Well lovely Arsenal people, it’s January 31st and we’re praying for a player to come in. I’m disappointed, but hardly surprised. This is Arsenal football club, where success means nothing. Guest post by Konstantin
Remember the summer window we only signed Cech? This window feels similar if not worse. We’ve scored one goal in January. Just one and we’re out of both cups. We failed to score against Burnley and Nottingham Forest. Laca has 3 league goals, Eddie has 0 and both are out of contract at the end of the season. How can we leave ourselves so short in attack? Even Burnley signed a striker. That’s being plain stupid and if you think I’m still negative, you must be out of your mind.
We’re shipping Aubameyang out to Barcelona, the guy around whom we were supposed to build our team, yet we made a structure that doesn’t fit his playing style. I can’t believe the problem is that he was late. We’ve all been late in our lives, to meetings, work, etc. Do we immediately get fired? It looks to me like there’s been something personal between him and Arteta and the manager decided to cut the losses and the board saw £300k off the wage bill and cheered “hell yeah”.
There are two major problems here. Firstly, we’re back to dictatorship mode, just the dictator is now Arteta not Arsene. Wenger never liked strong characters who challenged him, that’s why big money players ruined him. Arteta is the same. He didn’t like Guendouzi, the guy went to France and is now a French international and he would easily walk into our midfield. I miss the guy’s passion, I don’t see it in our players apart from Martinelli.
It’s because Arteta doesn’t like players he can’t control and tell exactly what to do. We’ve shipped out Kolasinac, AMN, Chambers, Balogun and now Auba just this window. We have left-backs covered so I get why Sead left, but the others? I’d pick Chambers over Cedric any day of the week. AMN was surely going to be helpful in games, where we didn’t have a midfield practically. Balogun is raw, but Aubameyang, who’s been our main goalscorer in the past 3 years out for nothing?
And there’s the second problem. Where is the plan? Why did we leave our midfield short? Why didn’t we buy a striker if we know we don’t have even ONE who will be here next season, let alone one that scores goals? It’s beyond pathetic from Arsenal, but are you really surprised?
For me Edu and Arteta are a dead partnership. Both should leave, but why are they here? Because we don’t care about where we finish. Any ambitious owner would’ve looked at the table and said alright, we’re close to the top 4, where can we improve, to actually get there and the midfield and striking departments scream for improvement, yet we sleep. Sure we wanted Vlahovic, but he always wanted Juventus, so why didn’t we have a backup plan if that fails?
I’m angry, because this has happened so many times, it’s beyond a joke. It’s like shooting yourself in the foot in the middle of a marathon you might actually win. Even if we sign 2 players, which I find very hard to believe, I’m Arteta, Edu and the Kroenkes out. I can’t be hopeful we’ll make the top 4, knowing every injury to our squad is a potential disaster, because bar our starting 11, we’re too light, and we don’t have a good striker.
This is not negativity, it’s common sense, which has abandoned Arsenal a long time ago.
Setting up a great excuse for failure.
I fully agree, what a disaster! It seems that players who are successful elsewhere end up not being successful at Arsenal because they don’t fit into Arteta’s limited process. Those who leave go on to be successful and the Kroenkes lose millions and millions of pounds. The planning for this transfer window has been shocking and seems as if Edu and Arteta have to save cash because they have reduced the value of the players they are giving away.Shocking, shocking,shocking!
No Europe once again!
Please name the arsenal players sold under Arteta that have been successful beyond the replacement at arsenal.
Martinez probably biggest. His successor was Leno + Runarsson.
And red didnt say “sold”, only players who “leave”. So by that definition:
Guendouzi, very successful at Marseille. Apparently to be sold for peanuts.
Mavropanos, extremely successful at Germany. Apparently being sold for peanuts.
Saliba, successful at Nice and Marseille. Still on our books though.
Hmm who else is there..
If he had allowed the Auba issue to slide, you’d be the first to write about how Arteta is soft and can instill discipline.
Did you just say Gued would walk into the current arsenal midfield? Cmon!
In the current footballing environment, players must be flexible enough to adapt to different styles that best suit the team they play for, not the other way round. There is nothing wrong with letting Auba leave, the only problem is not finding a replacement.
I actually thought this window we’d have a plan to unveil on the final day especially after such a successful summer window.
1
I didn’t expect us to break the bank due to the summer spend but I did expect at least a striker and midfielder on loan with or without an option to buy.
Nervously biting my nails until 11!
