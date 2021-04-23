Everton steal the spoils but it was largely disappointing from both

Everton scraped past Arsenal in today’s evening encounter, leaving the Gunners hopes of European football in doubt.
We started the match slowly, and it certainly wasn’t the greatest spectacle early on.
Thomas Partey was our main outlet, provided our front men, but it was very telling that we were without both Alexandre Lacazette and Aubameyang this evening.
I can’t recall a single shot on target for us in the opening 45 minutes, Everton challenged Leno when Richarlison created his own space inside the box to get his shot away, while the most exciting moment came from Gylfi Sigurdsson’s free-kick which smashed off the crossbar.
The second-half didn’t appear to be much better initially, but around five minutes in there was a penalty call. Dani Ceballos was brought down in the box (I admit this would have been soft), but upon a VAR review Nicolas Pepe was deemed to have been offside in the build-up.
We pushed on after this however, and was starting to look much more dominant in midfield, and was beginning to assert ourselves on the match.
That man Pepe was our main source in the final third, although he may well have appeared to have been trying a little too hard to force the issue, and he was then replaced by Odegaard with just over 15 minutes left on the clock.
That change was shortly followed by the opening goal however, as a breakaway by the Merseyside boys saw Richarlison run deep into the box, and he looked set to square only for Bernd Leno to mess up his lines.
Despite 15 minutes left to play, the next noteworthy incident came in the dying moments when Gabriel Martinelli forced a super save out of Jordan Pickford.
This all-round performance was miles from where it needed to be, and I can’t grumble at the result.
Everton most likely didn’t deserve the victory either, but if one team looked more like scoring it was them.
Patrick
The players seemed distracted by the supporters outside the Emirates and might be thinking about EL/ ESL. Leno has been disappointing and careless since he lost his strongest internal competitor, so he must get his shit together before going to Spain
I can’t stand Richarlison, gai – and that celebration 🤬
How poor have Everton been lately? And yet they still managed to do the double over us – so disappointing..
Yeah his dance was 🤮
We dominated Everton, but we badly missed Lacazette. I’d be surprised if Nketiah starts in Spain
I don’t know the extent of Laca’s injury, do you?
I was hoping Auba would be back tonight, so pray he’ll make Thursday 🙏
I haven’t read anything about Lacazette’s recovery, but a hamstring injury usually takes one month to heal
Sorry but we don’t need Auba. We rather use Balogun and Martinelli.
Don’t forget VAR actually robbed us again. That’s about the only consistency I see with VAR.
☹
Sorry, Gily, but I disagree. Auba can still do a job for us..
Absolutely atrocious manager needs a huge rethink of this bunch. Our club is seeing the worst embarrassing laughable season. These players don’t care they will move on and seems it doesn’t matter to them. Leno needs gone he wants a new challenge he didn’t come near fulfilling this one
I love your excuse, I can’t help it but laugh at you 😀😀😀 Accept it or not, this team and their coach are not good enough for this club and I am not expecting anything from them for now until things change drastically from Mr Kroenke himself. This team generally have lost ambitions from owner to board to coach to players and then to fans.
We’ll likely see different motivation and energy in Spain
GOI do you ever get off the fence and actually say what is really happening instead of making excuses. I have never known anyone make an excuse for absolutely everything like you do in my life. And Nketiah didnt prove me wrong, poor choice tonight, gave absolutely nothing and seemed like he was playing in another game too everyone else.
I even stopped reading his comments 😄😄
Exactly my thought – I was and upset about all the noises.
Then the VAR robbery again, and Leno’s howler to put ice on the cake.
Welcome back to the 1930s where we have lost as much since then.
The own goal is nostalgic as well. Remember Barca in UCL final?
Definition of urgency is to play safe and backwards.
Meanwhile, defiance means Leno as he spends two whole minutes in opponents box. Clearly a message to send the ball forward.
Martinelli should do a Laca (who is greatly missed) and drop deep to taste the ball. No one is servicing the lad at all.
