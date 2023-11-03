30 Arsenal clean sheets and some juicy stats in Arsenal Newcastle matches

Arsenal is set to face Newcastle United in the Premier League this weekend, and their unbeaten run this season faces a significant challenge.

Despite facing tough opponents like Tottenham, Manchester City, and Chelsea, Arsenal has managed to remain unbeaten.

However, there are more challenging matches ahead, and Newcastle is a team that they cannot afford to underestimate.

Under the management of Eddie Howe, the Magpies have shown signs of resurgence and even defeated Manchester United in their last competitive match prior to facing Arsenal.

This puts them in a strong position to give Arsenal a tough challenge. The BBC has provided some interesting statistics ahead of the match:

Arsenal has won 19 of the last 22 meetings with Newcastle in all competitions, a stat that should please Arsenal fans. Arsenal has kept the most Premier League clean sheets against Newcastle compared to any other opponent, with the total standing at 30. Newcastle has failed to score in eight of the last nine league matches against Arsenal, underscoring Arsenal’s historical superiority in their encounters.

Despite these statistics, football matches can be unpredictable, and each game is a fresh opportunity for teams to prove themselves. Arsenal will need to be at their best to maintain their unbeaten run against a resurgent Newcastle side.

The stats we have just read will fill any Arsenal supporter with confidence and prove we are the bigger club, but we cannot be complacent.

The Magpies are doing well and are playing in the Champions League, so we must accord them complete respect.

