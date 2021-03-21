Arsenal overturn three-goal deficit in epic-thriller with West Ham

Arsenal and West Ham have just played out one of the craziest matches in recent history, but I can’t figure out if we should be happy or not.
The Gunners started about half an hour later than our rivals, and found ourselves trailing by an awful length.
Jesse Lingard fired in an amazing effort from just outside the box to start things off, and before we could get over the blow, they had already doubled their lead.
Jarrod Bowen doubled their lead after they cleverly took a free-kick early from the edge of the box, but I can’t help but feel like Leno should have done better on this one.
Arsenal were yet to notch a single shot up until this point, and our woes didn’t improve much soon after.
Tomas Soucek found their side a third, although it was Michael Antonio’s effort which took a slight touch off the defender before rippling the net.
Luckily five minutes later we found ourselves a goal. Alexandre Lacazette broke into the box and got his shot away, but later footage proved that Soucek had directed it in.
We went into the break with a glimmer of hope thanks to the late consolation, and the manager opted not to change any personnel.
The game didn’t take a drastic turn after the interval, but it was a much better start than in the first…
West Ham wasted a couple chances, but it was Arsenal who were enjoying much more force on the game.
Calum Chambers managed to whip in a cross on the hourmark at pace, and Craig Dawson was powerless to to stop it from coming off him and into the net.
You couldn’t help but feel strong hopes of getting the result with so much time left, but it was the Hammers who once again had more clear-cut chances to score… and failed!
Arsenal opted to bring on Emile Smith Rowe and Nicolas Pepe shortly after, and the latter’s cross saw us level the score. The Ivory Coast international put his cross in from deep alongside the touch line, just over the goalkeeper, and Alexandre Lacazette was there to head home.
Unfortunately we weren’t able to turn the result completely around to secure all three points, but after being 3-0 down it almost felt like a win.
What a game, but should we be happy with a point against West Ham?
Patrick
Good result to cement our spot in the 10th position.
I look at our squad and compare them W Ham, Everton, Aston Villa and can’t help but to think we should be higher. I wonder whats the difference?
Disgusting game again from Auba, so no doubt he will start the next game again. Good cameos by Pepe and Martinelli, no doubt theyll be on the bench in the future. Laca brilliant, Ödegaard as well. Leno, shameful but he won’t be dropped as apparently he doesnt have competition.
We actually played with 10 players today because Auba to me was minus one. Kudos to Chambers for proving everybody wrong. Partey to me seems not to be the player we thought we bought. We need a vocal captain and leader on the field
“I look at our squad and compare them W Ham, Everton, Aston Villa and can’t help but to think we should be higher. I wonder whats the difference?”
The manager of course with the best tactics ever seen.
Still same inconsistency issue we’ve been pointing out. At this point, it’s a mental issue. When we attack and play on the gas we play very well and we’re deadly. The problem is doing it on a daily basis. Can’t be doing this bullshit one game and worldie the next.
Chambers the only defender who should hold his head up today.
Luiz Mari very poor. I’ll keep saying it apart from tapping in goals, Auba brings nothing. We can’t continue with him next season.
Odegaard clearly class, I really wish Madrid would let him go. The boy picks passes you don’t expect.
Leno was very poor today too.
Partey during the last four games been solidly be poor.
We really need to solve our inconsistency issue.
It’s the biggest obstacle now
So negative, just like 90% of the fans here!
Lol… Who this? Me negative? Lmao.. Have you seen me whine this season about our games even when we lose?
Btw I’m only pointing out the truth like I’ve always done. Consistency is our biggest issue. I don’t know how that is me being negative 😌😌
I’m still behind my team and my manager
if you play rubbish formation at the off do you expect the fans to say how amazing arteta game plan was that it gave us a draw. poor first half…awful formation.
I dont want to sound like a debbiedowner, but consistency is one of the problems we’ve had for years. So I wouldn’t hold my breath for it to change, as it won’t happen this season.
Partey was good actually. Him and Odeegard moved our attacks. But he cannot shoot for sure.
EDDIE, this is all your fault you know !!. you are way too negative on here and everybody is picking that vibe up hahahahahaha. i have never heard such a dumb comment from anybody in my life. obviously that person who called you negative is a newcomer on here.either that or he never reads your comments. ive always thought your comments are very good and meaningful.you, amongst a number of us on here are right behind the team and management.obviously, some people do not see that, or choose not to see it , maybe.keep on being negative eddie,lol.