Finally, still waiting for Partey to hit the target with his occasional long range attempt. Elneny has done it many times yeh?
Arteta can now proceed with tinkering EL.
Goodnight!
Haha, you just had to bring back that memory didn’t you?
Lol. Can’t help it kev. Haunting memories tend to stick.
Partey’s shots are pathetic for a top midfielder like him
Bro I’m beginning to think that Partey is overrated
Yeah I think his price tag was too high
He’s both horrible and terrible.
Look how good he was for Atletico though??!!
Why?
Yup. Been seeing it for a while now.
We are overrated.
Can’t say it any other way.
Partey was and isnt overpriced, dont use that old chesnut. He was immense for Athletico, is a top top midfielder, whi like a few other players in this squad not playing to his potential because he isnt being played to his strengths and being asked to play in a way he isnt noted for. Im sorry stop using that old chestnut too suit, it is not right.
I will say it again that a lot of people were angry when Martinez was startoing over Leno. They wanted Marinez to be sold so that the yafvorite could start meaning they picked their favorite rather than the good of the team. Unfortunately he’s bringing back his days of Bayer Leverkusen again. I feel sorry for him. Same when Iwobi(17/18) was doing better than Ozil.. Many hoped Iwobi would fail just so Ozil could start. You pay 72m for a player to be a game changer and people are content that he’s not the worst player in the world. When you watch us it’s like using a blunt knife to cut. Frustrating
Kev Leno is just too average, how can a ‘top keeper’ makes that kind of mistakes.
That is the worst mistake he as made since he signed ,let’s not pretend that is the norm .
Let’s not use the keeper mistake to hide the actual problem which is Arteta.
And let’s not start with the Iwobi discussion ,that is fcking laughable to even bring that sh1t up ,where was Iwobi tonight ?
Please do your homework Kev before you start talking bollocks .
@Dan
Heh, maybe Arteta is the problem, but this is the third time in a few games where they score between Leno’s feet. This time it wasn’t even aimed towards goal.
Let’s not pretend that Leno is not part of the problem.
Should have never got to Leno, Xhaka is the culprit here. In fact Xhaka is almost always the culprit
Xhaka to blame if Leno ad is mind on the game instead of think he could do better at a other club he would av save it well if you call a cross a shot he so so bad bring back seaman anyway looking forward to summer when the players av a good rest because we aren’t playing in Europe next season
Xhaka was too easy to pass but he’s not a left back. That shot was not going to be a goal. There was no Everton player near it. It was Leno and his constant lack of attention when it matters. How similar was that goal to the one against West Ham? He should not be beaten by that weak cross!
No he shouldn’t
None of the players can play for Arteta. He is not a manager….he is a beginner who cannot motivate. He really is, factually, empirically, truthfully, not good enough to be Arsenal manager. He needs at least ten more years to be ready. We don’t have ten years. Arteta must leave. Look at this season’s results. They don’t lie. This is Arteta’s skill set. C’mon Arteta supporters you must be seeing the truth now.
Trust the process.
Leno over Martinez.
Willian over anyone in this footballing world.
Xhaka LB, just brilliant.
Top top manager this guy is. We actually hired a guy with ZERO experience to manage Arsenal.
There is other “trust the process” :
Nketiah over balogun
mustafi over saliba
Drop guendouzi
And for the inexperienced manager yes… It was probably
a to save some millions from the club. Ancelotti or allegri were more expensive. But in the end, they probably would have done better ! I know it is easy now to say that. At the time it was nice to gamble on arteta and give him the chance. But it has collapsed apart from the FA cup… Wait to see if we catch EL, but that would be miraculous.
Agree 100%. Arteta’s selections, tactics, have people seen enough yet?
Started Nketiah and how poor was he yet again? I don’t blame Xhaka playing at LB, that’s the genius of Arteta.
Arteta worse than Emery, not really up for debate. He has done nothing to inspire confidence, worse results than last year, absolutely looks every bit an inexperienced manager.
