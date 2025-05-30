25-year-old Serie A defender is set to turn down offers from Arsenal

Arsenal are reportedly interested in securing the services of Evan N’Dicka following an impressive season with AS Roma. As cited by Metro Sport, the centre-back has caught the attention of the Gunners as they look to strengthen their squad during the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Gunners are preparing for an active period in the market after another season without silverware. While much attention has been given to the potential addition of a striker, the club are also expected to reinforce other areas, including midfield and defence. With the aim of building a more competitive team, Arsenal are exploring multiple options to bolster its ranks.

Ndicka Expected to Reject Arsenal Interest

N’Dicka has emerged as a potential candidate to strengthen the defence, but despite Arsenal’s interest, he is not expected to entertain a move. According to the same Metro report, the defender is content with his situation at Roma and has no intention of leaving the Italian side this summer. This development means Arsenal may need to turn their attention elsewhere in their search for a defensive addition.

The club remains confident that their stature and ambition will allow them to attract most of the players they pursue. However, the situation with N’Dicka serves as a reminder that not every target will be easily persuaded, particularly when the player is settled and performing well at their current club.

Defensive Reinforcements Dependent on Departures

Arsenal’s need for a new centre-back may also depend on whether Jakub Kiwior remains at the Emirates. Should the Polish defender decide to depart in search of more regular playing time, the club will have to move swiftly to find an adequate replacement. In that scenario, N’Dicka had been identified as a strong candidate, given his performances and reputation as one of the most capable centre-backs in European football at the moment.

With N’Dicka now likely to remain in Serie A, Arsenal will be forced to explore alternative options to ensure the squad remains well-balanced and prepared for the challenges of the upcoming season.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…