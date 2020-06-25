Arsenal secure crucial victory over Saints

Arsenal secured the three points at the St Mary’s Stadium today, but surviving the 90 minutes without another injury was the brightest point.
Our side started the game brightly and had our opponents very much on the back-foot, and did find the back of the net inside the opening half hour, before the goal was rightly ruled out for offside.
We continued to press on with the advantage, and looked a dead cert to break the deadlock shortly after.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang breaking through thanks to some lackadaisical defending by Jack Stephens which allowed the striker through on goal with just the goalkeeper to beat, only for PEA to strike it against the bar.
The opener did follow shortly after that thankfully, when Alex McCarthy’s failed clearance gifted Eddie Nketiah the opener, which resulted in us going into the break with a 1-0 lead.
We started the second half unchanged, but not before long the game began to turn. The Saints were slowly looking like they were going to punish our wastefulness in attack, and with Danny Ings in the side you can be forgiven for expecting to concede.
Thankfully their pressure fizzled out into nothing, and it was actually Arsenal who sealed the game out with a second goal.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looked to take advantage of some more disastrous defending by the hosts, but was taken down as he looked to take the loose ball off the struggling defender, and Stephens found himself sent off for his troubles.
The next goal wasn’t exactly aesthetically pleasing, with the resulting free kick blasted into the static wall, before a second shot was saved by the keeper only to fall into the on-running Joe Willock to place past the beaten goalkeeper with little time remaining on the clock.
Our boys secured a much-needed 2-0 win over Southampton today to fire us back up to ninth in the table, eight points behind Chelsea in the fourth and final Champions League place.
While the result was so important after our recent performances, I can’t help but think that making it through the tie unscathed was equally as important however.
Can our boys finally get back on track and secure a place in Europe for next term? Why was Ozil left out again??
Patrick
Luckily Soton didn’t play rough like Brighton and Nketiah was the hero today with his tireless efforts. But it’d be better if Arsenal look for a new center forward who can do hold-up play well, since none of our strikers can do that consistently
The Gunners will need some time to get used to Arteta’s/ Guardiola’s deceiving dynamic tactics, but they will eventually understand the confusing concept. That’s why I prefer Arteta or Guardiola as compared to the managers who prefer rigid tactics, like Wenger, Emery, Mourinho and Ancelotti
Saka is an important piece in this system, so I hope Arsenal would be able to extend his contract soon. I’m just concerned about Bellerin’s misplaced passes, who obviously hasn’t returned to his peak form
We didn’t appreciate Giroud for all his hold ups and flicks which provided multiple chances for his teammates to score until we lost him. He provided assists and preassists but was condemned for not scoring those goals himself. That’s how some Arsenal fans are..
I was one of Giroud-Out brigade, because he was like a lamp post and very slow. Little did I know we need another lamp post for plan B in post-Wenger era
Giroud is mostly a barren target man, but France national football team utilized his hold-up play, strength and height very well. Had they used agile strikers who can’t protect the ball like Lacazette and Martial, they wouldn’t be able to win the World Cup
Now we need a CF who can keep the ball or a tall target man who is willing to be plan B in the second half
Hold up and link up plays are the reason why auba is not playing in the middle…..
Yup
I hope Tierney is alright…
I was relieved no one left on crutches!
A win and a clean sheet on the road – well I never!!
I hope so, the boy is really showing why we bid all through the summer to get him here, he has been unlucky with injuries and has yet to show us his real self, hopefully we will see more of him next season. That long pass to AUBA that almost gave us the lead was his brightest so far, am sure there are more to come from him
When was the last time we won at St.Mary’s in the league?? Any one remember ?
It was PL in May 2017 (according to FotMob)
Still waiting for some “realists”…😂😂
Pretty happy with the result.Holding,tierney and nketiah are standout performers for me.Pepe and ceballos need to improve.Every other player did ok and SAKA MUST SIGN THE CONTRACT.Granit Xhaka clearly has an influence in the system MA tries
Oh and bellerin need to improve as well…
Mustafi was also good, but maybe he would be sold. Ceballos’ mind doesn’t seem to be at Arsenal, but we already have Maitland-Niles to replace him
Xhaka would likely leave, so Arteta might look for another left-footed DM
Great result
8clean sheets in 18 matches now for Arteta and the team ,a big stride forward from having to pick up the pieces left over from Emery and the disastrous squad he left behind .
Let’s hope we can move forward now and pick up a result against Sheffield Utd .