Leno and Luiz disasterclass seals Arsenal defeat

David Luiz and Bernd Leno will be hiding their faces this evening after stupidly getting sent off, as Arsenal lost to Wolves.
The Gunners started the match brightly with an energetic front four looking extremely dangerous. Bukayo Saka nearly ended a fine team move with a goal, only to be denied by the woodwork.
It wasn’t long before we rippled the net however, with Alexandre Lacazette laying it back to Saka to neatly fire home inside the opening 10 minutes. Unfortunately the Frenchman was spotted as offside in the build-up, and the goal was rightly scrubbed off.
We didn’t allow the setback to affect us as we continued to pile forwards, and we were extremely dominant. It certainly looked a matter of time.
Just after the half-hour mark that goal came. Nicolas Pepe wasn’t to turn down his chance to fire home, and he did so by putting the ball through the legs of two players.
Wolves were not totally dominated for the first 45 minutes, but they would have had no complaints had they gone into the break behind, but they didn’t.
David Luiz has failed to keep tabs with the Wolves forward as he broke into the box, and the Brazilian clips his foot as the pair ran into the box, getting a red card on top of giving away a penalty.
Ruben Neves put his spotkick straight in the top right hand corner to beat Leno in what turned out to be the last kick of the half.
Certainly not the ideal end to the half, and things only got worse from this point onwards.
Within five minutes of the restart we found ourselves behind. Joao Moutinho amazingly beat Bernd Leno from distance with a wonder strike to put his side ahead.
Arsenal tried to hold their own and carve out some opportunities to level the tie, but having pulled off Lacazette at half-time to bring on Gabriel, we simply didn’t have enough up top to cause damage.
Aubameyang was brought on for the final 30 minutes, replacing Pepe, and while our best chance of the remainder fell to him, he wasn’t able to convert.
The disasterclass wasn’t over yet however, as Bernd Leno came rushing out to sniff out the Wolve attack, only to find himself in the wrong spot, and he stupidly handles the ball to clear when miles out of his box.
If there was going to be another goal in the game it would have been for the hosts, but the game fizzled out to finish 2-1.
I don’t think I could be any more downbeat after watching that, especially as the first 45 minutes of action was all Arsenal.
Do Leno and Luiz need punishing for their stupidness?
Patrick
Whats the double jeopardy rule? Does it exist?
Luiz did foul accidentally and it was last man and stopped a goal scoring opportunity. That’s always been a red card but has there been a rule change?
Leno???
Yes – they are twisting the rules here. Spirit of the rule is to stop intentional last man fouls but they’re saying that it’s still a red because he didn’t attempt a tackle. Ridiculous
Very harsh Davi….common sense should prevail as they are already getting a penalty so red is harsh
Look Luiz was badly out of position and once there, should’ve rather allowed the shot but I guess it’s natural to try and get back to try challenge.
For Luiz with all his years of experience,..he was a damn fool.
Just when you start believing in these guys, they go ahead and do stupid things. What was Leno doing.
Some times these things seem like they are done on purpose.
I blame Arteta for taking Laca off.
Bellerin was shit today
Triple jeopardy. Red card, penalty, miss next game. I’d rather let the guy score than foul him.
Nah this is a one-off. They’re not very stupid mistakes.
I say this with a lot of courage because of the way we’re playing these days. 😂
We’re going to burn villa alive.
I’m with you on this. It was just one freak match. When was the last time Arsenal had 2 red cards in a game. We were definitely going to beat wolves from the first minute till that red cars. Wolves were extremely lucky. I don’t see them using this to get back to form because they’re still poor and despite the 2 red cards, we still did well to save face. We move to whooping Aston villa’s ass as revenge.
WTF was that?Winning Europa League is the only way for Arsenal players to redeem themselves.Nothing less accepted!
Luiz cost us. He didnt have to give the forward benefit of the doubt. I think there was a slight touch..? Wrong call by ref but its always the same guys with the cards. Luiz has what, 4 reds and 4 conceded penalties in 2 years. He should be 5th choice.
Speedy recovery for Ryan..
We were cruising!! I honestly cannot believe how that turned out…
Im so sorry Sue
My pizza has Pepperoni, ham, chicken and non vegan cheese Sue
I'm pescitarian, not bleedin' vegan!!!