Thanks for the kind words Gerry. I also think he’s new too or doesn’t read my comments before typing that. Lol, how can I not be negative? I have to keep being negative as it makes life easy for me. Negativity is all I’ve got, I gotta focus on it.
Onqay with my manager and my football club!! Others can believe what they want
Spot on Eddie. Been backing MA as you know but have to lay a big part of the negatives at his door. Starting Saka and Auba on the wrong wings, not taking Auba off soon enough, total lack of pace, spark, passing accuracy, fight, determination, forward passing or attacking intent first half. It was dire and I have to lay a good proportion of that at Arteta’s door.
On the upside – we are at least becoming a “never say die” team!
Auba, Leno, Xhaka were abysmal. Partey, Tierney awful first half.
Rescued by two players’ class and determination – Odegaard and Laca. Well done guys!
Get Auba out PLEASE. 0/10
The hand writing is on the wall..WE ARE GOING NOWHERE WITH ARTETA…
let’s just see how long it takes the board and the “real ” arsenal fans to realize this..
You should write his sack letter you know… So others willing to give the manager time are not “Real” Arsenal fans?
Mate you’ll keep writing this comment till ending of next season. If you want him out, do the job yourself, buy the club and sack him. If not, he’ll be living rent free in your head till God knows when
Eddie ..you disappoint me…
You seem to be having a great time swimming in this ocean of mediocrity..
Enjoy mate..
BTW comments like “buy the club and scan him yourself” are just plain dumb..
I agree with you on Consistency issue Eddie…
Team is really inconsistent throughout the season…
But I am not sure why Arteta taking too much time solve that consistency issues??
He is been here for more than year but still we are not sure which game we will win and which we won’t…. Frankly Speaking I was surprised when we had draw against Burnley…
Again I was surprised when we pull out superb win in Athens against Olympiakos and again surprised by Win against Spurs not because Mourinho is good coach but our team always had mental block against his teams since Wenger Era
And today I was hoping same lever of performance against Westham and I was confident and positive that we will see off Westham Ina tight game but those opening 35 mins where dreadful… I think this inconsistency need to be fixed by Arteta and that too immediately… We can’t play like that Europa… Just imagine we are getting this result in Europa at home game then we are certainly out of the tournament…
he started auba at the right, saka at left, chambers took a while to get going,but kudos to him for waking up.
Embarrassing.
Draw papers over the huge cracks
Not consistency with team selection, how does MA expect players to get into form with so many weekly changes.
Nope we can see the cracks and they are being filled in, ready to decorate with a top coat, it’s called preparation before we see the finished job, be patient exciting times is around the corner…
Great comment GoalDan
Seconded
Great reply from the boys, but Moyes just showed Slavia Prague how to beat us. If Slavia Prague’s forwards can press us high up the pitch and if they have two towering midfielders to connect with some long crosses, I don’t think Arteta would have the answer for that brute tactic
Soucek/ Rice/ Diop/ Antonio won almost all aerial duels and this was the old problem before Giroud joined us. Lacazette, Odegaard and Chambers were massive today, but we’ll need more than good tactics and great skills to go to EL final
Our showing against Olympiakos and today at West Ham have proved my points I raised after our Spurs win. At least I didn’t gloss over the obvious problems. Our pressing is poor as usual and our midblock doesn’t work well. I actually consider this to be a very positive result because West Ham have been way better than us for most part of the season. Today’s defending was chaotic and West Ham had so many spaces to operate in our midfield. I won’t even pinpoint anyone. They really could’ve scored a lot if they wanted to. Just like in many matches of our season I’m happy with the result and not the performance. Well done to them for coming back. Odegaard was silky and his decision making was great. We need to improve if we want to win the Europa because currently its not looking good at all.
One thing’s for sure – we really should come with a health warning!
I’m glad for the comeback and all, but how on earth did we find ourselves 3-0 down??!!!! Questions need to be asked about our poor starts…
I need the international break to get over this 😂😂 and breathe…..
Excellent comeback Sue 😄 I’m never happy with a draw but being 3-0 down so early and salvaging a point is a good result! Odegaard looks a real player I hope we can sign him permanently and Lacazette must start against Prague.. Aubameyang just isn’t with it.
I almost passed out, Kev 😂 Laca’s goal was a beaut!! He had a great half.
Yeah, Ødegaard does look the real deal…probably cost us a fortune, but will be worth it!
