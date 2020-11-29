Arsenal’s woes continue after another lacklustre performance

Wolves have come away from the Emirates with a 2-1 win, as Arsenal continue to look lost on the pitch.
The game started brightly for both sides, but after minutes into the match, play was stopped. Willian’s corner led to a clash of heads inside the box between David Luiz and Raul Jimenez, and both players stayed down.
The Brazilian was able to sit up and later stand, before being bandaged up to carry on, while the Mexican had to be taken to hospital. Latest news is that he is awake, but no further updates were given.
The match took a little time to pick up again after the break, and it was Wolves who broke the deadlock.
Pedro Neto got onto a whipped in cross into the box and somehow scrambles home.
That lead only lasted three minutes however as Gabriel Magalhaes latches onto a Willian cross to level things. This was our first goal from open play in six matches…
Breaking the curse clearly wasn’t enough of a confidence boost to push ourselves on as we fell behind again before the break.
Adama Traore shrugs off two midfielders to break clear before passing to Pedro Neto who gets the shot away. The shot comes off the defender and Leno does well to stop it, but Daniel Podence beats three Gunners in the box to the ball, and uses his skill to get into space to slide home.
The second-half was pretty even, but Arsenal had more than enough possession and chances to get themselves back into the game, but it wasn’t to be.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looked distant and seriously lacking confidence on the ball in the final third, and he doesn’t seem to remember what he should be doing, and it was a sad watch come the end of the match.
Much of the talk will be about the clash of heads, and while I wish Jimenez well, I’m seriously worried about how my team moves forward with their current form.
Patrick
All I can say is good ebening ,I’m off to bed
Hahahahaha.. I was feeling really down after the game but this gave me a good laugh..
😂😂 Nice one, Dan!
Arteta is dragging this team to relegation with his pride and bias selection
The main problem is obviously not the manager, because Emery’s Villareal are flying in La Liga currently. The players seem to just have another day at the office without putting any extra effort in the first half and that’s our biggest problem in last fifteen years
We will see them play with different motivation, concentration and energy level in the Tottenham game. There are definitely a lack of control from the top leaders and complacency culture at the club, which is above the manager’s paygrade
This team’s problem is from the instructions. This team is too static, the way they move the ball, the way they play, it all seems like the instructions.
While Arteta has done a good job fixing the defense, he’s respected teams way too much. The boys are constantly playing with the handbrake on and too safe.
Like they’re playing a way that has been premeditated and programmed from the dressing room.
Get on the pitch, instead of being aggressive with the attack, keep passing the ball all around the pitch, just hold on to it. Whatever you do, don’t be aggressive on the attack, retain and pass the ball even back to the defenders and goalkeeper.
The last ten minutes that Arsenal started attacking like they need a goal, what stopped them from being that way earlier on?
They’re still playing like they’re reading and carrying out instructions from a handbook in the pitch.
Arteta needs to ease off on the trying not to fvck things up now and tell the boys to express and enjoy themselves on the pitch.
They don’t need to play like robots in every game.
Jesus, this isn’t encouraging, he’s not helping himself and next week we have Spurs and Mourinho who will be glad to add to his woes.
He needs to wake up. Wake up Arteta, this is on you.
You still have my support, but stop this terrible gameplay
Same feeling here!
14th place, 8 points from relation zone. spurs, burnley, southampton, everton, chelsea next in that order. unrecognizable gameplay. questionable decisions. sigh ..
don’t bother worrying about relegation battle. even if it happens (touch wood), we will win the championship and epl in next two seasons. As it is often said, “trust the process”.
The Gunners played half-heartedly in the first half, then they played with more urgency after they were behind. I really hate it when the Gunners make half-assed attempt when playing against smaller teams and strangely become very motivated when facing big teams like Man United
We all have seen the same movie for more than fifteen years, with different actors in it. Players/ managers/ directors came and left Arsenal, but only one big slacker remains at the club
Changing the manager will only make a short honeymoon effect, then the laziness and the complacency will start to kick in again. The owner should change the bad culture at the club, otherwise we could see a long drought period as what Liverpool had
How come Wolves dominated us when their best player went off injured?? Might have been worse if not for his injury. We lack ideas and we see the same hopeless balls into the box when we are chasing the game and at the wings we are not committing players enough. That is a huge problem. The one player we bought to do that too has failed so far. Our pressing is also bad these day compared to what I saw last season. Its going to take a while before we can fully turn things around.
One thing which looks apparent to me is that Arsenal has some insane crossers in the team. Saka, Tierney. Even Bellerin has decent deliveries these days.
