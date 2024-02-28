3 Arsenal Women book ticket to Olympics as Matilda’s annihilate Uzbekistan 10-0 to qualify

Arsenal Women have 3 Matilda’s on international duty in Australia – Caitlin Foord, Steph Catley & Kyra Cooney-Cross and their Aussie teammates have booked their place at Paris 2024 Olympics.

What a display of football the Matilda’s put on today, at a sold-out Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, as they annihilated Uzbekistan Women 10-0.

The Commbank Matilda’s beat Uzbekistan 3-0 in the first leg and then a resounding 10-0 today! Arsenal’s Caitlin Foord scored in both legs of the competition, though there are serious concerns over player-loading and Caitlin has been on restricted playing minutes.

Caitlin only played the first half of the game today and scored in the 38′, with Steph Catley coming off after 60 minutes, accumulating 2 assists. Cooney-Cross played the full game. Our 3 Matilda’s will all now take the long-haul flight back to the UK.

Arsenal Women are back in action on Sunday 3rd March, at Emirates Stadium. We will have to wait and see if all or any of our Matilda’s are fit to play on Sunday, in the North London derby – jet lag may be a problem..

Did you watch the match Gooners?

Michelle M

