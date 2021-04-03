Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Liverpool with Laca returning to the XI

The teams are out ahead of tonight’s clash between Arsenal and Liverpool with around a hour left until kick-off.

The Gunners will be looking to maintain their positive run of results over the Reds of late. The Merseyside club come to the Emirates knowing they haven’t won here in five years, and with the knowledge that Arsenal have already beaten them twice this season. The visitors also only have two wins in their last 20 trips.

Both of our wins came when they were an in-form side, whereas their results in 2021 are on par with those battling relegation picking up just 13 points from 12 outings.

Form will count for nothing tonight however, and Arsenal will need to be fully concentrated on the job as hand as we know our opponents are better than they are showing.

Liverpool are still showing their true potential in Europe having earned their place in the last eight of the Champions League, and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will be making sure his side do not take anything for granted this evening.

One player Arsenal will need to keep an eye on is Bobby Firmino who is returning to the squad, knowing that his goalscoring record against us.

Just one player off our earlier team prediction found here.

Is this the XI that will see us continue our strong run of home results against Liverpool?

Patrick

Posted by

  1. Sue says:
    April 3, 2021 at 7:02 pm

    COYG! Don’t want to see the teeth tonight…
    Let’s do it for Rocky and Claude

    Reply
    1. Kedar says:
      April 3, 2021 at 7:04 pm

      Yes, we don’t have WWE chair at Emirates to smack that on teeth

      Reply
      1. Sue says:
        April 3, 2021 at 7:13 pm

        😂

        Reply
    2. Kstix says:
      April 3, 2021 at 7:11 pm

      Spot on Sue. COYG

      Reply
      1. Sue says:
        April 3, 2021 at 7:12 pm

        You’re back!! 🙂 Been a while, Kstix… how are you?

        Reply
        1. Kstix says:
          April 3, 2021 at 7:18 pm

          I’ve been very preoccupied with work Sue. Barely find the time to come on here and keep up with the comments. I never miss any Arsenal game though, even the frustrating ones. I’m doing great Sue, I hope you’re well yourself? Never had a better time than now to beat the scousers. Will be really disappointed if we don’t.

          Reply
          1. Sue says:
            April 3, 2021 at 7:31 pm

            Glad to hear you’re well. I’m good, thank you… may be even better come 21.45 😉. To beat them (with the City juggernaut marching on) would be the perfect way to end the day!

    3. LtDan says:
      April 3, 2021 at 7:38 pm

      Don’t wanna be seeing Firminho’s oversized, extra white teeth. Especially if he scores lol

      Reply
  2. Adega Olatunji says:
    April 3, 2021 at 7:05 pm

    Good lineup but I hope Ceballos has jettisoned his always turning around attitude

    Reply
    1. gotanidea says:
      April 3, 2021 at 7:09 pm

      Someone in midfield must stay behind and does the dirty works like Xhaka. I guess it’s gonna be Ceballos

      Reply
      1. Kedar says:
        April 3, 2021 at 7:16 pm

        Partey should that…
        Ceballos is not good in tackling and actually decent in going forward..
        He could link up well with Odegaard and Pépé upfront

        Reply
        1. gotanidea says:
          April 3, 2021 at 7:24 pm

          Yeah it could be Partey

          Reply
  3. Eddie says:
    April 3, 2021 at 7:05 pm

    No Xhaka and Luiz😣😣
    Saka and ESR didn’t pass their late fitness test I guess.
    Xhaka will e missed.
    I’m hoping Ceballos doesn’t have his brain farts.
    Let’s get the win boys, strong lineup still but very weak bench

    Reply
    1. Kedar says:
      April 3, 2021 at 7:07 pm

      Yes.. Pépé, Ceballos and Aubameyang scaring me..
      Ceballos and Pépé can’t keep ball and Aubameyang is lack of desire nowadays…

      Reply
  4. gotanidea says:
    April 3, 2021 at 7:07 pm

    Our El Capitan must take higher risks by cutting inside more often today, because it’s been a long time since he did that

    Reply
    1. Kedar says:
      April 3, 2021 at 7:09 pm

      Last time hé did against Burnley I think

      Reply
      1. gotanidea says:
        April 3, 2021 at 7:10 pm

        He rarely does it, unlike Sanchez and Messi

        Reply
        1. Kedar says:
          April 3, 2021 at 7:14 pm

          Those 2 has different style of play..
          Aubameyang is best poacher and also best runner behind the defence but he can’t take defenders on him and beat his man in one on one situation..

          Reply
  5. Tomclem5 says:
    April 3, 2021 at 7:10 pm

    Mane vs Chambers is going to be an interesting battle

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      April 3, 2021 at 7:13 pm

      Yes, Mane’s a dirty sod…

      Reply
  6. Declan says:
    April 3, 2021 at 7:11 pm

    Team looks ok, will be interesting to see how we do without Xhaka.

    Reply
    1. Kstix says:
      April 3, 2021 at 7:13 pm

      Really interesting indeed. Especially for those clamouring for xhaka

      Reply
      1. Declan says:
        April 3, 2021 at 7:23 pm

        To be fair, he is our best rated player.

        Reply
  7. jon fox says:
    April 3, 2021 at 7:21 pm

    NO XHAKA! NO BELLERIN! Oh what double joy!

    Reply
  8. Kenya 001 says:
    April 3, 2021 at 7:22 pm

    Up for it come on gooners a must win. Hope Martinelli comes in at some point and grabs the winner

    Reply
  9. Sid says:
    April 3, 2021 at 7:29 pm

    COYG!

    Reply
  10. Roachie says:
    April 3, 2021 at 7:31 pm

    Feeling good about tonight. Could be a few goals too.

    Reply
  11. LtDan says:
    April 3, 2021 at 7:33 pm

    Mané v Chambers… don’t bode well for chambers. Pepe, Partey and Aubamayang between the three of them can often be profligate when it comes to ball retention. Add Aubamayang’s lack of effort and application and we could well be under the cosh. This is a game where we have to use finesse sparingly and be prepared to fight physically. Liverpool will definitely try to knock the fight out of us and stifle us !

    Reply