That brings me to the way the crosses are attacked. There’s just a lone striker to attack these crosses (and unfortunately it’s not Giroud). Neither is anybody positioned properly at the edge/outside of the box to pickup unsuccessful clearances.
And Aubameyang, piss poor. Arteta as well.
i was assuming that Arteta would be trying to make changes to fix the attack, but maybe my assumptions are wrong. Nothings changed this entire season. It’s the same thing. Maybe Arteta doesnt have the answers. Its hard to tell if hes even responding right now. By time Christmas period is over looks like we will still be in lower bottom table.
3rd straight home defeat!!!
1979 was the last time Wolves beat us at home!!!
2, yes 2 shots on target – both in the first half
This is worse than under UE….
Dreading next week… it’ll be an annihilation…. absolute pants!!!
What on earth was that because except for thr kitchen sink in the last 10 minutes, that was relegation fodder. Anyone who doesn’t think this is a crisis is fooling themselves. We are coming out with the same old tripe week after week and the things that they are doing in training are not working at all. This is awful to watch and it is getting close to heads rolling time. The fare on offer is abysmal.
No comment 🤐🤐🤐🤐
Just wondering what premier league team would this Arsenal team beat. The team looks like they don`t train at all.
Arsenal 8 points from the relegation zone and 8 points from top. Talk about no man’s land.
Aubameyang is not inform at the moment and feel lost lately in games. Other times, we dont play so well but he gets us the goals. This time is is out of form and the goals have dried up…
Defense is now bad.
Attack seem lost.
And the midfield? Meh
When is Partey back?
Next stop is Spurs. Son and Kane will be looking forward in burying us..
I want Arteta to succeed after all said and done. Ended last season on a high… started the season pretty well but its now doom and gloom.
Is the ozil saga coming back to haunt arsenal?
Luiz shouldn’t have continued on the pitch bloody and shaken as he was. He was a total liability after the head injury. Keeping him on costed us the game.
Emery was sacked after losing in Europa League iirc,
Will the same happen to arteta on Thursday even though we’re already through to knockout stages?
Oh & we could be drawing Villarreal at that stage, perfect opponents to knock us out lol
This is what a poor transfer strategy over the years gets you. I am and will always be disgusted with the Willian signing. We just never learn from our mistakes.
As regards this squad of players, we lack technical players, all we have are a bunch of imposters who have managed to snick their way into a club like arsenal.
Arteta seems to be confused too, he like Emery can’t figure out how to set this team up. Anyways, on to the europa league where we belong. Happy times.
This loss falls squarely on Arteta. He is looking Emery 2.0. He has changed NOTHING since the loss to Villa. Same static positioning, slow buildup, midfielders defending rather than fullbacks, Bellerin playing as a winger, and attacks coming from the wings and never through the middle.
Arteta looks out of his depth, out of ideas, and stubbornly refusing to change. Things simply have to change.
If Arteta can’t turn things around in December, he should not be given money for transfers.
I see no change from Emery’s tenure, it’s getting impossible to defend Arteta now. This garbage is what got Wenger and Emery fired, Arteta should face similar scrutiny.
The clock is ticking now on his term as manager.
If Arteta wasnt our manager, Willock will not be the starter. Seriously, Willock is not EPL level. Why MA doest give AMN a run? Arteta line-ups based on who he likes, not based on who work hard in training. Ceballos, Xhaka cant do a thing. When we only scored goal and that goal.came from defender, it showed that Arsenal attacker is useless.
Where is Saliba? Arteta just dont like Emery signing, as we can see with what happened to Gabriel Martinelli. The only players who want to win only defenders side, midfielders and attackers all useless.
Well, what can i say?
We are dismal, we cant play football at all.
We are going to get absolutely THUMPED against the spuds next weekend if we play like we have been.
The manager and the players need to have a hard look at themselves in the mirror.
We’re not competitive, we’re an absolute JOKE!
MA really needs to start getting the players to perform and get someone in the side who can add some creativity so we can atleast move the ball to our striker’s
I am so pis**d off right now with how we are playing its unbelievable
If this goes on, he will find himself getting the boot. Its just facts and reality, regardless of the fact that I think he has everything to be successful as a manager.
14th! after 10 games, what a bloody Joke!!
Wow! Artetas inexperience is going to maybe cost him with a few questionable decisions also. He maybe doesnt have the answers and we need a manager with experience to sort this mess out.
Spurs will be chomping at the bit to play us next weekend esp Jose.
Not looking good and breaking more records so well done lads, making the club more unbearable than usual.
What are we gonna do now?
Exactly to the day a year ago we were 8th and Emery was sacked. Today we are 14th.