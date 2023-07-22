3 Reasons why I believe Douglas Luiz is the perfect Partey replacement

After moves for Kai Harvertz, Jurrien Timber, and Declan Rice, we’ve been made to believe there are one or two other deals for Arteta to close before he is ready to take the PL by storm.

One deal the Spaniard is keen to close is that of a midfielder. Thomas Partey’s days at Arsenal are numbered, as Arteta is open to letting him go. It is still being determined who may replace the Ghanaian international. Several top midfielders have been linked, with the latest being Douglas Luiz. Luiz is one player Gooners know all too well; he could have been Arsenal’s last-minute buy last summer for £25 million, but Aston Villa rejected it (even though it would have been a wise sale as the Brazilian was on the previous 12 months of his deal).

The feeling after missing Luiz was that Arsenal would return for him this year on an even cheaper deal or a free transfer. The former Manchester City midfielder slashed his chances of leaving Villa by extending his contract. Arsenal must have felt he wasn’t open to joining them by choosing to pledge his allegiance to Villa.

However, there’s now speculation that they want him. I believe they should do everything to sign him, and here are three reasons why:

1. He has vast experience in the PL; he won’t need to adapt and could easily form a link with Havertz and Rice, who are PL quality.

2. He has Man City links. And if history has taught us anything, people with Manchester City links tend to prosper at the Emirates. Arteta, the boss, Zinchenko, and Jesus came from the Etihad and have been a hit for Arsenal.

3. There’s no doubt that outside the top 6, Douglas Luiz is one of the best midfielders. The Brazilian has stood out for Villa, whether they were on a high or low, and if you were to replace Partey with him, you wouldn’t have any doubts he could fill the Ghanaian international’s void.

After landing Youri Tielemans, who knows? The Unai Emery-led side could be willing to cash in.

Darren N

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…