“£30 million of that will be paid in one calendar year” Journalist gives more details on Ben White transfer

Journalist Duncan Castles has provided more details about Arsenal’s impending move for Ben White.

The Gunners have been closing in on a transfer for the England defender this summer and they seem to have completed the move pending an official announcement.

His participation with England at Euro 2020 has delayed the finalisation of the process so far, but Arsenal should make an announcement within the next few days.

Brighton knew that they had a top player on their books and they played hardball over his signature.

The Seagulls demanded top dollar to part ways with him and some of the details of the bid shows Arsenal meant business when they decided to sign him.

In the latest episode of Transfer Window Podcast, Castle revealed that the defender has started taking his medical before revealing some of the figures behind the move.

“I’m told that Ben White is taking medical scans today, his first part of his medical for Arsenal,” Castles said.

“Later in the week he’s due to go to Arsenal’s training ground and take biometric tests to complete that medical.

“Everything is agreed club to club. The fee is a guaranteed £50 million, which is the second highest transfer fee ever exchanged for a central defender.

“£30 million of that will be paid in one calendar year to Brighton and then two more payments of £10 million in following seasons.

“There’s over £5 million of performance related variables in terms of Ben White at international level and then club achievements by Arsenal.

“He will sign a four year contract at Arsenal, assuming he passes the medical and his salary will increase to around £6 million a year.”

White is expected to start strongly immediately he moves to Arsenal and it would be interesting to see the type of impact he makes at the club this season.