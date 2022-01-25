Why should Arsenal care if Manchester City wants Arteta?

Let me stress, I like Arteta and have always wanted him to succeed.
When we are talking about extending his contract though, especially rewarding him with a pay rise, you should take out your emotions and judge factually.
We certainly shouldn’t have our minds dictated to by Man City’s or Barcelona’s business.
Just because they rate him (and that could be his agent putting out false leaks), that shouldn’t alter our job appraisal of the Spaniard.
If you for three years had failed to meet your targets at work, you would be discussing action plans with your employer in how to do better, not using a job offer elsewhere as leverage.
Whether you believe our ex-captain is fulfilling his job criteria comes down to how much you believe in the ‘process’.
If you think it’s genuine, then for continuity you keep a young manager in charge of a youthful squad and see where they end up.
If like me, you don’t think any process exists, it’s all very transparent.
Hire a ‘yes man’ so grateful for a high-profile job he accepts the owners lack of ambition. Quietly slash the wage bill while telling your customers what they want to hear.
When you ultimately fail to reach the top 4, you remind Gooners about the exciting youngsters you have, and worse, some believe you.
We then repeat the same thing every year.
Those supporters don’t question why the club have chosen to build a team with almost zero experience or leadership.
It seems a contradiction to reward anyone associated with taking The Arsenal out of Europe for the first time in quarter of a century and out of both domestic cups by the end of January. Ozil and Aubameyang were not afforded the same luxury.
Let’s be clear, those in our fanbase who argue that 6th is progress, both our manager and Josh Kroenke have publicly declared that we should not be accepting that and should only be tolerating the very best.
Mr Wenger was forced out of the Emirates for finishing 6th, 5th wasn’t enough for Unai Emery, so how would a similar finish earn you a pay rise?
It could only be because you have manipulated your supporters into accepting how low the standards have dropped.
I know the very same people who verbally abused the greatest boss in our history for ‘only finishing 4th’, now accept the same or even lower positions in the table.
Man, United departed with the services of Solskjaer after finishing 2nd and struggling to make top 4, Nuno Santos was sacked when Spurs were level on points with us.
8th wasn’t enough to keep Lampard in a job after he had finished 4th.
In other words, we are the only one of the ‘big 6’ who would even be thinking about rewarding failure.
The biggest myth is that the 39-year-old inherited a mess.
We need to stop pretending that we are some unique club.
Any new manager inherits problems. If everything was perfect, you wouldn’t be hiring a new boss in the first place.
Lampard inherited Hazard leaving and a transfer ban, Ole had egos like Lukaku and Sanchez to offload, Nuno had to work with a Harry Kane wanting to be at Man City.
The difference between the first two is they dealt with those issues and finished in the top 4th.
They were icons for their clubs, yet they were not compensated to stay.
Two legends who scored in Champions League Finals sacked by clubs they love, for being in similar positions to the one we plan to reward Arteta for!
Does that make sense to anyone?
Arteta took over a team who finished 5th, took them to 8th, 8th and currently 6th.
Yet some gooners will tell you we are better now than we were before he arrived.
The facts dispute that.
I would question if our squad were any stronger then it was before he arrived.
I get fans want to believe the opposite, but it’s no good being positive for the sake of it while we are standing still.
That attitude has led to an Aubameyang being paid to sit at home while an Eddie Nketiah is our sole attacking option on the bench.
There is nothing wrong in saying that’s not okay.
That’s not to say Arteta should be sacked.
That’s not to say everything is his fault.
It’s to say, there should be zero rush to extend his contract.
To be a big club, you act like a big club. A big club wouldn’t care if Arteta is wanted elsewhere. They would be considering paying the taxi fare to Manchester or wherever else he thinks the grass is greener.
He should count himself lucky he works for an owner with so little ambition that allows him to stay in such a job with such a poor record.
To finish in our worst League position in 25 years and then worry about the manager’s future seems like a joke.
Simply wouldn’t happen at any other ‘big club’.
