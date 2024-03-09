25,000+ tickets sold for Chelsea v Arsenal Women top-of-the-table WSL clash at Stamford Bridge

Arsenal Women will travel across London on Friday 15th March, to take on Chelsea Women, at Stamford Bridge Stadium. Reigning WSL champions Chelsea are currently top of the WSL table, with Man City in 2nd on goal difference only, while our Gunners are only 3 points behind the front-runners, in 3rd place. This clash will be a pivotal night in this seasons WSL title race.

Chelsea will be looking for a win to help them on their way to retaining their WSL title for a fifth successive season, particularly as it is Emma Hayes last season at the helm. Hayes will be departing for pastures new at the end of this WSL season, as she heads stateside to manage the US Women’s National Team (USWNT.

The London derby is set to kick off at 7pm at Stamford Bridge. All the action will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Stamford Bridge has a capacity of 40,350. Chelsea have confirmed that over 25,000 tickets have been sold for the event so far, with less than one week until this top-of-the-table WSL clash. The clash at Stamford Bridge is on course to be Chelsea Women’s highest attendance of the season so far.

Arsenal beat Chelsea 4-1 in the pair’s last encounter at Emirates Stadium, on 10th December 2023. Our Gunners will be looking to do the same again at Stamford Bridge on Friday night!

At Emirates Stadium in December, Arsenal set a new WSL attendance record. When Chelsea visited N5 there were 59,042 in attendance. I was there and what a day that was!

Arsenal Women have gone on to sell-out the Emirates in back-to-back WSL games since then, and hold the top 5 WSL attendances.

Arsenal received an away ticket allocation of 6,113 for the match.

