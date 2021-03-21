Video: Lacazette brings Arsenal level after the 3-0 deficit

Arsenal have overturned a 3-0 deficit to pull it back to 3-3!

Jesse Lingard opened the scoring, before Bowen and Soucek put their side well ahead, but Alexandre Lacazette gave us a glimmer of hope before the break when he forced Soucek into a mistake.

Calum Chambers then forced another own goal from our rivals, when his whipped in cross was put into his own net by Craig Dawson, and now it is Alexandre Lacazette who has levelled things.



Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

All our Arsenal videos including goals can be found here

Can our boys pull this back?