Get Nagelsmann before spuds do, please. Arteta is killing this club, taking us backwards.
I agree with you Durand. You have said it all. Arteta is not good enough. He deserves a sack. If Aubameyang and Lacazette were both out, it is not rocket science. Martinelli is the best to play in the number 9 role. Martinelli as number 9 is a no brainer. Arteta is just negative and scared of losing matches. How can we explain a season where we lost home and away to Everton, Aston villa and Wolves. This is a disappointing sesson so far. EVEN IF HE WINS THE EUROPA LEAGUE, HE SHOULD BE SACKED.
It would cost too much money to kroenke i guess. Better to just let arteta in place and wait…
Leno is the worst keeper in the league and Eddie is the worst forward in the league and mikel is the worst manager in the league we or so bad can’t wait for the summer and forgot about this season
I agree about Arteta. Choice of line up, strategy is all wrong. How do you let your cover for Tierney go out on loan? Not saying Kolasnic was amazing but better to have cover than not. Xhaka is not a left back.
Xhaka is a far better left back than Kolasinac could ever be!
Agree there Declan
Declan I agree with you.
The self-destruct button pressed again..
This week has been dreadful – on and off the pitch!
Please arteta resign now and at least give us a chance (1%) of getting through on Thursday. What absolute crap that was
Leno didn’t prove me wrong. Xhaka didn’t prove me wrong. They didn’t prove me wrong. I went for an Everton win 1:2 but wanted the team to prove me wrong. It was a below par performance from both teams but Everton will take that victory. 7 home defeat in all competition I think, Everton getting a win at our turf in many years. A double over us as well….. a lot of broken record (negative on Arsenal side).
Season is long over.
Europa league is the only hope but can we win it? Arsenal is giving us stress. It’s tiring..
It’s bloody exhausting, Uzi!!!
We are tired honestly. We appointed the wrong guy. We can still correct this. Xhaka should have played in midfield while Cedric shoud have played at left back. Martinelli should have played as a number 9. This Arteta is VERY CLUELESS.
KROENKE OUT
ARTETA OUT
EK IN
FLICK IN
We were not creating a lot, but had complete control of the match, so that’s why I knew that goal was coming.
I have been a big supporter of Leno, but he needs dropping for the rest of the season because he’s clearly out of form. Ryan may only have a couple of appearances under his belt for us, but has looked excellent so far.
Miserable end to the week! Only highlight was a good turn out for the protest, and I hope they can keep the pressure on.
Everton weren’t exactly great. Sorry to say that in an even game between 2 uninspiring sides, poor Leno made a mistake which scuppered our chances. It happens but it was a shame and at the other end Pickford makes a good’un
Sh*t happens
How many points has Leno cost Arsenal this season? At least 4 games….
How many clean sheets does martinez have at villa?
Who would you prefer?
Martinez’s ship has sailed, so let’s just hope Ryan will be much better than Runarsson
My Dad gave me a choice 50 years ago to watch either Everton or Arsenal as my first game. I chose Arsenal and have been a gooner ever since, through the good times and the bad, and I always will be. But they are not making it very easy yo keep the faith at the moment!
👍👍
I literally have something personal against Leno but I don’t think that goal was really his fault.
Richarlison was about 5m away and the ball was hard and low. Plus there was Mari I think, standing in front of him(Leno).
But Nketiah, after watching him scrutinously for the matches he’s played for us, he either doesn’t know how or just simply chooses not to play with his teammates.
Pirate Dandy wow that ball was hard and low😎😎. The ball wasn’t even going to the net, IN case you didn’t notice the goal was giving to Leno as an own goal.
Yah but a goalkeeper cannot let the ball go across his box, his 6-yard box. There were about 3 evernton players waiting to tap it in.
Have said it before and I will say it again, we are not going to win any major trophy with Leno has our number1. I think Leno had a good game, Nketiah tried to make things happen but he’s just too average. Let’s trust the process. IN ARTERTA WE TRUST.