How can you destroy a pizza like that? Why even bother calling it a pizza.
lol Sue. I honestly dont know what to make of this match. I’m very angry. Stupid referee. If there is anything to learn from this match, it is that the players should be more clinical in front of goal. We could have scored 3 goals in the first 20 minutes. Anyways 3 points lost. We move
Yes, if only Saka’s had gone in, probably would’ve been totally different.
It’s hard to take as we’ve been playing so well lately. I hope this doesn’t knock their confidence.. we really can’t afford to drop a shedload of points, Skills…
Only Arsenal can give you this kind of match. What started like our best game of the season quickly turned into our worst. David Luiz was shocking positionally before Willian Jose was sent through not to talk of irresponsibly running across and clipping him which was a mistake. Leno’s mistake was simply awful and unacceptable at this level. Btw there is no excuse for conceding that 2nd goal. It was simply lax defending and the red card is no excuse for that goal. The 2nd red card killed any hope we had of getting back. Our best player was Partey who tried his best to create chances and progress the ball to our forwards. He has quickly had an impact on our team and reduced the sideways passing which ws typical ofXhaka and Elnenly especially in matches where there was reducd space. All in all a day to forget for us and I hope we quicly put this behind us because it was horrific.
partey was at fault for the 2nd goal, admit it
They have already been punished Patrick, why ask such a stupid question? Anyway, both decisions were rather harsh.
Very disappointed by that and absolutely shocking officiating! Wolves got a very early Christmas present, they won’t get another one like that again! Bad night, any chance of a top 4 place has been extinguished now.. try and finish as high as we can and have a good go at the europa league. Onto the next on COYG 🔴⚪
Leno was 100% a red
For Luiz, is a foul on the last man even accidentally not a red card anymore?
Not for me! the game is turning into a joke if these are red cards! So agree to disagree.
I’ll certainly agree with you kev82, I’m appalled by the decisions.
Disgusting Declan! And we seem to be on the receiving end of bad decisions more often than not.
Kev im asking a question, I’m not disagreeing with you.
Is a foul on the last man, even accidentally, not a red anymore?
PJ-SA the thing is, I don’t even think it’s a foul, the wolves player went down like he was hit with a bulldozer.. if there was the slightest of coming together then fine give a pen, but a red card and pen ? No chance.. the game has gone mad.
Agreed Leno’s was a red….. but Luiz’ was too harsh to be honest…. it even looked as tho the wolves’ striker tripped over himself in slow mo…. the contact from Luiz was ever so slight, and I feel he actually lost balance.
Good job we sacrificed fa cup for nothing ?
If I wanted to watch corrupt football I would go and watch La Liga ,didn’t know it had come over to our shores ,3 points robbed from us tonight and hopefully Jon Moss gets struck off as he should have been 3 years ago .
VAR is there to help all teams 🤔 cannot blame the ref as in real time it looked a stone wall penalty,how VAR dont call him over to have a look is a complete mystery ,completely ruined a great football match .
Dickhead decisions once again ,disgusting to have to keep watching them .
Well said Dan.. the officiating is criminal and the rules are laughable. How southampton were denied a penalty against villa the other day was shocking, although the ref would have happily pointed to the spot had one of our defenders was in the same situation.
I’m with you Dan, I was quite dumbfounded by VAR decision not to overturn the red card. I’ve never been more angry after watching a football match as I am right now because we played so well in the first half.
Just how I feel ,I learned ages ago not to get angry watching a football match,and it worked until tonight ,absolutely fuming after that penalty ,I’ve watched it countless times and I still can not see contact ,that’s what pissing me off ,why was Craig Dawson not called over to rewatch it ?
That’s the big mystery
Yes, Jon Moss can always become a weight watchers representative..
Or sumo wrestling Sue
Totally gutted.
Started the game pretty well…. we could have been 3 to 4 goals up in the first half.. then boom, luiz had a brain fart… we went from good to worse all of a sudden in the game…. Arsenal ain’t known for getting red cards in game but this season the red cards are just too much…
Pepe had a great goal and was playing well but we ain’t gonna remember that because we lost the game and rightly so…
Wolves did a double on us this season. Totally gutted. Arrrghhh
Oh Leno, what was that??
