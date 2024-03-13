3 points separate top 3 but who’s favourite to win WSL title? Chelsea, Man City or Arsenal Women?

Chelsea won 0-4 away at Leicester last weekend, Arsenal Women beat North London rivals Tottenham 1-0, at a sold-out Emirates Stadium, and Manchester City beat Everton 2-1 at home. Last weekend’s results left only 3 points between the WSL’s top 3 but, with 7 WSL games to go, who is most likely to win the WSL title?

Chelsea: 1st place on 37 points, with a goal difference of 32

Reigning WSL champions Chelsea are looking for a 5th consecutive WSL title.

Under Emma Hayes’ tenure Chelsea have been beaten to the WSL title only twice – once by City in 2016 and once by Arsenal in 2019. Could this be the year that Man City or Arsenal knock Chelsea off their perch once again?

“The team in the latter stages of the Champions League is in the least advantageous position to win the league,” believes Hayes. Being Emma Hayes last WSL season, before she departs to manage the USWNT, and with focus on winning the elusive Champions League title, can Chelsea really do both? I am doubtful, particularly with Chelsea’s injury list growing, including losing Sam Kerr and, more recently, Mia Fishel, to ACL injuries.

Chelsea have been defeated by both Arsenal and, more recently, against Man City this season. Arsenal beat Chelsea 4-1 at Emirates Stadium in December 2023, and the two are set to face-off again. this time at Stamford Bridge, on 15th March, kick-off 7PM UK. Arsenal could cause a further upset to Chelsea’s title hopes, with an away win at Stamford Bridge.. The match will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Match tickets on sale: Monday 4th March, 3pm – purchase via Arsenal.com

Manchester City: 2nd place on 37 points, with a goal difference of 29

Man City have been playing some phenomenal football this year. The Citizens trail Chelsea on goal difference only, as we move into the latter part of the season.

City only brought in former Gunner Jill Roord in the summer transfer window, therefore the team remains solid and bonded with minimal disruption to the squad.

City’s front line is truly world class, with Bunny Shaw the front-runner in WSL goals scored, and Chloe Kelly & Lauren Kemp completing the setup – they are capable of doing maximum damage up front.

One must remember that Chelsea knocked Man City out of the Conti Cup and, more recently, Tottenham knocked them out of the FA Cup. Man City only have the WSL title to play for and I don’t think they’ll let that fight go easily!

Man City will face Arsenal on 5th May, at City Football Academy, in the penultimate game of the season – this match could well decide who will grab a hold of the WSL trophy at the end of the season.

Arsenal: 3rd place on 34 points, with a goal difference of 19

Between Chelsea, Man City and Arsenal, our Gunners are probably considered the outside runners in the WSL title race, but with 7 games still to play there is every spark of hope still alive in Gooners hearts.

Yes, Arsenal have lost 3 WSL games this season but, by hook or by crook, Jonas Eidevall has brought together a team that is performing better together every week we see them. No mean feat when you consider how many returning players Arsenal have this season, as well as managing a big influx of big name players in the summer transfer window.

Going head-to-head at Stamford Bridge on Friday night, kick-off 7pm, will tell us a lot about where the WSL title race is heading. Chelsea v Arsenal Women in this hostile London derby should be a phenomenal match!

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Match tickets on sale: Monday 4th March, 3pm – purchase via Arsenal.com

What are your thoughts Gooners? Can we beat The Blues again, on their home turf? What a spectacle that would be!

COYGW!

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….