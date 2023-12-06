3 Things I Loved From Arsenal’s Thrilling Victory Over Luton

3 Things I Loved From Arsenal’s Victory Over Luton by Noah
The chemistry between Havertz and Jesus: Whisper it quietly, but Kai Havertz has picked up 3 goals in his last 4 Arsenal appearances. It has long been debated what his best position is, but it is now becoming clearer that it is behind the striker. His goal yesterday showed how dangerous he can be when making runs from deep.
His goal against Lens came in a similar fashion, and he is continuing to find the right spaces and exploit them to full effect. Gabriel Jesus also deserves a shoutout for his contributions yesterday. The bullet header for the 2nd goal was brilliant, and he made that 3rd goal out of nothing except hard work and industry. He and Havertz are building a telepathic understanding with each other; long may it continue.
Ødegaard being human: As chaos ensued in the away corner of Kenilworth Road, one action stood out to me: Ødegaard hugging David Raya. Conceding 3 goals from an expected goals of 0.50, Raya did not have a great performance yesterday. As he made his way from our goal to the other side of the pitch to join in on the jubilation, Ødegaard embraced him with a warm hug and some encouraging words.
This was a touching act from Ødegaard and showcased his strong emotional intelligence (just like his football intelligence), and further proved why he is our Captain. We mustn’t forget that the pros are humans too and everyone makes mistakes from time to time.
Although I don’t know the solution to the Raya-Ramsdale dilemma, I believe that as fans, it is our duty to support whoever Arteta puts on the teamsheet. Both are great keepers in their own respect, and I think that if they just relax and play without fear, we should be in line for plenty of clean sheets.
Character: If I could only use one word to describe this team, it would be character. Time and time again, we find ourselves in difficult positions, but just find a way to grind it out and get 3 points (Although occasionally it takes some heroics… Thank you Declan Rice).
When losing 2-3, and playing away in the most electrifying atmosphere in the Premier League, it would have been so easy to back down and allow ourselves to be intimidated, but no… we stood tall and took care of business.
This team is full of leaders… Ødegaard, Rice, Jesus, Gabriel, Jorginho, Zinchenko, Saka, Elneny (and kill me if you want, but even Cédric is a leader). We may be one of the youngest teams in the league, but by golly, we are wise beyond our years. Leadership will take us far and let’s hope it brings us to glory on many fronts this season.
Thanks for reading! Share how you reacted to yesterday’s game in the comments below!
Noah Mroueh
Watch the amazing highlights of Luton v Arsenal here…
When Ramsdale was dropped for Raya, I was fine with that as Ramsdale was well known for his lapses of concentration (also seen vs Brentford).
But now Raya is showing very similar mistakes, and this is not a one off game, there have been several matches were we have conceded or nearly conceded because of Raya. I mean come on, the third goal yesterday I think even I could’ve saved it, it was right next to his leg!
All I’m saying is Ramsdale got dropped for less than what Raya is now doing. Will it work the other way around this time..?
And hats off to Havertz, what a turn around from him!! Takes huge chsracter to get from a slump he had with the big money expectations looming over. I hope he continues. Yesterday he scored and gave 5 key passes, strong performance!
Is it possible that our Goal Keeping coach is just not able to get them to perform? I find it hard that both have very similar deficiencies. Last night was a warning that as great as we might be at scoring, we are equally as like to concede from blundering keeper errors. With a world class keeper (and god knows we need one) we just be able to challenge in Europe and in the ELP. At the moment, we just don’t have a good enough keeper. FACT!
I do not expect Arteta to drop Raya so soon.
Just like he did with Havertz he will stick with him through this rough stage as media is making it more than it is.
Arteta has gotten most of his decisions right since he came to Arsenal and I think we need to see this through. Ramsdale had two fulll seasons to impress Arteta and if he feels Ramsdale is not good enough then let’s trust him and see what happens. One thing I know is that he wants the best for Arsenal and if he feels this is the best approach going forward then let’s stick with it for a while.
Kai Havertz is actually a much maligned transfer but he’s now finding his feet because the manager trusted him.
Actually I think Havertz started quite a few matches consecutively from the start of the season, but then got dropped. And since he was introduced from the bench, he’s stsrted to perform..? Yesterday was Havertz’s first stsrt in the PL in quite a while if I recall..? Maybe Raya would need the same.