Well let’s see what Arteta can do with his lightweight micro managed squad now, after all he’s been called a magician and we were told to trust the process? If anything today just proves 8thteta and Edu just don’t have a clue. As things stand we will be lucky to finish 8th again.
So,now we have a striking trio of:
1 who’s been dropped, stripped of captaincy but still refused to be sent out on loan
2 who are out of contract in the summer (other one being refused to be sold)
How motivated, from scale 1 to 10, do you people think they will,be for our cause?
Auba picking 350k a week staying at home, Laca and Nketiah ready to sign lucrative pre-contracts with other clubs. Just need to stay fit.
Have to say this has been the most ridiculous January window since Källstrom saga.
Then again, Edu has zero experience as a sporting director so I’m not surprised.
Edu has many years of experience as a DoF at Corinthians.
Ah I see. Got the job right away after retiring at the club. Still awful resume to be hired as our first ever technical director when we were at our worst?!
@kev
Not sure they don’t know what they’re doing, after spending 150m in the summer there will be limitations this Jan and we may have had deals informally lined up only to be stitched up as the end approached.
And don’t forget when the kroenekes are involved things are never simple.
Kieron they don’t have the experience in this game they are both rookies. well makes no difference now we just need to hope Lacazette and Nketiah become goal scoring machines 😆
The thin squad narrative that a lot of folks are promoting as an example of the reckless incompetence of Arteta and Edu is an interesting one.
My gut says this criticism is spot on – we only have 20 first teamers, what about injuries and suspensions and COVID, they must be recklessly incompetent!
But then I see that Man City has 19 first teamers. Obviously they have more quality (that’s a different issue) but they are also still competing in three competitions and are equally susceptible to injuries and COVID (sadly not suspensions as we seem to have that market cornered).
So that makes me go hmmmm and leads to a few questions. Is Pep, widely regarded as the best manager in world football, being recklessly incompetent? Or are we Arsenal fans getting a bit too wound up about squad size?
City often play practically without a striker, and are 2nd highest scoring team in the league.
Our two forwards have 3 goals between them. One with 4 goals has been exiled.
We needed a striker.
Also I counted City squad 22 strong, including Kayky and Palmer but excluding Mendy and Carson. Counted our squad 20 strong, exclusing Okonkwo and Auba.
You are forgetting that we are the least fit squad in the EPL compared to City is who is possibly in the top 3 for fitness.
How many times have we heard our players going to another club and the coach states he can’t believe how unfit our players are. I’ve never heard that happen with another club.
This just in. Arsenal in talks to sign young English player, Frank Lampard and World Cup winner Ronaldo Da Lima
Okay then Arterta, have it your way.
Kroenkes are not football fans and have no business owning Arsenal. On the other hand Arteta is making them loose money big time by not only mishandling players but in so doing making them
Loose their value and leaving the club for zero.
Have Arteta and Edu been hoist by their own rhetoric.
Have they professed one too many times that the youngsters coming thru the Academy will be the future.
I just wonder if the Kroenke’s are getting the Magician to put his money where his mouth is, and are forcing him to play more youngsters for the rest of this season?
It will be interesting to see how this stripped down squad performs over the last 17 games.
It will be interesting to see if Arteta gets his new contract too!!
If we do not know what’s going on inside the club, remaining silent is a lot better than making up false assumptions. Arteta pushed for Auba’s renewal, retained him as captain and has supported him during his time as manager. Auba dragged Arsenal to an FA Cup win under Arteta. So why would Arteta have an issue with him suddenly?
I understand a large section of the fans do not like Arteta, for some that is even bothering on pure hatred, but come on people, Kolasinac, AMN, Chambers are players we shipped out on loan and got them back. Nobody wanted them. We as fans even termed them ‘deadwood’. And now, Arteta can’t control them so that’s why he’s shipping them out? Seriously?
Auba has a history of indiscipline. We saw this at Dortmund also before he arrived here. Maybe it was just being late (so many times) or maybe it’s more, we do not know at this point and we may never know. it is logical though that freezing out Auba outta the club can’t be Arteta’s decision alone. Tis the entire club and they know better, regardless of what we believe we know as fans. Current reports point to him staying after the window closes.
We can be angry as fans for the poor transfer window but buying a player, especially an excellent one from another club is not like picking cans off the shelf. The parent club should be willing to sell and the player willing to make the move, and then the fees should be reasonable to everyone involved. If these conditions are not met then I’m sorry – anger doesn’t pay for players and their wages.
The best we can do as fans is support the team. We’ve had a poor January yeah, let’s cheer on and hope for better in the summer.