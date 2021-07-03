3 Realistic Targets Arsenal should consider to replace Xhaka

Who Arsenal ‘Should’ be Targeting as their Xhaka Replacement
With Granit Xhaka’s transfer away from Arsenal looking inevitable at this point, it would seem prudent that we must look to the future. Clearly Arsenal have the future in-mind with the impending signing of Albert Sambi Lokonga, but although an exciting prospect, I think we can all agree this is not who we hope to see starting alongside Partey against Brentford.
Now disclaimer, it would be logical to speak about Manuel Locatelli and Yves Bissouma (two players who seem perfect for the role), but they shall not be included. This is due to Locatelli’s preference of going to Juventus, and the improbability of Arsenal going in for both Brighton’s brightest talents in Ben White and Bissouma.
Therefore, here are 3 players Arsenal should go for in the coming weeks:
Martin Zubimendi (22, Real Sociedad)
Xhaka is a supremely talented progressive passer, so it would be sensible for Arteta to want someone of equal ability in this department. Rising Spanish talent Zubimendi might just be the man for the job. Last season his total pass completion rate of 89.3% was comparable to Xhaka’s 89.9, and greater than recently linked Ruben Neves’ total of 84.3% (all statistics provided by fbref.com).
Not just a competent passer. Zubimendi can handle himself defensively. He made the same number of blocks (33) and clearances (55) as Xhaka, along with completing 7 more interceptions than the Swiss. Moreover, Zubimendi recently made his Spain debut highlighting his pedigree and, according to Transfermarkt, his market value of £18 million makes him attainable.
Renato Sanches (23, Lille)
Star of Portugal’s indifferent Euro 2020 campaign, and member of the victorious Lille squad, Sanches would be an exciting addition to the Arsenal squad. There has even been indication from the man himself that he would be open to the move. Replying favourably to former-teammate Gabriel’s Instagram message asking him to come to Arsenal.
However, he is a vastly different player to Xhaka. Sanches’ strengths lie in his dribbling capabilities, dribbling past 40 players in 23 games, compared to the Xhaka’s total of 11 in 31 games. Moreover, he does not possess Granit’s progressive passing and defensive abilities; but, will give us more of a threat going forward. Last season, Sanches recorded a goal and assist xG per 90 of 0.28, markedly better than Xhaka’s 0.11.
Fabian Ruiz (25, Napoli)
Arguably, the most unrealistic of the three, Ruiz would be the ideal replacement for Xhaka. Firstly, he is left-footed, so would be like-for-like if he was to replace the out-going Swiss.
Crucially, Ruiz is able to combine Xhaka’s passing prowess with greater dribbling and shooting numbers. Last season he achieved 0.53 shots on target per 90, this is almost double to the 0.21 Xhaka scored. Moreover, he can boast to have greater long-range passing numbers (completing 84.2%) to the Xhaka’s 82.9%, a trait Granit has been renowned for.
Ruiz is no slouch in the press either, an attribute that would please Arteta. His 140 successful pressures, at a success rate of 30%, is greater than all those analysed in this article.
However, with his value being £40 million (which you would expect Napoli to ask for closer to 60) it would be a tough deal for Edu to pull off.
Would you be keen to see any of the players discussed line-up at the Emirates next season? Let us know!
Cameron Emanuel-Burns
We won’t be getting anyone big this season because we’re broke no money in the pot we av to sell before we buy so we will buy cheap and nasty it’s going to be a long hard season again
I keep asking myself these questions, why is it always hard for Arsenal football Club to buy players(cheap or expensive)?why do we always leave it late to buy a player? Why do we always buy injury prone players? Why do we undervalue our players?
What is Arsenal still waiting for to bring in a new signing?
Why Always us!!!!!
In my opinion, Fabian Ruiz Pena is currently the best replacement for Xhaka. But if Arsenal want to invest in 23 years old midfielder or younger, they could sign Eduardo Camavinga, Carles Alena, Ivan Ilic, Teun Koopmeiners or Patrick de Paula
All of these Players you mentioned, How experienced are they??
Can they face the Heat, Hustle and Bustle of the EPL??😏
For me, It is either Bissouma, Lokonga or Renato Sanchez..
We can’t Trust those unproven guys you listed!! Could be Ceballos kind of players..😒😒
Fabian Ruiz Pena has enough experience and skills to be a good deep-lying playmaker at Arsenal, but I think his defending abilities aren’t as good as Bissouma. However, I believe Arsenal are looking for a midfielder with great long passing and other technical abilities, instead of a great tackler and interceptor
About EPL, Lokonga has no playing experience in England and Sanches was a flop in Bundesliga/ EPL. Ceballos was a victim of wrong assignment, because he would’ve played better as a CAM at Arsenal
Can we please ignore the “long passing” for once???
How does this “long passing” works for a team, when the attacking players are helping out their fullbacks and central midfielders to defend and nowhere near the final third of the pitch? This deep defending of the attacking players doesn’t stop while playing quality opposition. But, even against teams in the bottom half and relegated teams, the forwards are spending more time in their own half defending than the final third.
