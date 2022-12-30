3 Brazilians for the Arsenal Women’s squad in the New Year?

Three Brazilians for Arsenal Women’s squad in the New Year? by Michelle

31 year old Brazilian defender Rafaelle Souza signed for Arsenal in January 2022, making a big impact at the club. Rafaelle is captain for the Brazil Women’s team who won the Copa America in 2022. Sustaining a foot injury early in the 2022-23 season put her out of action for club and country for 2 months but she returned to the pitch for Arsenal just before the winter break.

Our 19 year old Brazilian Gio Queiroz signed for Arsenal in September 2022 from Barcelona but was immediately signed out on loan to Everton. Gio has been playing well at Everton, after she recovered from an injury and scored her 1st goal for the club in December, receiving high praise indeed from Lioness Jess Park. The question is though, will Jonas Eidevall recall Gio from Everton to help strengthen Arsenal’s front-line armoury? On the international stage, Gio was part of the Brazil team that won the 2022 Copa America title – alongside Arsenal´s centre-back Rafaelle Souza.

Debinha is another Brazilian international that Arsenal are rumoured to be very focussed on bringing to the club. Debinha was a key player in the Brazil team that won the Copa America Feminin in 2018 and 2022, alongside, once again, our very own Arsenal centre-back Rafaelle Souza and on-loan Gio.

What do you think? Debinha looks like a no-brainer to us for Eidevall. Her experience, goalscoring capabilities and skill on the pitch speak for themselves..

Michelle Maxwell