As much as I love Saka at RW, he needs to play LB until Tierney gets back or we get a decent back-up. We have options up front but despite hard graft, Xhaka and Cedric aren’t the standard needed as makeshift LBs.
Never a penalty but neither was Fulham’s last week. The clear and obvious error though was VAR drawing the line from Pepe’s elbow.
Tough job for Arteta to get them up for Thursday.
As long as we are still in with a shout of winning the Europa League Arteta is safe IMO. If by some miracle we win it, he will be safe as houses for at least another season (to continue his long-term project.)
No offense Bryan. Even if Arteta wins the europa league he shoud be sacked. That is what big and ambitious clubs do. A rookie won Chelsea their champions league. He was sacked some months after. Ranieri, against all odds won Leicester the premier league, he was sacked a season after. There is no project ongoing at arsenal. It is all nonsense. A rookie who is NAIVE and arrogant at the same time. I can give you 5 managers who will do a better job. Conte, Allegri, Nagelsmann, Inzagi.
Conte is winning Serie A title at the moment. That is an experienced coach that will take us to the next level. It is a result oriented job. If you dont deliver, you get the sack.
Kroenke is not the only cancerous person in our club. Ceballos cheating for a penalty (only overturned for a hairswidth offside) is also not the sort of person I want representing me and my support. I will be interested to see if anyone else even cares. But I do, as I will NEVER condone BLATANT cheats. I seriously ask myself why I support this unsavoury club right now AND whether I will go on doing so.
Jon that was a clear penalty, if not for the offside. I really don’t understand what you mean by ceballos cheating.
If your theory applies Jon Fox then there are always 22 potential chests on the field. Every player tries to milk an advantage. Let’s not get off the main issue. Arsenal have lost 13 games and Kroenke is our club’s worst nightmare.
If you accept cheating, you are not the sort of person I WISH TO DEBATE WITH. SIMPLE AS THAT!
Here we go again, the key board stuck on Caps Lock. That’s one way to throw a tantrum.
Ceballos was hardly touched and went down – not in an intant either but when he thought about it – like he had been kicked by a horse. That is cheating!
Both the studio pundits Kevin Campbell , who is a Gooner, and Souness both agree with me and said so. They are being honest and are right. You seem not to be honest, sadly.
Jon what a desperate attempt at deflecting from another poor performance under MA !
Jon what are you on about, it was a stonewall penalty, it was ruled out for offside in the build up not for the penalty. Again you are deflecting from the real problem THE WAY WE PLAY. And ARTETA.
It wasnt a penalty for me Reggie but the problem is neither was the one last week and it cost us the game. The officiating is so poor and inconsistent that it’s no wonder Ceballos went down like hed been shot. Is it embarrassing? Yes. Is it cheating? In my eyes yes. Did it win Fulham a game last week? Yes.
But it was a penalty, it got tuned over for an offside.
And Fulham didn’t win last week.
I AM NOT DEFLECTING FROM A ROTTEN PERF AT ALL. I CHOSE TO MENTION THE CHEATING, WHICH WAS THE POINT I WANTED TO MAKE.
You say what you want and ILL SAY WHAT I WANT, NOT what you want me to say.
Jon, i dont want you to say anything you dont want to but it doesn’t alter the fact the piint you brought up about the game was not relevant to the bigger picture, what is going on and what you are trying to avoid like the plague. I have no problem with you supporting Arteta but as an intelligent man give me facts why i/we should agree with you. Dont just stay silent on the massive issue/problem with our rookie managers league form and style of play.
“Point”
I will back up my buddy Jon and say Ceballos was a fcking embarrassment trying to win a penalty with that slight touch ,one thing I can’t stand is pussy players trying to con refs ,and the worst thing was VAR actually agreed with it ,so it does not matter to me if it was offside or not ,the right decision was called .
Players need banned for sh1t like that,can’t stand it never have never will .
