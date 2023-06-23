3 young Academy stars of the future sign on the line for Arsenal Women

3 young Academy stars of the future sign on the line for Arsenal by Michelle

Arsenal Academy youngsters Michelle Agyemang, Freya Godfrey and Naomi Williams have all commited their futures to the club.

Freya and Naomi, who are both 18 years old, have today signed their first professional contracts with Arsenal, demonstrating their commitment to our Gunners. Additionally, Michelle, who will reach the age of 18 in February, has committed to signing a professional deal with Arsenal at that time. In the Women’s Super League, players need to be 18 years old before they can sign a professional contract.

Naomi, who joined Arsenal Academy at the age of 13, has been included in match-day squads and on Champions League trips through last season, though she has not made her debut for the senior team as yet.

Naomi said: “It feels amazing to have grown up at this club and to have gone through the different levels. Since I first signed for the club as an academy player, the feeling of family and togetherness is always there. Pushing yourself to the next level – that’s what Arsenal means to me.”

Freya joined Arsenal Academy at 12 years of age and has made two appearances for Arsenal’s first team this season, when Arsenal played WSL away games against Brighton & Hove Albion on Everton in May 2023.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling. It’s incredible to be offered the opportunity and I just hope I can make it count. We’ve seen players come through the academy to the first team so we know what it takes and how hard you have to work.” said Freya

Michelle joined Arsenal Academy at just six years old, making her senior debut in November 2022, when Arsenal beat Leicester. Michelle scored her first goal for the senior Arsenal Women team in the Women’s FA Cup, against Leeds United in January 2023.

Michelle said: “This club is like a family to me, so it’s really exciting to be committing to this club and I can’t wait for what the future holds. This is my childhood club and I’m really grateful for the opportunities I have had.”

Head of Women’s Football Clare Wheatley said: “We’re delighted that Michelle, Freya and Naomi have all put pen to paper on professional terms with us. We’re proud of the number of players that have come through our academy system over the years and gone on to have successful careers at Arsenal and elsewhere in the game. With hard work, consistency and dedication, this group now has the opportunity to shape their future and emulate some of the players who have gone from the youth system to wearing the red and white at senior level.”

We wish all 3 the very best of luck and look forward to seeing them play more in the future.

