3 reasons why Benjamin Sesko will pick Arsenal over Chelsea and Man United

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal are definitely looking into bringing in a striker this summer transfer window and one name has stood out so far to be the preferred choice and that’s RB Leipzig’s 21-year-old Benjamin Sesko.

Sesko burst onto the scene a few years ago and has been steadily impressing since. Scoring 14 goals and 2 assists in the Bundesliga this season and 2 goals in the Champions League. He has been one of Leipzig’s best players, but looks set for a bigger move this season with Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea all interested in the striker, but here’s three reason’s I think he chooses Arsenal.

Number one, Sesko is only young but he’s building his game. Players like him only want to be competing in the highest competitions, like the Champions League, something Manchester United and Chelsea can’t give to him as they didn’t qualify for it next season. Arsenal can assure that Sesko gets to play at the highest level with a team that was seen as the underdogs this season but managed to hold their own. The assurance of playing top level football will always be a huge selling point to any player who strides to be the best they can be, and Arsenal can provide him with that opportunity.

Secondly, Mikel Arteta. Sesko currently works under Marco Rose who has quite a few similarities in managing styles and tactical styles as Mikel Arteta, and I think Sesko would work perfectly under a manager like Arteta. Sesko may be an out and out number 9, but he also is very good at getting back a bit deeper and helping in the build up play. He’s tall and strong and with the system that Arteta tried to implement this season, I think he slips right into it. Young players also seem to always resonate with young managers and Arteta has been able to build these bonds with the younger player that I think he would easily do with Sesko.

And finally, minutes. I think if Sesko comes in, we are building a project around him, although I do think Havertz will get a lot of minutes at the start, I think having a player like Sesko there to bring on and ease into the squad could be perfect. Sesko knows he will be guaranteed minutes at Arsenal, whereas at United they seem to be building around Hojlund and Chelsea’s centre forward situation is a mess as they have so many players for each position, they can’t really assure Sesko of minutes like Arsenal could.

Personally, I’m a big fan of Sesko, I’ve seen quite a bit of him at Leipzig and before that at Salzburg, and with a proper manager, he could be the next best thing. If we can get him while he’s young and let Arteta develop him, he could be amazing

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

