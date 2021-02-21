Man City deserved winners but Arsenal lacked ideas

Manchester City clinched a 1-0 win at the Emirates today in a match where Arsenal had little ideas in the final third.

It couldn’t have started any worse. The first real action of the game and we were already behind. Mahrez received to ball in the wide right, makes his way forwards before cutting back and putting in his cross.

Raheem Sterling was the man to meet the header, all 5 ft 7″ of him, to calmly head home unchallenged from the edge of the six-yard box.

Man City followed up their goal by retaining much of the possession, taking their time to build up into the final third, and Arsenal appeared to have little idea on how to get at them.

Arsenal’s best efforts in the opening 45 came from just outside the box, with Kieran Tierney attempting one from distance, while our crosses simply weren’t of any danger.

I can’t say much changed in the second half. Our attacks were generally stamped out early, or were denied by the Citizens offside trap which caught us all-too often.

All the best chances were all coming at the wrong end. Bernd Leno denied Gundogan’s placed effort, despite limiting view on the ball, and we were second best from the first minute of the match.

The manager tried to change things up by bringing on both Smith Rowe and Lacazette, but to little effect (I can’t recall a single touch by the Frenchman).

The only attempt of note from our side in the second-half came from Mo Elneny and that wasn’t even kept on target.

The only other noteworthy incident was when Rob Holding had to replaced by David Luiz with a head injury, but you would imagine that he was only taken off as a precaution.

Man City played very well in defence, and their midfield also didn’t allow us any leeway. Arsenal had no ideas and were rightly downed.

You could say that we kept it respectable to this season’s runaway leaders, but this isn’t the first time that our attack has been nullified this season, and it doesn’t bode well ahead of the Europa League clash this Thursday either.

It is simply a personnel problem, or does our build-up play leave a lot to be desired?

Patrick