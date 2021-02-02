Leno and Luiz disasterclass seals Arsenal defeat

David Luiz and Bernd Leno will be hiding their faces this evening after stupidly getting sent off, as Arsenal lost to Wolves.

The Gunners started the match brightly with an energetic front four looking extremely dangerous. Bukayo Saka nearly ended a fine team move with a goal, only to be denied by the woodwork.

It wasn’t long before we rippled the net however, with Alexandre Lacazette laying it back to Saka to neatly fire home inside the opening 10 minutes. Unfortunately the Frenchman was spotted as offside in the build-up, and the goal was rightly scrubbed off.

We didn’t allow the setback to affect us as we continued to pile forwards, and we were extremely dominant. It certainly looked a matter of time.

Just after the half-hour mark that goal came. Nicolas Pepe wasn’t to turn down his chance to fire home, and he did so by putting the ball through the legs of two players.

Wolves were not totally dominated for the first 45 minutes, but they would have had no complaints had they gone into the break behind, but they didn’t.

David Luiz has failed to keep tabs with the Wolves forward as he broke into the box, and the Brazilian clips his foot as the pair ran into the box, getting a red card on top of giving away a penalty.

Ruben Neves put his spotkick straight in the top right hand corner to beat Leno in what turned out to be the last kick of the half.

Certainly not the ideal end to the half, and things only got worse from this point onwards.

Within five minutes of the restart we found ourselves behind. Joao Moutinho amazingly beat Bernd Leno from distance with a wonder strike to put his side ahead.

Arsenal tried to hold their own and carve out some opportunities to level the tie, but having pulled off Lacazette at half-time to bring on Gabriel, we simply didn’t have enough up top to cause damage.

Aubameyang was brought on for the final 30 minutes, replacing Pepe, and while our best chance of the remainder fell to him, he wasn’t able to convert.

The disasterclass wasn’t over yet however, as Bernd Leno came rushing out to sniff out the Wolve attack, only to find himself in the wrong spot, and he stupidly handles the ball to clear when miles out of his box.

If there was going to be another goal in the game it would have been for the hosts, but the game fizzled out to finish 2-1.

I don’t think I could be any more downbeat after watching that, especially as the first 45 minutes of action was all Arsenal.

Do Leno and Luiz need punishing for their stupidness?

Patrick