29 goals in 12 games and other stats between Arsenal and Bournemouth

Arsenal faces Bournemouth in the Premier League this weekend and some interesting statistics have emerged in relation to the game.

The club’s website reveals that Arsenal scored 29 times in their previous 12 meetings with the Cherries.

The Cherries should be easy to beat as they have won none of their last ten Premier League games, losing seven of them.

Bukayo Saka has very often been Arsenal’s saviour, but the Englishman has not scored against Bournemouth, having faced them four times in the Premier League.

These stats are interesting, but they can always be rewritten and every game is a new chance to set new records. We expect the boys to know this and that means they should be prepared to face whatever challenge Bournemouth brings.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have a good record against the Cherries and will want to continue that because it is very important to us as a team.

The boys also know how important it is to keep winning at this stage of the season because other top-four sides are doing the same thing to remain around the Champions League spots.

