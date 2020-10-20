Is Emi Martinez going to come back to bite Arsenal?

Can anybody stop Martinez and Villa?

Although I am an avid Arsenal fan, I love nothing more than to keep one eye on ex-players that go on to pastures green.

I don’t follow everyone mind, only the ones that have left in an amicable way whom I have watched and supported from the minute they got through the door to the minute they left, all dependent on their attitude throughout of course.

As you all know I was very upset when Emiliano Martinez left us to join Aston Villa. After his heroics in the latter stages of last season in the league, the FA Cup semi and finals and the Community Shield, I thought we had the best goalkeeper that we have had in a very long time.

But after being told he wouldn’t be promised number one, of course like anyone Emi made the decision to move on to somewhere he would get more chances to play, in order for him to establish himself as Argentina’s number one, who can blame him really, he has to put himself and his career first.

But since he has left us, I still cannot get over the fact that in four games for Villa, they have come away with maximum points. The latest coming in their game against Leicester yesterday where a last-minute Ross Barkley goal and a number of saves from Emi earned Villa a 1-0 win.

In his first game he saved a penalty, but he, along with the goals that his team has scored, have led Villa to second in the table on 12 points, only second because they have played a game less than first placed Everton. Even so, Villa have now built a team that is thriving on confidence and after the 7-2 thrashing of Liverpool, believe they can beat anyone that gets in their way. And so, they should.

With Emi in between the sticks at Arsenal I too believed that we could beat anybody that got in our way, we proved as much in the games at Wembley. And as much as it pains me to say it, I wish Emi the best of luck, because up to now he has proved just why Arsenal should never have let him go.

God help us when we face Villa this season if he is in goal! Gooners?

Shenel Osman