I am not happy at all.
am not sure what the Luiz red card was for, i didnt see what the player did actually.
but am disappointed at the so called ‘fans’ for blaming luiz and MA, the attack came from counter, as much as luiz was caught offguard, our midfielder deserve some blame in the build up, what offense has MA commited for sticking with a winning team?
Almost everything went against us, immediatly i saw us hitting the post and scoring offside goal, i was afraid and now its here. lets move on and hope for better run. the only poositive is , we now have a team. With 11 player wolve couldnt mustar a shot on goal and with 9 men they couldnt score
He got sent off for giving away a penalty and some will blame arteta for taking off lacazette who holds the ball up better than most
who do you think deserved to be sub. i think the sub are ok
No deserved to be subbed but I wouldn’t have taken off lacazette who as I said holds the ball up better than anyone we have but just my opinion. I not criticising anyone apart from arteta but hind sight is a wonderful thing
Wonder strike by Moutinho and master class in shooting oneself in the foot by Arsenal. But let’s not forget how class we were for 47 minutes. This game shouldn’t dent confidence too much and hopefully we smash Villa. The less I think about this one the better.
One of those crazy games we lost with 9 men. Let’s not forget Man utd losing to Sheff utd and Liverpool losing to Burnley. This is just a crazy season. Let’s regroup and go again. What will we do in the goalkeeping dept?
Positives would be our play in the first half, Pepe, Saka and Cedric. Negatives are obviously the reds and officiating in the match, and also Bellerin’s final ball on some occasions. ESR didnt hit his lofty highs today, but by no means was he bad, or anyone for that matter. An unusual game where we had no semblance of luck after the 45th minute.
Need to forget this game and move on to the Villa game.
COYG!
Top 6-7 still achievable as the season not over yet.
Runarsson did well – good keeper
👍 Hope this run goes well for him, unless of course Ryan has recovered
I think refs should be instructed to keep the redcards in their socks
Unlace to reach them
There’s no way Moss would reach his 😂😂
If you put a pie in the boot with the cards,he just might.
😂😂 now you’re talking!!.
On their day, Wolves imagine they’re playing Wandering Sheep FC
That’s us
On another day, this game could have been 3-0 to the Arsenal. That’s how well we played in the first half, until the sending off at least. Leno will be a big miss!
It can only happen to Arsenal, bossing a game, under no pressure, should have been 3-0 up and the underlying ill discipline rears its ugly head. 4 minutes to 2-1 down and then to cap it off down to 9 men and a mountain to climb in bare feet. This result alone has probably put us back 6 months if we are luck and for a lot longer if we are not. Awful awful result when momentum was being built, its always the Arsenal way now. How nay other teams would have lost that game and how many more would have gone to 9 men. Only us!
Yes, yes, yes, especially loose cannon Luiz.
I am very very angry. This is very bad. Our attackers have to be more ruthless in front of goal. English premier league and poor officiating are like 5 and 6. What is the essence of the stupid VAR?
Leno’s was stupid – somewhat forgivable because he’s been excellent recently but that was a brain fart that made a bad situation worse.
Luiz got screwed over. He’s made mistakes in the past but I don’t believe he deserves any punishment or whatever for this one. You can blame him for the penalty perhaps, although it was accidental (even then I’m not sure it was a foul), but he doesn’t deserve blame for being sent off or losing the match. Not his fault this time.
I guess this is another one that we can just say we have a trainee manager. I guess he will come good.
Not really. I think his problem has to do with his ego.
Certainly, there is no reason sending Saliba away on loan, Guendouzi.
Saliba certainly, is better than Luiz miles apart.
Luiz ils an accident waiting to happen….Wonder if he’s not a spy sent by Chelski…A Troy horse…
Which is heavier, disaster or calamity?
Well I think Luiz is both.
Luiz must have collected more red cards in his shurt Arsenal career than all his years in Chelsea.
Can’t understand, can’t he just let the player go or simply stay by him and wait to see if Leno will make the save or not? At least, he would remained on the pitch, and I believe we would have scored a second with Saka and Pepe on fire.
Again, substituting Pepe for Auba, was wrong. Pepe should have remained.
Auba is certainly not fit for the game.
Yeah agree. As a professional if you are caught out of position you need to take responsibility and make sure you don’t make things any worse. Accidental clip but a foul nevertheless. Red was harsh though.
