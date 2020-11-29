Arsenal’s woes continue after another lacklustre performance

Wolves have come away from the Emirates with a 2-1 win, as Arsenal continue to look lost on the pitch.

The game started brightly for both sides, but after minutes into the match, play was stopped. Willian’s corner led to a clash of heads inside the box between David Luiz and Raul Jimenez, and both players stayed down.

The Brazilian was able to sit up and later stand, before being bandaged up to carry on, while the Mexican had to be taken to hospital. Latest news is that he is awake, but no further updates were given.

The match took a little time to pick up again after the break, and it was Wolves who broke the deadlock.

Pedro Neto got onto a whipped in cross into the box and somehow scrambles home.

That lead only lasted three minutes however as Gabriel Magalhaes latches onto a Willian cross to level things. This was our first goal from open play in six matches…

Breaking the curse clearly wasn’t enough of a confidence boost to push ourselves on as we fell behind again before the break.

Adama Traore shrugs off two midfielders to break clear before passing to Pedro Neto who gets the shot away. The shot comes off the defender and Leno does well to stop it, but Daniel Podence beats three Gunners in the box to the ball, and uses his skill to get into space to slide home.

The second-half was pretty even, but Arsenal had more than enough possession and chances to get themselves back into the game, but it wasn’t to be.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looked distant and seriously lacking confidence on the ball in the final third, and he doesn’t seem to remember what he should be doing, and it was a sad watch come the end of the match.

Much of the talk will be about the clash of heads, and while I wish Jimenez well, I’m seriously worried about how my team moves forward with their current form.

Patrick