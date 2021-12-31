3 compelling reasons why I believe Arsenal will beat Man City tomorrow

There is no doubt that Manchester City are the most outstanding team in the Premier League at the moment, and have been brilliant for a lot longer than that. They are currently on an amazing run of a 10-game winning streak that has sent them 8 points clear at the top of the table.
It is also a fact that Arsenal are on an awful run of form against the League Champions, having lost our last 9 League games in a row against the Cityzens.
We have also lost our last 6 League games at the Emirates against them in a row as well, which is quite grim stats I agree, but we did have the satisfaction of beating them in the semifinals of both our last two FA Cup wins.
But games during the Xmas schedule are not so easy to predict, and with City having just had a narrow win 2 days ago at Brentford, they will not have had time for all their players to recover, whereas the Gunners have had a full week to rest after our destruction of Norwich and can probably field our very best team. This is the first cause for hope in my heart.
Secondly, historically Arsenal have played 7 home games on Boxing Day in the Premier League era, and we have won every single one, which is very encouraging. In fact the last time we lost a home game on Boxing Day was back in 1985.
Thirdly, with the crowds allowed back in stadiums again, Arsenal have turned the Emirates into a fortress, and we have only lost one game against Chelsea right at the beginning of the season, and in fact have won our last 5 home matches in a row.
These may seem like glimmers of hope to some Arsenal fans, but then again, when was the last time we felt tht we had any chance at all against Pep Guardiola’s team?
I will even go one step further and cite another stat, which is that Arsenal have scored 598 goals since the Premier League started so I am going to say we will get those two goals tomorrow to make it an even 600 before the New Year…
2-0 or 2-1 to the Gunners I predict!
COYG!
JA Statman
Sorry , this is new year, not a Boxing day match…..
Boxing Day? It’s Jan 1st tomorrow…
There is no reason why Arsenal cant beat MC provided the match officials including var do their job efficiently
The stamp on the Japs face plus countless incidents not punished.
Btw,Arsenal could be playing against 12 to 14 guys
I will only be confident if Arteta is around to bark at his attackers
I’m worried Lacazette and Odegaard reduce their pressures too soon, because Man City’s build-up play from their penalty box is almost perfect and they could bypass Liverpool’s/ Chelsea’s high presses easily
If the likes of Crystal Palace have beaten City, how much more Arsenal. The players themselves have to believe they can beat them and they will
Big mistake. So called lesser teams take points from city and Liverpool every season but that doesn’t stop us from getting a beating. Lower your expectations. At best arsenal will get a draw. Experience says we will get embarrassed.
It’s all about mentality. Concentration and matching the off the ball running of the Man City players is a must if we are to get the 3 points.Hard work alone of course will not get us a result, but thankfully we have talented attacking players ,principally Saka and Martinelli who can hurt City .I only hope Tomi is fit to mark Foden or Grealish as I would not back Cedric against either.Perhaps White will be used at RB with Holding at CB.Personally I would settle for a draw.
Grandad Who wouldn’t against City if they score early God help us
We need to keep Saka n Martinelli at half line mark that will stop City having 10 players in our half for 90 minutes if we are clever the most that they will have in our half will be 7 and we will have 2 players to break fast
Please dont start moaning like widows if we dont win the best football team in the world.
Happy New Year fellow Gooners
keep dreaming we all know when it’s comes to playing against top teams arsenal is an ass hole their form decrease drastically when playing against the top teams
An ass hole is someone who gives up before the game is even played…
The only reason we have a serious chance will be fatigue. They are miles ahead in every aspect but in a one-off game, you never know.
As usual I just want us to turn up and put in a good performance. No shame in losing to anyone if we do that, least of all City
I’m looking forward to the game as I always do, win lose or draw looking forward to watching the Arsenal again
We are 4th going into the new year and that’s probably better than a lot of supporters would have predicted at the start of the season and particularly after the first three matches
All credit to Arteta and the players for that, even if we lose and Spurs and ManU win their games in hand we are still in the top 4 conversation so not a bad place to be right now
We are in decent form so I think we are in with more of a shout tomorrow than the reverse fixture at the start of the season
Come on you Gunners
Happy New Year to you all
Please don’t forget that if Spurs and others have the same number of games we have played, arsenal will not be in fourth position.
All I have is hope but there are complications. The coaches being sick has affected preparation. Sure Man City will be fatigues but they have players that didn’t play 2 days ago who would walk into our team so fatigue doesnt matter for the most part. Obviously they don’t change the whole 11 but the other important players that are fresh will play. Now, the players can probably be a little more free with Arteta not barking instructions every 2 mins, at the same time he being there could be reassuring for there. It is just very tricky to know. At the end of the day, I have hope we beat them, I have been optimistic in the past and we have been handed a good beating so it won’t be surprising if we are in for another hiding. Player response after such a defeat will matter so our season doesn’t get derailed.. If they can be competitive in this game, I will be all in on the Arteta project.
If we don’t match their way of playing on and off the ball ,we will be demolished no doubt.Our team must keep resilient to beat their tactics.
Well, if truly arsenal want to get top four position, this second half of the season they needs to get a very good or average game against all those top club. Is either a win or draw against Man City. But honestly I don’t see arsenal beating Man City tomorrow if is going to happen they will need miracle and luck. Good luck to them… Also they need a quality defensive midfielder to cover for partey and also get Sterling as well.