Auba is the last player I’d want on with 10 men. Even when on form he contributes little else other than goals(no complaints). Very little defensive work or hold up play
You are right. The last one we had, (has now gone back) got used to the “blue jessy’ up to the point of openly assisting Fabregas with a goal against us while keeping the goal for us Arsenal.
Agree Fidel I was not impressed with any of the subs made. Poor show from Arteta today, but I doubt it made a difference.
Why do we bother with ex Chelsea players? Which ones have ever set the world alight for us? All they seem to do is cost us games!
The last one we had, was the Man with the helmet. He openly assisted Fabregas with a goal against us while in goal for arsenal.
Before we start spewing too much about how we were treated too harshly, please keep in mind who the offending player was and how his absolutely ridiculous history of similar type plays may have affected a decision that might have appeared like a 50/50 proposition(much like during the later Wenger era, when Arsene’s repeated jabs at the refs certainly didn’t help us when it came to bang-bang decisions on the pitch)…furthermore, Luiz was caught way out of position and simply made matters worse by approaching the player directly from behind, as there was no way he was going to catch him without creating a red card foul…this is squarely on Arteta for going to the well one too many times, as it was only a matter of time before the real David Luiz showed up and cost us dearly again…he simply doesn’t do enough on the pitch to justify his selection, considering the potential negative consequences of his presence(3 straight reds and 6 penalties given in a year and a half)…is this the kind of leadership Arteta was hoping that his BFF Luiz could show the younger Arsenal players
Well said
You are absolutely right.
But then, knowing well that he has been cut out of position why make things worse for us.
Saliba must be brought back.
Lol RVL I was keenly waiting for your post. It seems Luiz has lost a yard of pace – 6 months ago he would have caught up with the guy and committed a much more heinous foul! I’ve been cutting MA a lot of slack recently but his choice to start Luiz every game was always Russian Roulette. Never a good defender even in his prime (see Brazil 1 -7 Germany 2014) he has just fooled a lot of people. Also thought MA’s subs were abysmal – Auba on in THAT situation?
if we out against benfica arteta deserve to be sacked its simply just not good enough
SILLY JUVENILE COMMENT!
…he ought to have been despatched with alacrity long ago, especially for sending Saliba and Guendouzi away for speaking out.
He is towing his master’s way.
Well we had a great 44 minutes! So we found another double jeopardy loophole Somebody falling over concedes a penalty and gets sent off. Bad ref even worse VAR. Thought 3 of our back 4 were poor today. I didnt start counting from KO but Bellerin was beaten ELEVEN times in a row on the right and didnt prevent one cross., and he wasnt even facing Traore! What is the point of him? Holding was very poor, immobile clumsy didn’t shut down or tackle. I take back all my kind words. ESR had his worst game, MA made awful substitutions – left on ESR and bought on AUBA when we needed to fight and create. Couldnt have had a worse second half but still lost by the one goal. Miserable. I need some vegan cheese now…
All these started after the double jeopardy.
We would have goñe out of site if those agonizing mises were converted.
Luiz was entirely to blame for thr defeat. The Leno situatuon leading rto his daft handling outside the area wiuld not have happened has Luix not been a clown. Or let go last summer a s I was praying to happen! Howver for thr longer ten things look vert bright and we have agood team atlast . Once ALL the CB clowns have finally left(2 down 1 to go) and we start next season afresh we wil look a real good team I hadlong ago written off this Pren seqasonm which weas WHY I prayed for a stronner team in the FA CUP.
BUT THAT HAS GONE; SO HAS ANY EURO QUAL CHANCE SO NOW IT IS ALL ABOUT THE LONGER TERM AND THAT LOOKS BRIGHT.
BUT PLEASE LEAVE THIS SUMMER Co- Co the Clown Luiz!
Using Japanese English,we should be called ” make drama Arsenal.” Can’t wait for the Villa game though,if only to see how much character this manager really has. On another note Xhaka was not responsible for tonight’s calamities, but I think he should be packed off next season. He offers us nothing in terms of motivational drive or keeping the ball moving forward. I know Partey had some wayward passes,but at least he was aiming to drive the ball forward. He should be paired up with Ceballos or a similar type player.
