3 Reasons why Emile Smith-Rowe needs 2023/24 to be his breakout season

If there’s an Arsenal player to watch in the 2023–24 season, it is not the summer arrivals or even Saka, Odegaard, or Martinelli; it is Emile Smith-Rowe, and here are things that make his 2023–24 season one to watch.

1. This Could Be His Last Shot at Establishing Himself at the Emirates

There was a belief he could leave this summer for some good money, but there’s talk the club still believes in him. His staying next season will allow him to prove why it was nice not to cash in on him. The best he could do next season is repay the club’s faith in him and his performance. If he doesn’t take his chances next season, it could be his last at the Emirates.

2. He’s taken Arteta’s advice on board

Sometime back, Arteta indirectly asked him to fight and continue proving he deserved a chance, saying, “He knows how much we love him, how much we missed him, and how much we need his qualities.

“Now he needs to prove it and how much he wants to win and how much he’s going to contribute to this team to be better. He’s gonna have to show that to get in the team.”

The Hale End graduate is determined to be in his best shape, with reports saying that he’s even hired a personal coach, Sean O’Shea, who’s working with him in Dubai. Notably, O’Shea has also worked with Luke Shaw and Virgil Van Dijk. The hope is that he could regain his mojo with this personal training.

3. He has a busy schedule to sharpen his skills before a full pre-season with Arsenal

He has been allowed to represent England internationally but with the U21s in the European Under-21 championship. That’s a competition, and he’ll get plenty of game time to regain match fitness. Following the Under-21 championship, he is set to link up with Arsenal for pre-season, after which the new season will kick off. If all goes well for him, Smith-Rowe should have his mojo back by next season, and it will just be up to Arteta to decide where to unleash him.

We know he is super-talented, and this coming season is his big chance to show it…..