Great read Dan 👍 in all honesty Man city wouldn’t touch Arteta with a barge pole! if the Arsenal hierarchy believed such nonsense then they are smoking some seriously strong stuff. Can you imagine Man city supporters watching a great manager like Pep depart and have Arteta as his replacement? It would be like downgrading from a Ferrari to a reliant robin.
😂😂😂
Liverpool fans believe their team is on a bad run. Chelsea fans believe they are struggling. United Westham and Spurs fans believe their clubs are imploding with Spurs and Utd having already sacked their managers along with Villa Everton Norwich Newcastle and Watford. Condemning the players and the manager is a daily ritual for some fans. Complaining whinging moaning grizzling and griping is what they live for.
Sad sacks 🙁
Wow, still no signings in sight. Tick tock.
I sincerely hope we aren’t really going for Arthur, who’s plain garbage.
With Vlahovic heading to turin, they might now want to offload Arthur to help recoup to some money. Hopefully we don’t sign him though!
Project youth aka no pressure to challenge at the top of the table in the near future which it seems probably the majority of fans have bought into. Very cleverly strategized by the Arsenal Hierarchy.
👍👍
Sky Sports just reporting Juve in talks to sign Vlahovic, Arsenal with Spuds offers were never considered by his agents. The guy wants CL football and as things stand on our side, we won’t offer him that.
Locotelli part 2 😂
Juve isn’t what it used to be, if he is good enough and not stupid, epl is where he should be looking at, the best coaches are here and the best players imo, in 2yrs epl teams will continue to dominate football world
Quite right apart from the bit about not sacking Arteta. There has been no progress, but the opposite. Player strife, banishments and less progress in cups and league. We are a joke. Now we have wasted a transfer window chasing a player, though it took 3 weeks to bid, who has stated from day 1 he didn’t want to play for us! Was the window just another manipulation of fans ?
Am a huge fan of MA and despite that, I do not support his contract renewal until end of the season, should the team fail to make 4th, he should be let go. That’s not disrespting his, I rate him to be a top managers someday but maybe he isn’t ready yet for where this club should be. We could hire him back someday, but he will need to make name for himself elsewhere, but if we make top 4, I’ll be more than happy for him to stay.
The advantage of hiring him is far more and his off field achievement are very good for the club, somehow he was able to get Kronkie spend and shrewd signing, offload lots of old unreliable guys and gave us a young squad that can compete for the next 4 yrs. now we have core players only lacking deadly striker and a very reliable cm (unlike Xhaka), these could be achieved in 1window
After a draw plastic fans want Mikel gone! So City should sack Pep for the draw with S’ton! Conte should be sacked for the loss to CFC! Ask any big name who was interested in our job before Mikel? And who will be interested now till the big ego players are dumped out? We are paying wages in excess of 430K/week for the experienced forwards, and what is the goal return? Debate this first! The writer has come with the problem, okay, what is his choice for the next manager and is our club the choice for his shortlisted manager? Can we debate it?
Hi LC, I think we could tempt Rodgers to up sticks and leave Leicester especially the way their fans have started booing him after poor results even though his overall time there he has done a good job. The only thing is would our board want to pay compensation for him(likely to be a big package) when they didn’t have to for Emery and scrambled around to find £1m to get Arteta out of man c.
If Conte can agree to go to Tottenham, then I see no reason why Ten Hag cannot come to the Emirates. We should pay his release clause if needed. Arteta should be judged by the end of the season. Top 4 or he gets the boot.
Be interesting to see how Arteta would do with City’s roster of players.
1. Would he still play dreadful Artetaball?
2. Could he tactically match the top managers?
3. If he wasn’t challenging for title would he be sacked?
4. If he struggled for top 4 would they be patient?
I don’t think it would be difficult to replace Arteta with a manager who keeps Arsenal around 6th to 8th in the table.
Out of cup competitions? Isn’t a problem under Arteta last couple years.
No European football hasn’t been a deal-breaker either so far.
Will another manager get similar patience and free passes like Arteta?
Arteta has little fear of sacking at Arsenal; would he leave for a club with expectations and that pressure of producing?