But Dan he got kicked on the shin by Richarlison, who when you look at his face, he knew what he had done and Ceballos’s problem is he wears thin shinpads that are crap and he will get hurt when kicked. Its a fad thing started by Toni kroos at Real, who people think doesn’t even wear shinpads. I agree Richarlison never brought Ceballos down and he maybe a big baby screamer but it f**ck*ng hurts when you get kicked in the shin.
I have got to admit that whatever the argument for the penalty or not, i have just had another look and i haven’t changed my mind. But how many moves can they gi back to Pepes offside in the build up? The ofside was about 9 passes earlier and he wasn’t involved in the buikd up. What dickhead referee was in the Stockleigh park room?
Sorry Reggie but that was fcking embarrassing ,if me or my mates did that on a sat afternoon we would prob kick each other in the face and we would let play go on ,the game as gone stupid ,I can’t stand shit like that TBH .probably by the letter of the law it was a soft penalty but FfS is that what this game as come to.
Who cares if it was “largely disappointing” from Everton? 😂
Everton drew with Tottenham and Maureen-ho got sacked.
Even though they are ahead of us on the table.
Lampard was sacked.
Arsenal’s lack of ambition and inconsistency is appalling.
Emery didn’t even lose this much matches.
Arteta is a coward. Waits too late to make subs.
Nketiah can never make it as a top striker. Wycombe standard at best.
I thought since you couldn’t score with your arms then they aren’t considered offside???
As usual our attempts on targets is never up to half or quarter of the total attempts. We just making and breaking records this season…
Thank you Arsenal, thank you .. Just thank you👏
Didn’t we see it coming, though? I could smell the stuff up coming, it was a question of which player was going to make it week. It all comes from a lack of positivity in how the team is set up. Would we have cared about Leno’s howler, if the score had been 3 – 1 in our favour.
Now who is to actually blame for this result? Seriously, is anyone actually responsible?
As @TMJW quite rightly stated before the Fulham game, don’t worry about the defence, because Arteta has introduced a system of play that produces results. It’s all quite simple. We just score more than our opponents. It worked against Sheffield United FFS so that proves it can work. Against Fulham they scored ONE and we scored………. oh!,,,,,,, We only scored one as well. Now that’s a huge surprise. @TMJW, who of course only changes his mind every other time he posts something was very very insistent t on this. We don’t need to worry about defending. Arsenal simply create far too many chances for us not to w in. Let’s call Fulham a blip. A typo. It happens. @TMJW is always correct.
Tonight they score ONE but we are ok because we scored eh eh eh ……..actually we didn’t score!,,,,,
Now I’m confused. In the last 16 games we have kept the very impressive total of ONE CLEAN SHEET. OK. It’s not perfect. But let’s face it. It’s a massive improvement over Emery. How do we know this? @TMJW told us so it must be true. It’s also a massive improvement on Wengers last few season. We know this how? @TMJW told us so it must be true. Forget the facts, they mean nothing. Forget the results, they are obviously misleading. Forget the League position, that means what in reality?
No, @TMJW is always right is he not?
Our defence has not. Improved.
We make fewer chances.
We score fewer goals.
But hey. GOONERS EVERYWHERE.
All those facts and statistics mean nothing.
Arteta is the man. To lead us forward
How do. We know this?
@TMJW told us so. It must be true.
Hahaha, you seem to have an obsession with me? Classic troll like behaviour. Why not try to just give your analysis, without an unprovoked attack on a fellow fan? Speaks volumes about what type of person you!
Today proved my point yet again though . Our defence looked comfortable, organised, and protected Leno really well. Just like with the Fulham game, it’s our attack which has disappointed me. Our attack really improved post-Xmas, but has dipped.
Oh so now it’s the ATTACK that’s not working and the DEFENCE that is. Last week you said the opposite. What’s it going to be next?