Yes I agree about Prague…
Yeah me too Sue I was about to swear like a drunk sailor when Antonio almost scored but thankfully Laca pulled us out of the fire 😄 I would pay the money enough of these experiments from france, send Ceballos back and sign Odegaard he’ll be a brilliant signing. Well a little break now and then Liverpool should be easy enough 😆 Man u losing come on Leicester 👊
Oh yeah the scousers will be no sweat, Kev 😜 Leicester’s lead didn’t last long….
So, Kev, last chance saloon – the Europa. Can we do it? Have we got it in us?
Bloody typical they should be winning at half time 😣 a banker 3 points Sue 😜 sunderland let me down for a huge bet yesterday I was sickened 😶 we can but it’s going to be tough, prague will be a test, Olympiacos was almost a test lol we need 2 very good games to reach the semi final Sue
But will Leicester hang on?!
Sunderland letting you down, no surprise there, Kev 😂
Iheanacho on fire!!!
Cafu, I meant Chambers sorry, had a fantastic game with Ødegaard close behind.. Am I glad of a point against West Ham? After that piss poor start, yes!
It was more down to oedegards persistence and probing forward play that was instrumental in that result as opposed to Chambers. Chambers was getting torn apart on his side with Antonio, Benrahma and Cresswell. Mind you he had very little help with Aubamayang in front of him
Changes team way too much, lucky to draw!
Going nowhere with tinkerman!
U said lucky draw?
Thats what MA actually do with his games “lucky draw”
A gamble.
Sometimes i just think the owner uses the club as a revenue playing BET
Check the scores and games results
No pattern
Kronke…Cashing out big time…..no time to check time😂
I so agree Shone. no pattern. instead of keeping it simple,arteta have to mix it up because he is such a genius. he alone knows football and the other managers are just headless chickens that he will wipe the floor with. Arteta need to get real. I’ll say it again, arteta is learning on the job and he is not learning fast enough. kudos to the boys for getting a point today.
Looking at the table now it is more than likely we are going to finish 10th so our only hope of European football is winning the EL.
Top 4 is out of the question bar a miracle. Top 6 is achievable if my manager pulls a rabbit out of the hat but seeing our consistency one will be forgiven to be sure that is not going to happen.
Credit to my manager for securing a draw today after being 3 nil down.
Phil assessment that we will get a good picture of our season after the Liverpool game was spot on.
My manager has my full support to win the Europa League but if he fails he has to go learn his trade elsewhere. The great Arsenal is too big for someone to learn coaching unless as an assistant or as a youth coach.
Look at how Gerrard did it. Went to a relatively big team but not too big but with lots of pressure still, proved himself with Rangers and is now looking ready in the next year or two to step up to EPL.
Correct PJ. The path Gerald have taken he is making his own luck and only good things will come in the end.
He seems to be a good and capable manager too as we have seen many former great players like our own the great Thierry failing miserably in managerial career.
The most inconsistent Arsenal team and the most defeats in a season in recent history.
I had 3-3 at 50/1 so a good day for me!
Nice one, Roachie 🍻
Damn, I wouldve been happy with that too! Much did you win?
Right now I feel nothing. I feel like some peoples reaction is this:
You go to the casino. You make some bets. You lose a lot. You finally start focusing and win back the money you lost. You break even. Do you feel happy? Why? This is a psychological thing, the damage control. If you think of it logically, you see that you should’ve focused right from the start because thats what you came to do but you failed and had to focus everything on damage control.
I’m not happy about the draw, nor disappointed at the result itself. Im disappointed that Arsenal failed at what they came to do and had to focus everything on just breaking even. It just feels like a useless weekend in a way.
Well put Mac – ditto! Wasnt dull at least!
Ian Wright is talking about the players poor mentally right now as I have said it ealier on
This, I said it up there.. at this point it’s a mental issue
Apart from the mentality, the Gunners couldn’t keep up with West Ham players’ physicality in the first twenty minutes
I have a lot to say but I will keep it simple.
Martin O drove the team to a draw. He has huge potential…. He is my MOTM
Lacazette played well too. He is a better team player than Aubamenyang. Aubamenyang brings goal to the team and when he isn’t scoring, he is average. I think he had a very poor game today.
Today’s assessment for me
Tierney Average
Saka slightly above average
Xhaka Average
Partey Poor
Aubameyang Very Bad
Luiz and Mari Average
Leno Poor
Chambers….Welldone. Great game lad
Subs
Pepe good assist. Could have scored too
Martinelli not enough time to show his tricks, same with ESR but kept the ball ticking.
