberg? Dennis could, he could find me anywhere, Freddie couldn’t, he was a different type of player.
“I started to think of the game backwards. I realised, ‘Oh, hold on, it is my fault, it is my responsibility, don’t make the same run if Freddie has the ball.’
“I need to make my players realise the same, make them think differently and take responsibility. You’d be amazed how many players don’t actually talk before they go on the field. You need to know each other- talk!”
Wenger may have not evolved at the end of his Arsenal tenure but his knowledge of the game is second to none and it is the little stuff that is invaluable and Henry knows that.
Hopefully, Thierry will end up being as good a manager as he was a player.
What he said was absolutely true.Understanding is what unites the team and make it successful
He is a lost cause in football management nothing more.
I hope he remembers his traning under Guardiola’s guidance at Barcelona
Unfortunately he played as a forward, otherwise he could have learned more about tactics in the back
@gotanidea
Cruyff had set up Barcelona where just about anyone could have managed them and excelled. Pep didn’t have anything to do with it. He was merely following the “total football” blueprint handed down to him… IJS
Vicente del Bosque’s Real Madrid dominated La Liga until Frank Rijkaard came. I think he was the one who fixed the mess left by Louis Van Gaal at that time
Guardiola learned a lot at Barcelona, but he also got his experience from his playing days in Lega Calcio
So true, it was all done by Cruyff using the same blue print he implemented in Dutch national team and Ajiax. I think Frank rijkaard was the first manager who reignited that fire n started dominating football stage when he managed Barcelona. When he signed Barca were really struggling and in sh*t hole. Pep is no doubt one of the best but I think ppl give him far more credit. He inherited an amazing team from rijkaard with messi breaking through. Even when he went to Munich he again inherited an excellent squad, a treble winning team then finally to city where he has been given bucket full of money to go and build his team. For me his failure not to win champions League with Bayern and City is a big question mark over him. I rate Klopp more then him. Pep needs to maybe manage a team with not an incredible team already or either one which does not have unlimited resources then if he wins then he deserves all the praise ppl shower on him.
Playing together a lot brings understanding
That is the secret behind average squads like Sheffield U Wolves+ Leicester.
Having no European football is real bonus for SH U and Leicester.
Unless you win the EL it is a pointless drain on your League season.
The money in the EL is pitiful.
7th would be a nightmare as you have to play 6 pre qualifying games.
Having a European free season would do wonders for this club.
Agree stevo, either we qualify for champions League which I think is more likely via UEFA cup at the moment then league or we just don’t get into Europe at all and concentrate to league alone. A strong league run will give us good confidence n better chances of champions League next year.
OHH ! I Just Came Here To Say Something In Relation To This :
“WE WILL BE IN THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE NEXT SEASON
I DON’T SEE THE TEAM THAT WILL STOP ARTETA’S ARSENAL FROM WINNING THE EURO CUP
NOT EVEN IF WE MEET CHELSEA IN THE FINAL”