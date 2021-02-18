Arsenal fail to take their chances and Benfica will be relishing return leg

Benfica and Arsenal played out a 1-1 draw in Rome tonight, but it we will be gutted not to have secured the win.
The Gunners opted to start with an unchanged line-up from the one that started against Leeds, and fans were certainly excited to see the teamsheets.
While the team looked setup to play positively, what followed was a chess-match. For much of the opening 30 minutes there was very little risks being taken, but our team started to get the better of the tactical battle.
Arsenal should have taken the lead in fact. Hector Bellerin found himself in the perfect spot alongside the penalty box, and slots it perfectly into the path of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang right in front of goal, only for him to put his effort wide.
We ended up going into the break level in the end, and there could be little complaint after the tepid watch we had all endured, as it certainly wasn’t the greatest watch for the neutrals I can assure you.
Things did start to pick up in the second-half however, Arsenal were being much more effective on the ball, and were managing to get more and more spells in the final third, but we just seemed to be missing that final ball.
Then we were rocked. Benfica had a rare splurge at the other end, and Emile Smith Rowe blocks a cross from by the goal line, but his arm is raised and is immediately penalised with a penalty decision, a correct decision I might add…
Pizzi made no mistake in placing his effort low, and Bernd Leno was too slow to react and get down, although it didn’t appear to be the best penalty we’ve ever seen…
Thankfully we didn’t have much time to wallow in our wastefulness as our boys pulled it back inside two minutes.
Martin Odegaard played his ball in perfectly to Bukayo Saka inside the box to level things, and we now looked set to build on it.
We found ourselves in on goal again with around 20 minutes left to play, when Aubameyang’s run saw him break into the box, but he opts to try and pull it back instead of shoot to try and lose the back peddling defender, but he loses possession…
I’m not quite sure how this is the same Auba who we witnessed bury every given opportunity on Sunday, as I believe it was actually three clearcut chances that he squandered.
The win wasn’t to be in the end, and the 1-1 scoreline leaves the tie very much in the air, but that away goal could prove vital when we meet again in Athens.
Patrick
We wouldn’t win against Man City if we keep wasting easy chances and Benfica’s level are obviously way below ours. Odegaard is still too invisible for me, but maybe he needs more time to gel with his new teammates
Smith-Rowe played better in that CAM position than Odegaard and hopefully Arteta would start Martinelli on the LW in the City game. My MOTM is Ceballos, because he made at least two defense-splitting passes and a lot of interceptions
Ceballos was brilliant. He continuously linked the defence with the attack.
We need to make him permanent in the summer
Partey is excellent in dribbling as a box-to-box CM, but his passing accuracy and vision are inconsistent. Whereas Ceballos can produce incisive through balls frequently and his creativity is unpredictable
I hope we do buy him, gai!
😀👍🏼
Why not both Partey and Ceballos starting the game with Granite waiting on the bench?
As what I explained several times previously, Xhaka’s forward passes through our left flank and his positioning are essential to the team. Besides, Partey and Ceballos tend to move forward, so Xhaka is usually the only DM that stays behind to protect the CBs
I hope we dont. He’s been here coming up on two seasons now. Has only been good during restart period, and the past couple of games. Besides for that he has way too many games he doesnt make an impact. There’s nothing too special about him. I wouldn’t waste the money on him. Why spend money on a player that is part of a squad that keeps us in 10th/11th place? We need to seriously ask if they add value to the squad and can help us get into UCL. Ceballos doesnt do that for me.
Had Aubameyang been able to bury his first easy chance, Ceballos would’ve gotten two pre-assists
he was fine today, not saying he was bad. I dont think he’s a special player though. Arsenal need special players that make a difference at least every other game. Ceballos is not that player. You can’t go months and months without any real contribution and then play a few decent matches and think you’re good enough for Arsenal. I think standards should be higher for someone from Real Madrid who supposedly wants to start for that side. I think standards should be higher for us as well.
Odegaard has really good interventions in attack…our goal come from a really nice pass from him, and there were others…he was better than esr today in my opinion
Smith-Rowe didn’t play in his best position, the attackers didn’t interchange their positions frequently and our goal was initialized by Ceballos’ defense-splitting pass
it was an opportunity to test the potency of our winning formular before sunday game. not a bad performance but the attack were average. ESR, Saka struggled physically and Auba,,,,, hopefully we get better
Why do always think attack is average each time we draw or lose. How many chances did you think it took many. City to beat Liverpool 4-1. How many chances were created today? Strikers will miss a chance or two but if we created plenty we are bound to score more. I don’t know who’s responsible for the way Xhaka play but the way he played today draw is the best result we deserve. I can’t count how many time Matin made himself available for pass by coming into the middle and run in the space expecting pass and Xhaka would not pass to him and took more than 45 seconds to decide where to pass to which is either back Gabriel or Cebellos behind him.
Xhaka is a slow thinker he put a pass through when he is sure of himself. my question is, was he the only one responsible for our lack of incisive pass? as far as i know, odeegar should be the engine room for chance creation. you said Strikers are expected to miss chances? really? ok are defenders also expected to lose concentration and let in goal?
@Mob: that is a decent observation. It’s also not only Shaka as such, but the midfield as a whole. (sell a couple of the 17 CBs and replace with top level midfielder plus start integrating academy player Azeez) for It is scary how essential to ALL Saka is proving to be. Arteta did not dare rest him. I had expected hewould have replaced Auba and Saka with Laca and Pepe for this game – may not have worked.
