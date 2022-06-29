26 year-old confirms ‘no chance’ of playing for Arsenal this season

Lucas Torreira has confirmed that both he and Arsenal intend to part ways this summer, claiming there is ‘no chance’ that he will play for us this term.

The Uruguay international enjoyed a thoroughly impressive loan spell with Fiorentina last season, in which he picked up three Player of the Month awards in 2022, only for the club to decide to try and haggle over his asking price.

Their actions caused quite an unsatisfactory stir, with the player making his intention to stay on with the club clear, but he has since returned to the Emirates with his future in limbo.

Torreira now insists that the Gunners have made it clear that he is not a part of our plans this season, adding his intention to seal a move to either Spain or Italy this summer.

‘There is no chance,’ he told El Telegrafo (via the Metro) when asked if he could play for Arsenal this term.

‘From the beginning they told me that I didn’t have a place, so I don’t want to stay either because I suffered a lot, it cost me a lot to adapt and my idea is to go to Italy or Spain.

‘What I wanted was to stay at Fiorentina, but it didn’t happen for various reasons, so we’ll look for a new direction.

When asked if Argentine side Boca Juniors was still an option, Torreira replied: ‘Boca is very difficult.

‘It was difficult after what happened to my mother and I really wanted to go there, then I had a very good season and I have one year left on my contract with Arsenal.

‘Any team that wants me has to buy me, which would be around €15m, so that’s why I see it as difficult, although I never lose hope. I feel a lot of love for that club and at some point I would like to play there.’

It’s a shame that it didn’t work out with him in England, as he clearly has talent. The Fiorentina boss’s let themselves down, and the club’s fans even showed their anger at the situation, and I wouldn’t be shocked if they tried to come back in with an offer to sign him after all that has happened.

The player may well grow frustrated if they wait too long however, but we shouldn’t be short of offers after his last 12 months of football, and we will hopefully have his future sorted out sooner rather than later.

