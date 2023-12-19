3 Things I loved from Arsenal’s Thrilling Win Over Brighton By Eshal Mobeen

The Start:

We started the game like a house on fire. Straight from kickoff, we were pushing numbers up the field and trying to win the ball back deep into Brighton’s half. Their center-backs and keeper had no time to breathe. Even Evan Ferguson was expertly man-marked by Gabriel at all times.

I also noticed that we kept possession beautifully. There were so many quick exchanges between the players that let us easily progress the ball around the pitch. We are so privileged to have technically proficient players all across the field, such as Zinchenko, Rice, Ødegaard and others, who make keeping possession so easy on the eye.

Additionally, this didn’t look like a team that had just come back from the Netherlands after playing 90 minutes against an undefeated PSV outfit. Our conditioning appears to be top-notch, and I was impressed with how we maintained a high tempo throughout the entirety of the game. Our fitness will prove especially valuable as the fixture list becomes increasingly congested as the season goes on.

Counter Attacking:

On the few occasions when Brighton did venture forward, we took full advantage once we regained possession. Sometimes, this was due to the technical brilliance of Ødegaard, as his mesmeric footwork bought him time on the ball to pick out the perfect pass, and other times, it was due to the willing running of Martinelli and Saka, or the hold-up play/aerial presence of Jesus and Havertz up top. So much of our play this season has been based on control and keeping the pressure on the opposition, but today’s deft touches and swift transitions showed that we have many different ways to punish opponents.

Mentality:

This season, many have referred to Arsenal as “Mentality Monsters”, and one moment from the game today really highlighted that. In the 74th minute, Martin Ødegaard had a golden chance to seal the game after a great bit of skill, but the Brighton keeper, Bart Verbruggen, parried his shot. Declan Rice reacted by slamming the floor out of frustration. An outside viewer might interpret this gesture as rude towards Ødegaard, but we all know the type of person Declan is, and I believe that it reflects his desire to win rather than his unhappiness with his Captain.

That desire to win is exactly what we need at Arsenal. Finally, as long as we keep working hard and the players continue to play for the badge, this team can reach unknown heights.

COYG!!!! Comment your thoughts below!

Eshal