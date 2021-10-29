29-year-old Arsenal man remains a priority for European club

Galatasaray remains keen on signing Mohamed Elneny in the winter transfer window.

Sporx says they have made him a priority signing as they search for midfield reinforcements.

The Egyptian midfielder has fallen down the pecking order at Arsenal and he has mostly played when the likes of Thomas Partey and Albert Sambi Lokonga are being rested.

The report says the Turkish club tried to sign him in the last transfer window, but a move never materialised and they are now looking to try again in January.

Elneny has had chances to play in the Carabao Cup this season, but as we enter the business end of the competition, Mikel Arteta would likely start fielding his best players.

Arsenal has a good chance of winning that trophy and playing our most qualified players would deny Elneny the chance to play more matches in it.

It remains unclear if this would still make Arteta sanction a move away for the former Besiktas loanee.

Elneny could be forced to stay until the end of the season when he can walk away for free.

If he spends the rest of this campaign with us, he might become a useful cover when there is an injury crisis or suspension of some midfielders.