Martins O, Chambers and Lacazette were better than the rest.
We tend to drop points after games in Europe. That’s not good…
I wanted to keep it simple but I still said a lot…
But you said it well Uzi – spot on
What is more worrying is that this weak mentality is not done to a specific coach or player. It is deeply rooted in our core, it started during Wenger last years continued despite 3 new coaches and numerous squad overhauls.
👍
It must be Kroenke jinx then.
Sure we got a draw, but the first half was us watching them from on the back foot. Just not good enough. I wonder what Tony Adams would say about the wimpish first half. Just not good enough, the team looked so scared in the first half.
Not making excuses as it was a dreadful first half, but yet again at a crucial time, VAR goes missing on a blatant mistake.
So frustrating that we didnt start the game like we did in the second half, but I’m getting sick and tired of VAR screwing us on blatant errors!
I thought Odegaard and Chambers were excellent today, and was Auba even playing?
Its not VAR fault we conceded 3 goals in 15 minutes.
Actually I’m with my buddy Thirdman
The ball was 6-7 yards away from the foul ,if he had made him place the ball normally he wouldn’t have sprayed it where he took it from .
Not sure how VaR misses that because I said it straight away and countless replays concur it .
Even the stream I was watching had Alan curbishley commenting and he’s west ham trough and through and he said the exact same .
Jon moss is not a premier league standard official,and once again we are seeing this bias against our team from the idiots in their VAR caravan .
Apart form that though we were fcking dreadful in that first half
Tierney needs a rest
Xhaka is Xhaka
And even Leno did his best Martinez impression with his spaghetti fingers .
I think both Xhaka and Tierney have started in too many games, because they weren’t as energetic as before
On the pitch but not playing JW. I could swear he didnt get one pass on target first half. Second they just decided its best not to give him the ball at all…
I have only one request for the Arsenal Board: SIGN ODEGAARD!
it’s a no-brainer!
I don’t think we can afford him, unless he can be loaned again. Besides, I’m sure we have similar midfielder in the reserves, such as Hutchinson and Cottrell
What an entertaining game!
That’s why we love the Premier League.
Ødegaard has his best game today what a player.
There is a of reasons to be mad but remember it is only a game, I still back Arteta btw.
There is a lot of reasons***
👍
Me too GB – but its frustrating when he feels the need to change things that aren’t broken, like he’s either overthinking or trying to show how smart he is. It took him until 3-0 down to swap Saka and Auba back to their best positions. ok for Auba its irrelevant today, but you know what I mean. And he has to take a motivational share of the blame for 11 players all starting slow, negative as its him giving the pre-match talk.
We need to be more consistent and stop slow start. Odegaard,Lacazette and Chambers were the only great performers 2day.
Glass half full or half empty? I’d rather be sitting in Arsenal dressing room right now but that first 35 minutes was abject.
Need a big response against LFC is a couple of weeks.
Awful again lets be honest. To be 3 down in 35 minutes and being that bad is just inexcusable. I can’t take this team or this manager seriously. I cannot believe he preps his teams to go out like that into a match! And it’s been someting we’ve seen consistently all season! I don’t see us getting anywhere under Arteta. I said I’d stick by if I at least saw what he was trying to achieve or some geniune improvement even without the results….. But the truth is the football is bad and we are 10th. This is not good. Unless he delivers a European trophy this season it’s a huge failure and I dont see him lasting much more of next season. Things are not going well for this team. And also, Aubameyang needs to seriously be considered to be dropped now. I don’t know what that performance was from him today, but his poor season is not really turning around. We have Pepe and Martinelli on the bench who I would much rather see.
I dont even know if we are making progress as a club. Now we cant even make top 6. We cant even play champions league football. My beloved team has seen better days.
What is the way forward? What done need to do as a club?
I pointed out after the Olympiakos game that our level of inconsistency is unrivalled, and I fervently prayed Auba not to start this match.
These set of buffoons continue to let the fans down.
Shame.
Definitely the game of the week! Wow our midfield was like a leaky cauldron that first half with all the WestHam mids pouring in and getting chances. Good reply in the second half. Partey is not yet the world class player that I thought he would be, galvanizing our midfield. Should practice passing and shooting, which have been below par. Xhaka was poor too and easily let in players without marking them. Chambers was great with a goal line clearance and 2 assists, while KT disappointed hugely with that mishap in the third goal and the second goal. Leno might have done better, atleast with the 2nd goal. The CBs too were poor. Saka and Pepe should bring their training ground form to the match, while Aubameyang was anonymous except for a great tackle on Lingaard. Ode and Lacazette were good, ESR, Marti were making good runs. Good comeback. But we need to be a lot more focused in future inorder to avoid what happened today.