And care to actually comment on the following
ANOTHER TOOTHLESS PERFORMANCE
ANOTHER DEFEAT AT HOME
ANOTHER SIDE PUT OUT THAT WAS SO OBVIOUSLY WRONG
ANOTHER BALLS UP BY A PLAYER THAT COST US AGAIN
But of course, Arteta continues to improve the team, side, players, club, youngsters, defence, attack, chances created!!!!!!!!!!
Proven by the fact we sit NINTH in the Premiere League with the possibility of that being ELEVENTH by the end of the weekends fixtures.
Yeah PAL- and some expect Arteta to lose his job. Why would they think that?
THIDAMANHAF@
Let’s not blame Leno for that performance ,even with that really bad mistake would we have won that game ?
Arteta as taking down to a mid table team even with being bought the best
DM player on the market which you constantly talk about Wenger not signing .
I have just witnessed the worst 2-3 weeks of football as an Arsenal fan (and that actually includes my buddy Emery)how you can keep coming up with excuses for this pathetic excuse as footballl is beyond me buddy .
Martinelli is ready to go after all the excuses about him not being ready and he plays Eddie ,a player who hasn’t featured all season ,unless Martinelli is goer start on Thursday which we all know he won’t .
Arteta needs to go right now ,I said it when Emery needed to and also when Wenger had to ,the time is right ,I’ve got to the stage where I have no intreast watching us and that is awful as a football supporter.
Anyone else get the feeling that Emery’s team is going to give Arteta’s shambles of a team a lesson in how to play football by scoring and not conceding goals over the two leg Europa semi-final.
It wouldn’t surprise me!!
I don’t think so, because the players would likely play with higher intensity, motivation and energy in Spain. They know EPL games are pointless now, but they can still get EL trophy
This Coach is not good enough for Arsenal. Pepe was our most lively player in the second half but he was surprisingly taken out
Agree there, why take off the player Everton were doubling up on.
I was shocked when he left
There is something intrinsically wrong in the way we play football under Arteta. We, as we often have in the past, controlled the game, the opposition just wait and we alway seem to give them opportunity with out them having to try too much. I didn’t think we played too badly but after the game, my mate text me who isnt a supporter but likes football and said Arteta wont last, his football is so boring to watch, nothing happens. This league campaign cant for me be defended and if people still think Arteta is the blue eyed boy, they are deluded because there is something not right in the way he wants us to play. Today it shone like a beacon, control of the game, quite comfortable, Everton were never going to be good enough to win and like so often they do. We are i think at the lowest point that this club has been as far as owner and manager, since i can remember, its not acceptable at all. Our clubs standards have dropped to level we could never have dreamed of without getting relegated. I dont accept the squad is as bad as the results, i think there is talent in this squad but it isn’t being utilised at all. We are my friend in sh*t street.
I’m still waiting for Eddie analysis. Eddie my man where are thou
Farteta out!
C’mon it’s over for Arteta. Look at our season diabolical. He really has to go it’s not good enough.
Arsenal were one point ahead of United when they sacked Emery in November 2019. Arteta replaced him and they finished that season 10 points behind United. They are currently 20 points behind United, having played a game more than us
Sue but still some says Emery is arsenal worst ever coach😂😂 but let’s keep trusting the process.
The absolute minimum Arteta should be given next season is 4th spot.
He will have to go if it’s any worse.
Better go now then because thats a million miles away.
According to Opta, Bernd Leno has made 11 errors directly leading to an opposition goal in the Premier League since the beginning of last season, the most of any player. LEGEND 💪
Any fool could see the massive error made by Arteta not making Martinez No1. That is just one of the many glaring nistakes he has made that has led us to here.
Reggie let’s trust the process.
Or we could process the trust.
Haha nice one
Party was a good player. Players cannot play under Arteta. He cannot motivate them. The record on the turntable has become stuck and Arteta has no idea how to change the tune. It’s all over for him. Arteta supporters it’s time to say enough is enough.