If we can ship out Sideshow Bob, Bellerin and Eddie next window I’ll be very happy. Hopefully send Cellabos back permanently and sign Odegaard if he does well.
Cedric RB and we’ll need to get cover for the wing backs. Promote Balogun
Well played Holding
The first 45 minutes showed exactly what MA is building at our club.
We were organised, attacking, defensively sound and miles ahead of Wolves in every department… without Tierney, Mari and Auba only just returning.
I’m not blaming Luiz for this red card – having watched it time and time again, I still cannot see the contact that warranted a penalty and sending off.
It doesn’t matter how many times Luiz has been sent off either – that’s history.
As for Leno, there is no explanation for his actions, but haven’t we all reacted in a crazy manner at least once in our lives?
The referee and VAR officials were a disgrace in the Luiz incident and it is obvious none of our referees have ever played football in my opinion.
Finally, anyone who blames MA for this result, needs their heads examined – just as those who blamed AW when we lost the cup to Birmingham all those years ago.
I feel so deflated, as we could see just how MA is transforming our club, now let’s see how we react against villa.
Well said ken and I don’t think people watching on tv realise just how bad the conditions were, pissing with rain and blustery wind which I’m sure added to the difficulty.
Well said. Agree with all your points.👍👍
Did you have to mention the League Cup versus Birmingham Grandad? My first and worst trip to Wembley… and here I thought tonight get any worse 😉
Sorry I meant Ken1945. I’m losing it…
Looks like I’m the only person here who thinks both the penalty decision & red card were correct as was the Leno red card.
An accidental foul is still a foul and if it denies a goal scoring opportunity then it has to be a sending off. Too bad really as I think Luiz was trying not to tackle the guy, but caught his heel.
Leno had a brain storm and we’ll be without him for some tough games. Won’t miss Luiz though will we!
No Jax they were red cards according to the rules and no issues with Leno, but I thought we no longer had double jeopardy – you lose a goal and a player, primarily because it was an accident, meaning he couldnt even try to get the ball and wasnt trying to interfere at all. It’s like arresting somebody who has a heart attack in the middle of the road while the lights are changing for jaywalking..
I agree completely. If it was reversed and that happened to Laca we’d be in agreement.
Unlucky Luiz but still a foul on the last man
Just read the Guardians match report and they disagree with me in that the foul had to be deemed “careless, reckless or excessively forceful”. I’m not sure if that’s for the penalty or red card or both, but I seem to be right out of touch with the laws of the game these days. They do agree that he was unlucky in that he did not make a challenge and the contact was accidental.
i didnt even see a foul
Speaking of David Luiz. I remember two cartoons that appeared just after Germany destroyed Brazil in the world cup. One had the chairman of PSG looking through the garbage bin for the receipt so that he could refund him back to Chelsea from whom he had just been signed. The other was from a Brazilian news paper showing a doctor going through David Luiz”s hair looking for goals as if they were fleas. “Look, I’ve found another one make it 0-7 now.” Cruel but he has always been that type of player. A rock as when Chelsea won the Champions League, or totally out of it as we have been fortunate to witness at Arsenal.
Giving away penalties is part of the DNA of Luis and always will be.He simply cannot be trusted.The sending off of Leno effectively ended the game.What an utterly frustrating night for Arteta and all Arsenal fans.
We could appeal Luiz 1 match ban and try to get 3 😊
Hehehe Perry!
Really, please let’s do it if it’s possible. But then, I would have loved it if it be extended to seven match barn, or better still someone should just run over his legs with a car.
Luiz is on a mission from Chelsea.
We’d lose 😂
Whatever we do, we can’t excuse Luiz, even if you believe that the red card and the subsequent penalty call seemed harsh because if that becomes the narrative we might re-sign Sideshow Sr. and actually give him the captain’s armband…the worst case scenario should have been a conceded goal, not Luiz doubling-down on his own stupidity by trying to overcompensate for his horrific positioning, thereby leaving us in a tie game and undermanned for the whole second-half
Finally….logic!
Yes it was harsh but Luiz created the whole situation himself with his positioning
I was daydreaming just before half-time about the player marks I should give – Pepe 8, Saka 9, Partey 9 etc. Little did I suspect…
Just goes to show as I get older that the ability to live in the past is vastly undervalued.