Arsenal boost as their PSG target rejects a new deal from the French league holders

A new report has handed Arsenal a boost in their bid to sign PSG starlet, Kays Ruiz-Atil as it reveals that the player has rejected a new offer from the French side.

The teenager joined PSG from Barcelona in 2015 and he was hoping that he would get fast-tracked into the French side’s first team, but he hasn’t been given a first-team chance so far and they even rejected his request to train with the first team earlier.

Le Parisian claims that he looks set to leave the Parc des Princes when this season ends, but the French champions want to keep him on for another few years.

They have reportedly offered him a new deal until 2024, but the youngster has decided against remaining with them.

Arsenal is one of several top teams looking to take him away from Paris and they will hope that he would be impressed by how much faith they show in their junior players.

The Gunners have maintained their tradition of giving chances to youngsters who have proven their worth under Mikel Arteta.

They have given first-team chances to the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli this season and they could be Ruiz-Atil’s best chance to getting a first-team chance soon.