Well written article👌 character is surely not one of Arsenal’s weakness this season. As per Odegard hugging Raya, for me it is neither here or there. I am happy for Havertz gradual improvement. I think as fans we should not only be critical when a player don’t do well in games but we should also applaud when they are making efforts. Havertz deserves encouragement to do more. His connection with Jesus yesterday was impressive👍. In my opinion White needs to put on his defensive shoes he was partly at fault Luton 3rd goal he allowed Barkley too much space. Next us Aston villa.
Jesus was the architect of our first goal and converted a delightful long cross from White into another goal
He might not look productive with his goal and assist tallies, but we wouldn’t lead EPL table without his pre-assists, passes, dribbles, hold-up play, work rate, high-press, number of free-kick won and aerial duels
Jesus and Havertz are similar to Xhaka, who was crucified because of many years with very few assists and goals. Common fans didn’t see Xhaka’s forward passes, positioning skills and other qualities
We may just be starting to see why Arteta had so faith in Havertz? In the beginning I was quite happy to give him time. After a few months though, I was starting to doubt. It was taking too long and Havertz’s body language was not improving. But, if this is a sign of things to come we might be in for a treat? Fingers crossed on that one!
I must say, going forward with Jesus, Odegaard, Saka, and Martinelli etc we look like scoring on every attack. I’m just concerned with our keeper issue. Our defense is fantastic normally, too. Maybe there was some tiredness last night after playing three games in seven days?
All-in-all, what a performance. Very proud of my precious Arsenal. COYG!!!
Havertz reminds me of the old West Ham and Spuds player Martin Peters. Peters was a great player who use to score by ghosting in late for headers and being available in unusual positions for his goals. If left to his own devices he was a match winner arriving late in the box for headers and all sorts of flicks etc.
Jesus is one very special player. Fantastically intelligent player, who is way more than a No.9. He’s like the Declan Rice of No.9’s. So influential. Bukayo like Jesus is such an intelligent player. Amazing to see football ‘wisdom’ in such a young player…..astonishing.
👍👍👍 on all three points Sean.
I second that ken 👏
Excellent article, pointing out the positives in a clear and concise way.
Let me now play Devil’s advocate and point out three worrying trends :
1. Getting beaten by two headers in the centre of the defence, which, up until now, have been imperious.
2. Letting in goals so quickly after scoring ourselves.
3. Conceding a goal so early after the start or restart of the match.
I’m not going to get into the goalkeeping debate, suffice it to say that I commented on Raya’s performance last night in a previous article.
What I will say is that all those fans who were so quick to dismiss Havertz as a chelsea reject and a waste of money, should take a step back and realize that MA needed time to settle him in, help him regain his confidence and forget his price tag – The Arsenal decided that figure, not the player himself, but his reported weekly wage is still insane… as is most PL footballers.
Ken, as far as Haverz was/is concerned, it wasn’t about being so much a Chelsea reject at all. Most were saying that he didn’t and wasn’t deserving of his place in the team and he didn’t deserve it. It is performances that earn you a right in the team and Haverz is slowly moving in that direction. He is at least now, contributing. Thats all we ask.
Exactly. Performances grant you a place in the team. There’s nothing like…”I always knew be would come good”. A player is only as good as his last few games and Havertz wasn’t showing that. So fans were right to call for him to be dropped.
I also like the fact that Chelsea will be smitten at the heart and Man Utd will wish they hadn’t signed Mount
Disagree with you on the chelsea reject point Reggie – I remember quite distinctly reading that quote from a number of fans here on JA.
Your point about earning the right to play is a good point, but Havertz arrived a shell of the player chelsea signed and MA needed to play him in order to get his confidence back.
What I couldn’t understand was the fact that he dropped him for the Wolves game.
Havertz and Jesus seem to be finding a partnership together – early days I agree, but remember that Jesus has been out injured.
The thing about saying he was dropped for the Wolves game is, was he dropped or was it just squad rotation for a tactical reason? This will of course be something we probably won’t ever know.
Maybe I’m overdoing it here but I thought Jesus’s little pass to havertz for his goal was real class, not just hard work and industry – reminded me of Bergkamp. I thought it was very difficult to get the weight on it just right, as he did.
My thoughts exactly, especially from a player in addidas boots, no offence to that brand.
Great game,top reactions after every set backs. Our faults to be properly assesed ahead of upcoming fixtures. Tough week ahead, Happy holidays.COYG!
Nah, you lot just did’nt give him a chance,Never rated him or thought he’ll come good.
