3 reasons why Gooners can expect a special season from our Arsenal Women by Michelle

Here are three reasons why this should be a special season for our Arsenal Women. First, they will play their first two games of the season at the Emirates, with approximately 53,000 supporters anticipated to attend their opening game of the season today against Liverpool. That will be a thrilling moment for our Gunner women.

Second, they recently unveiled their own women’s kit. The other day we were introduced to their 2023–24 bespoke women’s kit designed by Stella McCartney, and what a milestone as it is their first.

Third, because Arsenal Women are not in the Champions League, they will not have to deal with long flights all around Europe to play some of the toughest teams in Europe. This is not an ideal situation to be in, but it puts our Gunner Women in a stronger position to compete for the Women’s Super League title.

I believe Jonas Eidevall and the girls can win the WSL with all their efforts put into doing so. Katie McCabe, after signing her new deal this week, revealed that she believes we are set for some of the best years to come, saying,

“Over the years, I’ve experienced some amazing moments here, but I believe that the best is yet to come, and I know the aim here at Arsenal is to compete for the highest honours.”

Hopefully, the 2023 Ballon d’Or nominee is right. We expect great things from our Arsenal Women this new season after the summer recruitment, which included signing a host of top quality players: Amanda Ilestedt, Alessia Russo, Cloe Lacasse, Laia Codina, and Kyra Cooney-Cross.

Arsenal Women will be hoping to have an injury-free season as they begin their WSL campaign, after injuries scuppered their chances last season.

What do you think Gooners? Can our Gunners kick-off their WSL campaign with a win over Liverpool at Emirates today?

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

