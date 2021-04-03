Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Liverpool with Laca returning to the XI

The teams are out ahead of tonight’s clash between Arsenal and Liverpool with around a hour left until kick-off.

The Gunners will be looking to maintain their positive run of results over the Reds of late. The Merseyside club come to the Emirates knowing they haven’t won here in five years, and with the knowledge that Arsenal have already beaten them twice this season. The visitors also only have two wins in their last 20 trips.

Both of our wins came when they were an in-form side, whereas their results in 2021 are on par with those battling relegation picking up just 13 points from 12 outings.

Form will count for nothing tonight however, and Arsenal will need to be fully concentrated on the job as hand as we know our opponents are better than they are showing.

Liverpool are still showing their true potential in Europe having earned their place in the last eight of the Champions League, and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will be making sure his side do not take anything for granted this evening.

One player Arsenal will need to keep an eye on is Bobby Firmino who is returning to the squad, knowing that his goalscoring record against us.

🚨 Four changes from last time… ➡️ Holding, Gabriel, Ceballos, Pepe

⬅️ David Luiz, Mari, Xhaka, Saka#ARSLIV — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 3, 2021

Just one player off our earlier team prediction found here.

Is this the XI that will see us continue our strong run of home results against Liverpool?

Patrick