I’m glad we made comeback. We had a few positives BUT
I think a top 10 finish isn’t certain. Especially with Liverpool and Chelsea within our remaining matches. Also don’t see us winning EL
We were lucky with 2 of our goals and had a sloppy start. We need to change that
and i dont see any reason why our start wont be as sloppy against Prague. We’ve had so many sloppy starts this season. There’s just no predicting how we are going to turn up. Winning Europa League just seems far off right now. We are the 9th in the table and that is an accurate assessment of where we deserve to be.
my opinion whether we finish top 10 or not the season is dead anyway. only monetary gains in it for the team,nothing for the fans to celebrate unless we win EL. it have been a poor season and although arteta have played utter nonsense most of the season I believe he will still be in the dug out seasons end and start of next season but his honeymoon period will be over. he will have to start deliver at the go come next season. especially if fans are back in the Emirates by then. Team need some changes, a right back a defensive midfield to partner Partey and a solid centre forward and get madrid to sell us odegaard. apart from those in my opinion the team have enough solid players all round.
I can’t say anything about game but Martin Oodegaard was absolute amazing and silky…
He was running a show fir Arsenal as number 10
The reverse ball to Chambers for 2nd goal was absolutely out of its world…
We haven’t seen this from much much time..
All aboard the show boat 👌
Spot on! ODEGAARD was very impressive. Kept possession well and made use of the ball too. It won’t be a bad idea if his deal is made permanent.
Odegaard and Lingard are poster boys for why teams sometimes game and take a player on loan.
Hopefully Arsenal can sign Odegaard permanently. I’m all aboard the O Show.
I don’t think we need to sign him permanently just yet from one match… We Saïd same thing about Ceballos when we was outstanding against Burnley last year but he is just an average player..
Let Odegaard play more like that…
Let’s sign him again for another year on loan from RM and then we can monitor his progress and influence for a year and then need to decide whether to pay RM to make it permanent or not..
Anyone miss ozil?🤐
Couple of points – I don’t think PEA is over his late arrival disciplining yet, didn’t look that way to me. I remember van Persie getting a red or maybe it was second yellow after putting the ball in the net after the whistle had blown, Linguard got nothing. Everyone saying their second goal was brilliant, didn’t think u could take a free kick until after the whistle had blown …
you can take a free kick without the whistle blown. all at the refs discretion. just ask Henry about it. he did it for us sometime back and scored.
West Ham so prolific as well as magnanimous, wow! Happy we salvaged a point in the end.
Odegaard is everything Ceballous is not – who only pretends to impress.
Partey is too slow in decision and strength, to our detriment.
Aubameyang? I’ve been saying from the beginning that Aubameyang (yes he scores a lot of goals) is the weak link in this Arsenal squad. How he manages to deceive some people with his proportional to scoring chances 2% goals is what I don’t know, and exactly what is still keeping him in this Club.
I hope not talk about Auba again, because I’ve already over flogged this issue.
Congrats to the team for coming back from a losing position to save a point, though a match they should have won comfortably.
What a prayer odeegard is!
Plain and simple, if we don’t win EL then Arteta should be sacked. If we get kicked out in any next stage of competition and if club is ambitious for success then we should hear his sacking the very next day. Arteta has failed in 3 fronts already FA cup, Cadoba cup and league as well. How many chances can a club like Arsenal give to a consistently failing manager when he has been well supported in transfer window. No matter what some Arteta sympathiser say fact Infront of us are the results. No one can say that teams like west ham who are above us have a better squad then us and there are various other examples.
Isn’t football sometimes completely bonkers! Not strictly a game of two halves; more a game of half an hour and another of a full hour. I thought we did well to equal their goals tally ,considering we wer not on the pitch in any meaningful sense for a good half hour.
Plusses: Chambers and Odegaard, by far our best two players. Minuses: Aubas disappearing act Ozil impression and just about everything else for that absent half hour. Oh and Willian not being in the squad, nor Bellerin. What joy about THAT!
