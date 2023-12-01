3 reasons why I believe Arsenal can beat the Chelsea Women this time around

The WSL is presently on recess due to the internationals, but when it resumes, the Gunner women will face a major challenge. Arsenal will host Chelsea at the Emirates on December 10th. If they are to win the WSL title come May next year, they must win this game.

Chelsea women have won seven games and drawn one so far this season, while Arsenal women have won six, lost one, and drawn one.

However, Arsenal haven’t beaten Chelsea in the WSL since 2021, when they won 3-2, with Beth Mead scoring a brace and Vivianne Miedema scoring the other. That being said, Gooners expect a win in the London derby this time around.

Here are three reasons I believe Arsenal will win based on their win over West Ham.

The Influence of Alessia Russo

The work rate of the summer signing from Manchester United is excellent. Russo’s hold-up play and ability to tightly press opponents have changed Arsenal. She was signed to score goals, but Eidevall is using her technical abilities to bring innovation into his assault. It remains to be seen if he will continue to use her as a playmaker in the long run, but it has worked well in recent games and was a hit against West Ham.

Russo might be an element of surprise for the Gunners versus the Blues. Eidevall can choose to play her as a No. 10, right winger, or striker, which could catch Emma Hayes and her side off guard.

Beth Mead’s Resurgence

The Euros 2022 golden boot winner is gradually regaining her form. She scored twice against West Ham. She appeared to be at ease in that game. She was unquestionably Arsenal’s best player against the Hammers. If she is as influential against Chelsea as she was against the Hammers, like in the 2021 Arsenal win over Chelsea at the Emirates, she could be the difference-maker for that match on December 10th.

The midfield is at its best.

The additions of Kyra Cooney-Cross and Victoria Pelova have revitalized Arsenal’s midfield. They’ve added a new dynamic to Jonas Eidevall’s midfield. They were immense versus West Ham. They’re forming an on-the-field bond. Kyra has been revolutionary, and she is quickly establishing herself as a mainstay in Arsenal’s starting lineup.

Pelova, on the other hand, has proven she was born to play for Arsenal since joining in January. Mikel Arteta can start Pelova and Kyra against Chelsea, going with youth, and then introduce Kim Little and Lia Walti, going with experience, to see out the game.

If it is working, why change it?

Michelle Maxwell

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….