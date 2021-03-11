More Arsenal mistakes but deserved victory all the same

Arsenal have earned an emphatic 3-1 victory in Greece to give them one foot in the next round of the competition, but Olympiacos goal will haunt us.
The Gunners started the game in top gear, piling forward in numbers and were putting our rivals under constant pressure.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang forced goalkeeper Sa into an amazing stop from close range, before Martin Odegaard also missed a clearcut opportunity to put our side ahead.
The game slowed down a little as we looked to take more time in the build-up, and after 34 minutes we had our lead.
It was some goal as well, Martin Odegaard picks up the ball just outside the box and gets it onto his left boot before blasting it home.
We were well deserving of taking a lead into the break, and it would have been tough to deal with if we hadn’t.
We came out in the second-half in control also, but with ‘Arsenal being Arsenal’ of late, we began to give the ball away in defence.
David Luiz gifts our rivals the ball inside our own penalty box, but luckily their forward puts it beyond the far post, but another costly error allows them to level.
Bernd Leno once again finds a pass to a midfielder (Ceballos not Xhaka this time around), but he is surrounded by Olympiacos players, and El-Arabi takes one touch away from the midfielder before shooting from distance, with all of our players out of position of course.
The team did pick themselves up after this however. The focus was returned, but we struggled for many clearcut chances in the mean time.
That was until we had some corners back-to-back, and Willian was given the ball from the short-corner while the players manoeuvred themselves into space, and the Brazilian midfielder found his international counterpart Gabriel who leaps high to head home.
The Greek side tried to open up and get back into the game, and five minutes later it was Arsenal who found the net again.
Substitute Mo Elneny picked up the ball in midfield, and while his opponents moved off him he steps up to shoot from long-range, and his curling shot moves away from the goalkeeper and into the net.
3-1 was very much a deserved scoreline for Arsenal on that performance, but these errors simply have to stop.
Leno shouldn’t have passed to Ceballos who was surrounded by two opponents and I’m worried he’d make another bad decision in the NLD. Partey was dispossessed two times and Elneny showed Partey how to shoot outside the penalty box, but maybe Partey was unfit
The great header by Gabriel uplifted the team’s spirit and everybody did a good job to win the game, despite some brain farts. My MOTM is Odegaard for scoring the opening goal and for working so hard to intercept/ press up high the pitch
Yes, Odegaard was my MOTM too. Not because of the goal but because of his willingness to show up for the ball, try to make thing happen, very calm and silky too.
That boy is a talent. In a better team like City or back to Madrid he will shine. Such an entertaining player to watch.
And our Smith-Rowe also looks very silky and talented. He is more of a quick give and go. Rosicky type.
Both Odegaard and ESR together given time would be a sight to behold, together with Saka.
Would be close to Cesc, Rosicky and Nasri combo.
I thought Odegaard didn’t have the stamina to chase players, but he proved me wrong
Good win.
Champions league dream alive.
Some top teams still in it though
Who else wants to see arsenal vs Villarreal??
I hope it’s gonna be Granada, Molde, Slavia Prague or Rangers
Well time to get the real stuff
I would prefer Villarreal next
NLD final could be interesting
Would be a hell of a game against Villarreal!!
As the saying goes, the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over again and Arsenal just keep repeating these defensive mistakes to give their opposition an easy goal. We just love making things hard for ourselves yea…
Thankfully Gabriel scored the second goal and Elneny got the third.
Two goals from outside the box and a good header… we should be shooting more esp when the opponents are defending tight.
Good advantage going into the second leg..
Spurs next…. and Leno please know when to pass the ball to your team mate and when to just hit it long. Thank you
We need to sort out the errors. In our game. We bossed the game. Let’s take it to West Ham.
Sorry Spurs than West Ham. We need six points Please 🙏
Great win but should have been better. Leno again at fault for their goal.
Great comeback after the error!
A win in the blue kit – maybe it isn’t cursed after all!!! 3 excellent goals. Dominated for long periods, they just had to throw a heart in mouth moment in there, didn’t they?!
3 away goals… just the job!
Well done fellas!! And well done, Perry you said 3-1! Fancy helping me predict tomorrow? 😂
Leno not reading the game well. He seems to put players under pressure whith those passes happened to Xhaka now Ceballos. Good response from the lads.
Leno has to be dropped for his silly passes putting players under pressure. Sorry he has to take responsibility. And we got rid of a cracker keeper for him!!!!!
Leno is not the type of keeper that is comfortable with the ball. He always waits until there are opponents surrounding his teammate then passes the ball to them.
And he makes it so obvious to who he’s going tk pass the ball to, the opponent just run onto it.
Not another Martinez cringe citation, but, Martinez is the better all round keeper, he is so good with his feet, can do long accurate passes / quick counter throws, cross-field passes etc.. He seems a bit more intelligent than out Leno. If we want to play from the back then we need a keeper that is suited to it.