It had been said a few weeks ago in an article i read about someone who played with Partey. He said Partey is not the type of player to be comfortable to play how he wants him too. He was immense at Athletico and a monster, he has degraded under Arteta, he has lost so much of his game.
Reggie
Totally true. Party and others cannot play Arteta’s sideways backwards football. Arteta has to leave.
And Partey isnt another player overhyped and we paid TOO MUCH FOR he is a top top player being stiffled, he is far better than he is playing for us. So dont people start that old chesnut.
Another poor result from team and Arteta will be excused.
Hangover from Kronke and ESL, fans protesting outside Emirates, anything to try and excuse the disaster we are under Arteta.
How can anyone blast Emery and then excuse Arteta? What was deemed “unacceptable” with Wenger and Emery is tolerated under Arteta.
Sad thing is that this was predictable and avoidable.
#ArtetaOut
If fans were allowed in the stadium, they would be leaving in drones and banners all over. The football is dross.
PHIL The DILL, who forgot to take his daily medication PILL. Listen here PAL,, you really come across as a real F_ck Knuckle when it comes to football knowledge. You seem to love bullying people. If someone has an opinion, you abuse them. You’re the type of person I would love to dearly play against. Especially going up for a 50/50 high ball. It would be Snap, Crackle and Pop for Phil. You love to bully people, don’t you PAL. You are brainless
Why call him brainless that’s too much
And you are who exactly PAL- a supposed failed goalkeeper coaching Aborigines in the Outback. Yeah- can see why your taken so seriously you Mug
Ha Ha
@Reggie- if fans were allowed in the stadium Arteta would have been sacked by now
I’ve been an Arsenal fan for over 30 years and this is by far the worst state I’ve seen the club in. I have no words left.
Ive got some KRONK OUT ARTETA OUT!
Yeah Reggie Arteta needs sacked first then Kroenke to sell up.
Kev, don’t worry, we’ll wake up from this nightmare soon….😳
You think so Sue ? From what I read the club are happy with Arteta also I was reading up on Kroenke and his Col Rapids team hired an assistant manager for them too 😳
Thanks for the memories Arteta but it’s time to go.
Kroenke out
Vinai out
Arteta out
Arteta should have been sacked ages back if we had any ambition, now to sack him would be a mistake. Let him finish the season and if he wins the EL then keep him otherwise get rid of him. I fail to understand where is the progression ppl talk about when we are in worst league position ever I can remember and the amount of losses we have suffer is more than any such record we had in EPL. This is not a squad which should finish in this league position where we are, Areta might be a good assistant coach but I think this has proven he is way over his shoulder on this.
Wow! I didn’t think this day would ever come, I AGREE WITH YOU. LOL
I would get more effort and attitude out of Aboriginal people than you Phil. I never failed as a goalkeeper. I am giving back to the game, that the game gave to me many years ago. Obviously you sit back and abuse people PAL
Go for it Pj
I need a lift and you can give as good as you get. 😊
Give what back to the game PAL? Full of sht I reckon you are. Tell us who you played for and what you actually achieved that you have to give back.
You want Arteta Sacked and get who?
How about sacking incompetent players. You can blame Arteta because he was the one that picked the team, but can you blame him for players personal errors?
We didn’t have anyone to score, yes, we should not have conceded. I saw the first 10min and I knew we can’t score in that match because ceballos is just not good enough, in fact most of our players are not good enough, any manager would fall with these bunch.
People are so sentimental they have to blame xhaka because they don’t want to blame Leno. How many games has he cos us already? My question is, how did Leno become this poor?
I remember he almost won AFC players of the season last season, so what has changed?
How did Leno become poor? ask Arteta and his Coaching crew
If you must know PHILIP (PHIL), I last played in 1992 for Melbourne Knights. I retired in 1993 at the age of 27 resulting from a car accident leaving me with spinal injuries. Enough to cease me from playing, but not enough to stop me from gaining my coaching badges over the years. I now live back in Bundaberg. And if you must know, I will be playing again next year in the local 3rd Division League at the young age of 56