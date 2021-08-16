26-year-old willing to take a paycut to leave Arsenal this summer

Hector Bellerin could still leave Arsenal this summer as he remains determined to experience a fresh challenge.

The Spaniard has been at the Emirates since 2011 and has been the main right back at the club for much of that time.

However, he has struggled for a playing time in the last year with Calum Chambers now ahead of him in the pecking order.

The Englishman started in Arsenal’s opening day defeat to Brentford on Friday.

Arsenal also has Cedric Soares for that position and brought on Nuno Tavares in the second half of the match against the Bees.

The Athletic claims Bellerin is still keen on leaving Arsenal and has told Mikel Arteta and Edu that he wants out, even if it would mean that he takes a pay cut.

The Spaniard was the subject of interest from Inter Milan earlier in this transfer window, but both clubs couldn’t reach an agreement.

The Italians wanted to take him on an initial loan deal with the option of a purchase, but Arsenal wanted an outright sale or a loan with an obligation to buy.

With the Spaniard falling down the pecking order, if he remains at Arsenal, he would likely see very limited playing chances.