Jus saying.
Good win at the end.
The harsh truth is, we were lucky again today and any half decent would have dealt with us. I didn’t like what I saw and I also don’t like the fact that I am still not confident despite the three away goals,this is Arsenal.
Massive improvement is needed if we wanna win this tournament
Half decent team*
Let’s not kid ourselves ,we got lucky again against a really poor team ,as are all the teams in this competition until you hit the last 8.
Arteta was about to bring on Elneny when the score was even ,to play out a draw ?because you don’t bring him on to push for a winner .
Again I’m not sure why we are given minutes to 2 Real Madrid rejects ,when we have fit and able players waiting in the wings ,which brings me into Martinelli ,what’s going on with this kid ?im stumped to how he is not even getting on let alone starting .
The good points ..
Luiz easy MOTM and once again it was obvious to me that him and Gabriel are our 2 best CBS ,all the back line had a good game except form the silly passing out the back again ,best play came down the right tonight .
The usual Arsenal rollercoaster ride but a deserved win in the end.
There are times to play out from the back and there are times to boot it and Leno needs to react more quickly to those situations
Agreed. Another unforced error! I hope we can remain error free for the NLD..
That’d be unlikely since Spuds’ forwards are so good in pressing up high the pitch. I hope Arteta fixes Leno before that, as what he’s done to Pepe
Yeah! A few repeatations of realtime situations with defenders being heavily pressured.. I think this will help figure out new tactics or atleast those who would be reliable in such situations.
Me too Sid. Got to beat them!
Yeah! Cant bear another loss to them….😔😔
Got the result. Passable performance. So I’ll let that be that and move on to Spurs. Thank goodness the players were in the mood to take some long shots today!
COYG
We played with 9 men against 11 Olympiacos’. Aubameyang and William were not in the team at all.
I do not blame Ceballous for the equaliser, the fault was Leno’s once again. He had Bellerin out wide, instead he left post open and then decided to play dangerous pass into the middle.
Odegaard is good with his feet, but there is something special about Emily Smith Rowe’s playmaking. If only he can stay injury free!
Good away win at the end of the day❤
If we see Aubameyang’s heatmap and his pressing in the game, he chased the opponents all over the pitch. Willian made an assist, won some aerial duels and he was also taking on players to cut inside
Heatmap doesn’t tell the whole story – I watched the match. Aubameyang was all over the place, just as you said.
William? Yes he did, but not good enough.
That’s a cracking spelling mistake for ESR – most probably predictive text and it was a great win
Nice to see us get 2 goals with shots from distance rather than trying to score the perfect goal all the time. Also you don’t have to play out from the back all the time, sometimes a boot up the field from the keeper is the right thing to do, even Man City do that sometimes.
Let’s not kid ourselves indeed. To be honest there are only four or five decent teams remaining ,us the Spuds, Roma and the winner of the AC Milan vs Man. U. game. We’ll probably meet one of those teams next, which should define Arsenal’s season.
Don’t forget Ajax and Villareal
Good win after a somewhat insipid performance. I thought MA might give Chambers a go here but HB was fine, just his crosses were kinda ineffective. Same with KT. Our FBs need to start practicing lol. Another goddamn mistake!! I think MA should run simulations of these situations on the playing field again and again(I think he does do it but we always make a mistake now it seems!)
Great goals by Martin(slightly fortuitous), Gabriel and Mo. Nice lead to take home.
COYG!
Great result 👍🙂🌞🤸🕺🏆
Odegard is a special kid. Cant wait to see him patner partey nd smith rowe n midfield. It will like inieste, xavi, keita
I seem to be in the minority, but I thoght we were atrocious tonight. Very lucky win against a poor side who were frightened of us. So many errors, and almost all of them involved players passing backwards instead of forwards – Odegaards, Luiz, Ceballos, Leno. IMO only one plyer comes out with credit – Gabriel, who was immense, even discounting the goal. Low marks for eveyone else, but lowest of all for Arteta, because its impossible to believe that so many players could play so negatively without being told to. Hasnt he realised yet that to play well this team has to play a fast, positive tempo and just go for it? When we don’t we are awful. And bring ESR and Pepe on suddenly gave us positivity and made the game safe. He gave them EIGHT MINUTES. pOOR GAME Mikel, but you were lucky tonight.
That 3rd goal was absolutely huge in the context of the tie and potentially our season!
Confidence booster ahead of NLD and possibly rest a few players in 2nd leg (can bring on 5 subs to turn things around if needed). That should mean a relatively fresh and confident team to take on West Ham!
I’ll still pick ESR over Odegaard at the moment to be honest. He provides much more to our overall game. Great comeback.