WSL transfer news: £250,000 Chelsea offer for Arsenal Women’s Katie McCabe rejected by Michelle

SkySports Anton Toloui has today reported that Arsenal have rejected a ‘substantial’ offer made by Chelsea for 27 year old Irish international winger Katie McCabe.

Big WSL transfer news…#AFC have rejected an offer from title rivals #CFC for Katie McCabe. One source has described the bid as "substantial", no second offer made yet. The Republic of Ireland captain has 18 months left on her deal. WSL Deadline Day is on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/VHXavdWAr1 — Anton Toloui (@SkyAnton) January 28, 2023

Katie McCabe signed for Arsenal back in 2015 and her current contract with the Gunners still has 18 months to run.

The Chelsea deal is reported to be worth £250,000 and would have broken the previous record set by Lauren James’ £200,000 move from Manchester United to Chelsea in 2021.This is a shock move by Chelsea with the unlikelihood that Arsenal would be prepared to sell to their title rivals in the January transfer window. The domestic window closes at 5pm on Tuesday 31st January though international moves can be made up until midnight.

Arsenal have reportedly rejected the bid.

One would assume this would be an unwelcome distraction for boss Jonas Eidevall who has been very active in the transfer window but has, as yet, been unable to secure a prolific goalscorer, in the wake of injuries to Beth Mead & Vivianne Miedema.

We understand that Canadian international & Benfica striker Cloe Lacasse is still very much a person of interest to Arsenal but that the deal is a difficult one as Benfica are reluctant to let their top player go – Lacasse, like McCabe, is contracted to her club until mid 2024.

Let’s hope our Gunners stick to their guns on this one. McCabe is a key figure within the Arsenal Women squad having played in all of Arsenal’s WSL matches this season. Her personality and character are part of the squad with that cheeky Irish humour and those yellow cards!

What do you think of this shocker Gooners?

Michelle Maxwell