Absolutely delighted with Neves to be honest. Don’t know where the hatred for him comes from.
True… He is really good as deep line playmaker..
His stats in PL are much better than Xhaka.
Proven PL experienced player..
Don’t what people see wrong in Neves
He can give extra goals from midfield which Xhaka can’t provide..
Any player without PL experience is again risk…
He may not set in PL
However in Player like Neves already pretty much set in PL
Neves ain’t a bad midfielder, Bro!!
But..
He is sometimes Slow and NOT Aggressive enough!!
He is like Arteta in his Arsenal’s Days!!
Not strong, Aggressive or Fast, so get bullied Alot!!
In midfield battles against the likes of West Ham, Everton, Leicester,etc..those attributes are crucial!!
This is Where Patrick Vieira stood out!!
Bissouma, Lokonga or Renato Sanchez is the Midfielder we should Get!!
It’s unfortunate that our views are not considered, otherwise you are absolutely right, i would ask Arsenal to go for Renato Sanchez, that man fits very well
If we want young prospects, Ajax’s Ryan Gravenberch, Rennes’s Eduardo Camavinga are better than Lokonga in my opinion. This is not to knock down the Belgian, but they are in my opinion more talented/ more suited to our play style. For more ready made guys, I think players like Ruiz, Sanches, Neves, Bissouma etc would be good. Let’s hope we get good midfielders.
Fabian Ruiz should be followed.up as a replacement of xhaka please Arteta and Edu
Time is running out for Arsenal
Interesting article Cameron, esp as I have not seen one from you before, so IF it is your first , please write many more!
Your three listed players may well be good Xhaka replacements; I don’t know but I feel sure they will have been already assessed by MA and Edu and either rejected or have shown interest.
It seems to me that only Sanches has been openly mentioned in our press as a possibility to date though.
My own view on Xhaka is that almost anyone who can move and think quicker than him would be a definite upgrade. He played well for his country the other day but in a far slower, less frantic game than he faces weekly in our Prem. It is his complete lack of pace and immobility that I FIND SO DAMAGING TO OUR TEAM.
I wish to understand what’s all the hype surrounding BUYING players to solve problems. Why do we have an academy if we have to look elsewhere for a solution?
Did any of our past signing solved any of the problems in the squad?
What exactly did the signing of Partey, Pepe, Willian, Cedric, Saliba, Mari and a few loan signings have solved so far?
It takes a group of players at least a couple of seasons spending time together, on and off the pitch, to understand each other and form a cohesive unit. After the departure of Wenger, his two successors have had just a season and a half each. Not to mention the constant tinkering with the squad to suit their needs.
The club’s technical department must first identify the exact need of the coach before identifying the targets. Just because the coach request for a wholesale change, the board can’t grant his wish. The coach must be allowed to work with the players at his disposal and find the best way to improve every squad members’ game and find the right formations and tactics based on the players’ abilities.
Debating about what happened during the time of Wenger and Emery at this moment solves nothing. The only person who can do something right now is Arteta alone.
During his year and a half at Arsenal, how many players have Arteta worked with and improved their game? Ignoring the players with abundant natural talent like Saka, ESR, Martinelli and Tierney, Arteta made very little to improve the individuals in the squad.
Credit where it’s due. Arteta made a huge improvement in the squad collectively by plugging the leaky defence.
The manager must spend time to try to improve the squad members individually before making any signings to fill the deficit in his squad.
Based on the evidence of the league table for last season after Christmas, this current squad has what it takes to finish in the top four. May be we’re missing Odegaard, Ceballos and Luiz from that squad. But, we’ve got back Willock, AMN and Saliba after their productive loan spells elsewhere. Now, it’s up to the manager to do what he needs to do with the squad and prove himself to the board that he can be trusted with future investments, instead of moaning for wholesale change and huge investments.
I’ll be fine with one or two additions based on departure of any player from the starting eleven. But, I’m content with the squad as it is right now.
I have to disagree VasC. A team can buy a player to raise their quality, a certain Bruno and Cavani plays for Man Utd.
If only we had a member of Management/Board on this platform with ears on the ground to act as a link between management and the fans am sure Arsenal Football Club could have been at a very different level by now or maybe the system is different all together.
You guys on this platform are intelligent your comments, analysis is exceptional.
Why don’t they buy into the ideas?
God help us.
Their discussions and analysis behind the scene might be as comprehensive if not more. Just that we cant see them.
Arteta is definitely improving the team. We went from 56 to 61 pts last season. Though we are 8th, we are only 6 points behind the top 4. In the upcoming season, I predicted we can get 65-70pts. The question is, do you think it is good enough for arsenal? (Back in Wenger’s day, we only had less than 70 pts once during 2017/18.
Just try and bring Locatelli to the pitch for me…… That’s what I want.