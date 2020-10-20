Is Emi Martinez going to come back to bite Arsenal?

Can anybody stop Martinez and Villa?
Although I am an avid Arsenal fan, I love nothing more than to keep one eye on ex-players that go on to pastures green.
I don’t follow everyone mind, only the ones that have left in an amicable way whom I have watched and supported from the minute they got through the door to the minute they left, all dependent on their attitude throughout of course.
As you all know I was very upset when Emiliano Martinez left us to join Aston Villa. After his heroics in the latter stages of last season in the league, the FA Cup semi and finals and the Community Shield, I thought we had the best goalkeeper that we have had in a very long time.
But after being told he wouldn’t be promised number one, of course like anyone Emi made the decision to move on to somewhere he would get more chances to play, in order for him to establish himself as Argentina’s number one, who can blame him really, he has to put himself and his career first.
But since he has left us, I still cannot get over the fact that in four games for Villa, they have come away with maximum points. The latest coming in their game against Leicester yesterday where a last-minute Ross Barkley goal and a number of saves from Emi earned Villa a 1-0 win.
In his first game he saved a penalty, but he, along with the goals that his team has scored, have led Villa to second in the table on 12 points, only second because they have played a game less than first placed Everton. Even so, Villa have now built a team that is thriving on confidence and after the 7-2 thrashing of Liverpool, believe they can beat anyone that gets in their way. And so, they should.
With Emi in between the sticks at Arsenal I too believed that we could beat anybody that got in our way, we proved as much in the games at Wembley. And as much as it pains me to say it, I wish Emi the best of luck, because up to now he has proved just why Arsenal should never have let him go.
God help us when we face Villa this season if he is in goal! Gooners?
Shenel Osman
13 CommentsAdd a Comment
Early season. No need to be so alarmed.
BUT I will agree that Martinez has grown from strength to strength. He showed a calmness and consistency that Leno simply doesn’t have, for all his fine saves.
We could always buy him back like we did Martin Keown!
he will cost a few more £ than he was sold for after his start . 3 clean sheets and a penalty save . he was disappointed having to leave arsenal and has stayed very respectful but he’s a villa player now and sitting in second with a game in hand he made a great choice in my opinion (must admit villa bias) .
Dean Smith has done a fantastic job at Villa and made some shrewd signings, the best probably was Martinez. They aren’t going to win the league (famous last words) but the are now elevated into the zone of teams we are in with trying to break into top 4. The guy is a top top keeper with no apparent weaknesses and he will be Argentina no1, good luck too him, i for one wish he was at Arsenal.
I thought we were done with this discussion??
Dear Lord
Arteta thought Leno was better so that will do for me ,end of story
Artes told Martinez that he was 95%certain to start against Fulham.
So who did Arteta think was better?
Hmmm
Only time will tell
Leno still don’t give me confidence though
Flapping crosses and palming back into play shots has always been his trademark
EMI is better but its over
Chavski will buy him next season for at least 50m
I still think we should have made Martinez our first choice keeper. He gave me much more confidence than Leno who does little for me in that department.
villa fan here just wanted to say thank you !
Godd article Shenel. Could not find any real disagreement in what you wrote and believe me, I looked hard, which won’t surprise YOU of ALL people.
But it is in the past , even though recent, and as such is academic, though I agree is of interest, through being so recent. The simple and most salient fact is that we could not – for financial reasons, which means Kroenke(groan!!) – hope to keep two top keepers, when a palatable offer was on the table AND when he wanted to leave, which should NOT be forgotten.
“But it is in the past , even though recent, and as such is academic, though I agree is of interest, through being so recent”
👏👏
That was wonderful written.
I still can believe that we let EMI go. It not by chance that he was between the sticks when we won against top sides Liverpool and city. Leno has not had the same effect. We where more confident with him behind. The minimum the board could have done was to convince him to stay at least one more season and give him a chance to play. Its a no brainer. Does anyone think its by chance that villa can win away against Leicester and not concede any goals. If he stayed, we could have allow him a run in the lead to see if he was the real deal or a genuine article. In my view Arsenal has made a big error of judgement on this one.
