Arsenal overturn three-goal deficit in epic-thriller with West Ham

Arsenal and West Ham have just played out one of the craziest matches in recent history, but I can’t figure out if we should be happy or not.

The Gunners started about half an hour later than our rivals, and found ourselves trailing by an awful length.

Jesse Lingard fired in an amazing effort from just outside the box to start things off, and before we could get over the blow, they had already doubled their lead.

Jarrod Bowen doubled their lead after they cleverly took a free-kick early from the edge of the box, but I can’t help but feel like Leno should have done better on this one.

Arsenal were yet to notch a single shot up until this point, and our woes didn’t improve much soon after.

Tomas Soucek found their side a third, although it was Michael Antonio’s effort which took a slight touch off the defender before rippling the net.

Luckily five minutes later we found ourselves a goal. Alexandre Lacazette broke into the box and got his shot away, but later footage proved that Soucek had directed it in.

We went into the break with a glimmer of hope thanks to the late consolation, and the manager opted not to change any personnel.

The game didn’t take a drastic turn after the interval, but it was a much better start than in the first…

West Ham wasted a couple chances, but it was Arsenal who were enjoying much more force on the game.

Calum Chambers managed to whip in a cross on the hourmark at pace, and Craig Dawson was powerless to to stop it from coming off him and into the net.

You couldn’t help but feel strong hopes of getting the result with so much time left, but it was the Hammers who once again had more clear-cut chances to score… and failed!

Arsenal opted to bring on Emile Smith Rowe and Nicolas Pepe shortly after, and the latter’s cross saw us level the score. The Ivory Coast international put his cross in from deep alongside the touch line, just over the goalkeeper, and Alexandre Lacazette was there to head home.

Unfortunately we weren’t able to turn the result completely around to secure all three points, but after being 3-0 down it almost felt like a win.

What a game, but should we be happy with a point against West Ham?

Patrick