Pepe’s first touch was made in rugby.
This guy will cost us a cup one day.
Flip’s sake.
But I think we played really well. We spoiled ourselves with chances. Nice watch.
We could still save the season just saying.
A frustrating night, but at least we got an away goal…
Sue,
We got an away goal against Olympiacos remember? The second won’t be at the Emirates too.
Benfica would fancy their chances to be honest.
And I am sorry, I don’t like Gabriel very much.
Don’t remind me, Goonerboy 😄
We didn’t even look like scoring and for Auba to have an off day after such a good game on Sunday, was so unexpected…So, in that respect it could’ve been a lot worse…
Just have to hope they’re all up for it – it’s now or never!
I’m still really frustrated though….
I am not happy at all. The game was not half as tough as I thought it would be. Aubameyang again failing to deliver when it really matters.
We didn’t play well but we should have scored 3 goals at least.
I love Arteta so much, now I am beginning to doubt him. He doesn’t have much time from me anymore, except there is an explanation as to why Willian plays ahead of Lacazette.
Lacazette has not played since the Villa game.
If we lose the second leg, Arteta is to be blamed with his stupid decisions.
Agree. This was such a winnable game. Benfica played with no intensity. Players just look nervous and uninspired. It’s been a pattern for almost the whole season. I dont know what it’s down to but Arteta hasn’t come close to fixing it. This Arsenal side just goes through the motions. Midfield espescially today.
what decision? willian? thats a right decision i think. at that time we are ok with a goal draw, we needed players to keep the ball and retain possesion
adajim
Lacazette can retain the ball whilst offering more in attack. Willian does NOTHING!
Aubameyang, ESR should have been out earlier.
No urgency whatsoever. Memories from last season keeps flashing back, we should have scored more against Olympiacos but we didn’t.
I really hope it doesn’t happen that way this time.
Exactly , and also there is no urgency from our team to take the lead, willian is coming on as substitute in everygame and there is no impact, mikel arteta’s player management is awful
Honestly, it’s not good enough. This didn’t look like a team that needs this competition desperately. I’m waiting for Arteta to show a reason why he’s good enough to manage Arsenal and I’m not getting it at all this season. Sorry, but it’s getting to the point I ask myself every game why he’s the manager…
A big opportunity lost tonight against the poorest Benfica team I’ve ever seen. Having said that, we didn’t play much better either, in fact we looked lethargic, lots of misplaced passes and poor up front. Martinelli was the only one who showed passion. Now we have to guard against Benfica getting an away goal in the return.
I only caught final 25 minutes, so I only saw the festival of sideways passing. Why such a lack of ambition.?
The team played too safe, despite dominating throughout the match. I think they were nervous, since it was a very important game
Why play do safe when we can finish contest right there in Rome. The hallmark of a good coach is the desire to win every game and this is lacking in our coach. I watch four match today our is the only without desire to win.
I think Arteta realized EL is his only chance to save his job, hence the super safe approach
Lol..Festival of sideway passes..
Perfectly captures the theme of our entire season under Mikel Arteta..
It’s shouldn’t be surprising though..Giving MA himself was a merchant of sideway passes in his days as a Player..Why expect him to suddenly develop a taste for actual attack as a coach..
The sooner we realize Arteta is still to green to be the one to rejuvenate arsenal the better for us and him
Five subs, Saka, ESR, auba, out on their feet and only one replacement by 75 minutes. Backwards passing for most of the second half. City will eat us alive.
And what in your report actually warrants the headline that Benfica will be relishing the next game?
Disappointing game considering the line-up. I thought we stated sluggishly and never really got going. We need to play a fast game or it throws our passing and movement out. Benfica were poor and we should have buried them. Half the team looked jaded, including Saka and ESR. Why would nobody pass to Odegaard? I must be watching another game – I thought that Xhaka and Ceballos bossed the game and had great commitment. Although both were prone to misplaced passes they were the two that played like they really cared. Gabriel was so imperious that I thought for a while we were playing with only one centre back!. It was the fowards who were most off key. As for Auba – after the one game where I thought he was back he produces another disapponting one. Tho only good thing is that at least he’s not hiding any more. But if any other forward – Nketiah for example, had missed that sitter we would be crucifying him now.
Difficult to watch … some hope in saka ceballos … mom by a country mile … and ostergaard before he faded (should have been subed around 75 mins).. Cedric was good and should replace bellerin (who was hopeless) against city and Gabriel was solid … as long as Luiz and xhaka are in team we will be playing a lot of our football at geriatric pace in our own half … smith Rowe had a couple of nice touches but should be replaced by Pepe or martinelli on the left … aubemayang had an awful match … there is a very decent first 11 in this squad sadly arteta isn’t the manager to construct it
As a football match, we couldn’t have got much less out of it than we did. It was a game where as we do all to often we gave more than we took. Benfica were poor and didn’t do anything for a goal and we were wasteful and not particularly determined to play on the front foot. As a tie its half time but this type of performance seems to be more of an Arteta trademark than i like, i get bored and hate this style of play. A game that should have been 4-0 all day, inexplicably ended 1-1, plus again i didn’t get Artetas substitutions at all.