3 days to go and where is Arsenal Women’s January transfer blitz? Is an NWSL player on route?

Suddenly, some Gooners feel our Arsenal Women aren’t headed in the right direction, and the blame isn’t on the players or the technical bench. The blame has been pinned on Arsenal Women’s decision-makers.

Jonathan Liew of The Guardian hasn’t shied away from calling out Arsenal’s decision-makers for not doing enough to get this Arsenal women’s team to the top.

He bases his argument on the fact that the club seems to suggest they’re not in a good place financially, which he believes is not the case.

Liew feels that Arsenal Women have the most buzz, consistently draw crowds, and are probably the team that gets the most attention (even if glory on the pitch has been elusive). Arsenal doesn’t sell out venues for nothing; they are what people want to watch, and as Leah Williamson said, Arsenal women are a community.

Given that Arsenal Women are an English powerhouse, or ought to be, Liew doesn’t understand how financial constraints could lead to losing one of their finest attacking talents, Vivianne Miedema, to Manchester City. He also can’t fathom why the Gunners had to endure Chelsea gloating about signing one of the finest defenders, Naomi Girma, when it’s known Arsenal wanted her.

Liew’s comments aren’t ambiguous; if Arsenal didn’t have the money, why were they allegedly keen to break the bank for Keira Walsh (and for Mary Earps and Alessia Russo in previous years)?

With about three days left before the winter transfer window shuts, like Liew, I wonder where the transfer blitz to refresh this Arsenal team is. Won’t Renee Slegers be given the players like new coaches typically are?

The journalist said, “Why impose entirely theoretical financial constraints that allow Vivianne Miedema to move for free to one rival, while allowing a potential era-defining defender to saunter to another?

“They generate the most revenue, the most buzz, consistently draw crowds that put other clubs to shame. Where is the assertiveness and the arrogance? Where is the single-minded determination to be the sole author of their own destiny? Where is the January transfer blitz that might have helped bridge the gap, bulk out an overworked squad?”

As Arsenal lost to Chelsea in a game decided by fine margins (or controversial decisions), Liew tells Arsenal decision-makers they just have to splash the cash to finally curtail Chelsea’s dominance.

Liew added, “There is so much passion and colour and energy to tap into: a talented coach with time on her side and a wise head on her shoulders, fans who follow them everywhere, who would do anything for this club to be successful. But they’re going to need a bit of help from upstairs. Otherwise, they’re going to keep finding out what the blue end of derby day feels like.”

If I were to add to what the journalist said, I would be diluting it. The message is clear: after that loss to Chelsea, Arsenal decision-makers need to look at themselves. They have a pretty decent squad with a coach with so much potential, but it wouldn’t hurt to show ambition by getting the best talent on board like those we are competing with. Chelsea signing Girma and Manchester City signing Miedema and Kerolin are examples to of how ambitious our rivals are to get better.

Are we likely to sign anyone in the next few days? One new rumour is that USWNT and Gotham FC defender Jenna Nighswonger is transferring to Arsenal for a $100,000 fee. Checking details!

BREAKING: USWNT and Gotham FC defender Jenna Nighswonger is transferring to Arsenal for a $100,000 fee, sources tell @itsmeglinehan. Details:https://t.co/KrCzWMIxmR pic.twitter.com/0WoINk85tt — The Athletic Soccer (@TheAthleticSCCR) January 27, 2025

What do you think Gooners? Do we really have everyone we need?

Michelle M