Everyone’s looking for excuses or positives. Well at the very least Arsenal avoided 0-3 drubbing. But I don’t accept the players were tired, I just think certain players can’t deliver. Firstly, the centre halves issue should be settled on Holding and Gabriel. The more opportunities they have to play together the better the combination will develop. Chambers would be an excellent defensive midfielder playing alongside Partey. Nothing bad happened when Xhaka was taken off so be brave Mikel. Aubamayang is a serious concern. He doesn’t have the legs or work rate to be a winger, but could be used as a super sub late in a game when opposition defenders are tiring. The focus now must be to give the younger players as much EPL game time as possible. Finally Arteta must get his players to think positively, cut down on the sideways stuff and take the game by the scruff of its neck, so to speak. Now it’s time for bed. Rant over.
Gooner here, saw the match without commentary. Question is – happy or not.. a bit of both. First 25 minutes summed us up completely this season; during which time Chambers first thought was backwards; otherwise squareish. To be fair, he was much better 2nd half when drove the crosses in rather than chip them. Tierney looks tired and unfit. Probably the most motivated I’ve seen Lacca for 90 minutes. Auba should have been off at half time, looks like Ozil the second coming.. Xhaka, pls stop trying pass the ball over more than 10 yards, you can’t do it, personnally I’d go with Elneny instead. But 0-3 to 3-3, fair play but likely that Top 4 is still very much a pipe dream. Next match, Martinelli in, Auba out; GX out, Elneny in.
I’m not happy with the result and the first 30 min were shocking. Arsenal players definitely need a psychiatrist.
Positives: Ødegård, we should try and keep young Øzil! Btw I have the feeling Auba is going to “honour his contract” !!
lol No2 good comments
I see great things I. The future with MA despite our poor showing. MA has had some decisions wrong but I support him.
I pray the board will back him in the summer. Evidence is the players he’s signed for us. Mari had an off day but he’s a good defender. Cedric, Odegaard and Partey will come good if they stay with us.
Please Arsenal fan, let’s buy him time cos I will choose MA ahead of Mourinho any day.
And a huge thanks to the hammers for their help today 🤩
In a season where this was a one-off and we had consistently put in a performance week in and week out, the fact that we had managed to overturn a 3-0 lead would have been viewed in a quite positive light…of course, a draw is a fundamentally better result than having another L on the books, but the manner by which we arrived at this result raises some serious questions about what our future might look like under an Arteta/Edu partnership
the positives from today are too few to provide any concrete answers, as they came from those individuals who are either spare parts, on loan and/or those who could be, rightly or wrongly, on their way out come the summer
Chambers showed some much-needed effectiveness in the final third, but some obvious frailties in his own end, which is the almost assuredly the exact opposite expectations Arteta had when selecting him
Ode offered a bit of guile, in and around the box, that we hadn’t witnessed since ESR was plying his trade in that same position post-Xmas, but there’s no assurances that he has a future in North London…I still think this situation is problematic considering what Real’s asking price might be, as another loan isn’t the way forward for this team
Laca had an above average game when it came to his positioning and finishing inside the box, but he simply can’t stay beyond this season…we can’t afford to sign him to a longer term, especially on his expectant wages, and we likewise can’t allow another player who has cost us a pretty penny to leave on a free or for a cut-rate deal during the winter window…our asset management was abysmal under Wenger, since arriving at the Emirates, minus possibly Iwobi, and any continuance of that failed course of action is untenable moving forward
As for the negatives…you can’t play a team with the offensive qualities that West Ham has displayed this season with Luiz and Mari at the back and Xhaka in the pivot…they’re too slow to defend effectively or to provide the necessary service for the purposes of quickly countering
the ridiculous over-tinkering that witnessed Auba out wide right and Saka on the left, until we were down by 3, makes absolutely no sense…what would be the purpose of having them play in positions which basically restrict them from even cutting inside as they would be on their respective weaker feet if and when an opening should arise…as we can see, Arteta’s public admonishment has given fans the further impetus to attack Auba regardless of the facts, which I still consider to be an intentional ploy to undermine
finally, what we witnessed from West Ham today should be quite informative, as they played the same formation as us…in the first-half they showed us what one can do in this formation if you counter aggressively, by adopting a much more direct approach…whereas, they likewise displayed the frailties of these tactics if you sit too deep and play too negative…the concerning part is that look how many offensive-minded players we had to bring onto the pitch before we were able to break them down, yet they were able to do so, in the first-half, with us having 7 players dedicated to our defensive zone…this speaks to the very average nature of too many of our “defensive” starters, including our keeper, who continues to show his ineptitude with the ball at his feet